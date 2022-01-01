Pies in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$10.99
|Coconut Pie
|$10.99
|Pecan Pie
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|FRIED MOON PIE
|$7.50
battered & deep fried moon pie served with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Spinach Pies
|$8.00
Four crispy pies filled with spinach, tomato, onion, Lemon and Sumac
|Pie Combo
|$14.00
two sambusek, two Cheese pies and two spinach pies
PIZZA
Hardywood
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Roasted Vegetable Pie
|$14.00
Crushed tomato, sheep's milk ricotta, seasonal vegetables, and Grana Padano. Vegetarian.
Vegan option available with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella and miso/tofu "ricotta".
Excellent paired with Hardywood Singel, Pils, or Richmond Lager. Great with juicy IPAs, fruit beers, and most lagers.
|Margherita-Style Pie
|$12.00
Crushed California tomato, buffalo mozzarella, confit garlic, Grana Padano, basil.
Pairs beautifully with Richmond Lager, Fightin' Hokies Lager, or Pils. Savory and perfectly balanced, this pie is just perfect with a range of styles, but really shines with clean lagers, mild IPAs and pale ales, and cider.
|Pepperoni Pie
|$13.00
Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni.
Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
|Chicken Pot PIe
|$17.00
Chicken breast, mixed veggies and garlic cream sauce in a flaky crust.
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Pickle Pie
|$14.00
Lots of Pickles, Ranch, Mozzarella, Parmesan
|Loaded Baked Potato Pie
|$16.00
Béchamel Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, BBQ Sauce
|Carter Mountain Pie
|$15.00
Apple Butter, Goat Cheese, Country Ham, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|KEY LIME PIE
|$6.00
creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Hula Ice Cream Pie
|$8.00
triple chocolate brownie crust, toasted coconut ice cream, macadamia nut brittle, chocolate sauce
|Mango Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
graham cracker crust, mango puree, whipped cream
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Upside Down Apple Walnut Pie
|$7.95
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|The Special Pie
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Cheese) (Whole Pizza)
|$22.00
Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano
|Almost Like a Pizza Pie (whole pizza)
|$26.00
pan baked pastry style crust with sweet red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, romano
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
330 S 4th St, Richmond
|Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies
|$8.00
3 pack of our Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies. These do not disappoint!
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Blackberry Cheesecake Hand Pie
|$6.00
Fried hand pies with seasonal filling
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Vegan Vincenzo's Pie
|$12.39
All Vegan Toppings: Mozzarella, Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Arugula & Truffle Oil
|Vegan Ana's Pie
|$11.99
All Vegan, Ground "Beef", Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Queso Fresca & Cilantro.
|"Regular" Paradise Pie
|$10.49
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Onions & Pickles
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Potato Pie
|$9.00
Organic golden potato, Organic parsley, Organic vegan butter, Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|PIE BY THE SLICE
|$6.00
Choice of vegan apple pie, or oreo peanut butter pie
Perk!
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield
|Hand Pies
|$4.00
Made from scratch Hand Pies, vegan varieties available!
Claudia's Bake Shop
3027 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Original Whoopie Pies
|$5.00
Hard to describe a whoopie pie... just order it, you will love it!
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Key Lime Pie - gluten free
|$7.00
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Brown Sugar Pie
|$6.50
shortbread cookie crust, soft whipped cream, powdered sugar