Pizza

Zorch Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2923 w Cary St.

Richmond, VA 23221

Popular Items

Cheese (whole pizza)

$21.75

whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce

Pepperoni (whole pizza)

$25.75

cup and char pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce

Grandma (whole pizza)

$23.00

pan baked cheese pizza with a rustic tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, and basil


Signature Pizzas

Cheese (whole pizza)

$21.75

whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce

Pepperoni (whole pizza)

$25.75

cup and char pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce

Sausage (whole pizza)

$24.75

italian sausage, whole-milk mozzarella, parmesan, romano, red sauce

Vegan Cheese (whole pizza)

$25.00

vegan cheese, red sauce

The Upside Down (whole pizza)

$26.00

mozzarella, parmesan, romano, vodka sauce on top, basil

Almost Like a Pizza Pie (whole pizza)

$26.00

pan baked pastry style crust with sweet red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, romano

White Out (whole pizza)

$26.00

white pizza with olive oil, ricotta, garlic, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella, palm, romano

Wing Night (whole pizza)

$28.00

buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parm, blue cheese swirl

(Cheese) Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Whole Pizza)

$22.00

Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano

Grandma (whole pizza)

$23.00

pan baked cheese pizza with a rustic tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, and basil

Vegan Grandma (whole pizza)

$28.00

pan baked 16x16" pizza with vegan mozz, vegan parm, garlic oil, rustic tomato sauce, and basil

Specialty Pizzas

Philadelphia Cheesedom (whole pizza)

$31.00

steak, hot cherry pepper relish, white American cheese, mozzarella, parm, romano, red sauce

Vegan Philadelphia Cheesedom (whole pizza)

$35.00

vegan beef, hot cherry pepper relish, vegan American cheese, vegan mozzarella, red sauce

Extras

Bottle of AR's Hot Southern Honey (12 oz)

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

8 wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with blue cheese

Cheesy Bread

$18.00

10x14" pan baked cheesy bread with side of red sauce and blackened ranch

Chocolate Gob

$4.00

A chocolatey cake dessert made by our friend at Fat Rabbit Cakes. A western Pennsylvania favorite!

Extra blackened ranch

$1.50

French Fries

$6.00

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

8 fried ravioli with a side of red sauce

Bunfetti Gob

$4.00

Drinks

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite (glass bottle)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coca Cola (glass bottle)

$3.00

Open Water water bottle

$3.00

Merchandise

Beanie

$22.00

Waffle knit beanie with patch logo

Logo T shirt

$25.00

Zorch Pizza logo on a charcoal organic 100% cotton t shirt

Alt Logo T shirt

$20.00

Alternate logo on a white heavyweight 100% cotton t shirt

Kirby Pizza Black t shirt

$25.00

Kirby design on a black heavyweight 100% cotton t shirt

Arcade t shirt

$25.00

Arcade design on a black heavyweight 100% cotton t shirt

Kirby Pizza natural t shirt

$30.00

Kirby design on a premium organic 100% cotton t shirt in natural

Premium hoodie with logo

$45.00

Premium organic cotton heavyweight pullover hoodie in sandstone with Zorch pizza logo

Beer to go!

Allagash White (4pk)

$15.00

Narragansett Lager (6pk)

$9.00Out of stock

Vasen Brewing West Coast IPA (4pk)

$20.00Out of stock

Bissel Brothers Reciprocal IPA (4 pk)

$21.00

Vasen Brewing Passionfruit Otter Gose (4pk)

$22.00

Aurora Brewing Little Lobster New England IPA (4pk)

$22.00

Vasen Brewing Hefeweizen (4pk)

$16.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider (4pk)

$13.00

Vasen Brewing Mexican Lager (4pk)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NY style slice shoppe in Carytown

Website

Location

2923 w Cary St., Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

