Pies in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve pies

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oatmeal Cream Pie$3.99
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chess Pie$10.99
Coconut Pie$10.99
Pecan Pie$11.99
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED MOON PIE$7.50
battered & deep fried moon pie served with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream
More about Station 2
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pies$8.00
Four crispy pies filled with spinach, tomato, onion, Lemon and Sumac
Pie Combo$14.00
two sambusek, two Cheese pies and two spinach pies
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Item pic

PIZZA

Hardywood

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Vegetable Pie$14.00
Crushed tomato, sheep's milk ricotta, seasonal vegetables, and Grana Padano. Vegetarian.
Vegan option available with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella and miso/tofu "ricotta".
Excellent paired with Hardywood Singel, Pils, or Richmond Lager. Great with juicy IPAs, fruit beers, and most lagers.
Margherita-Style Pie$12.00
Crushed California tomato, buffalo mozzarella, confit garlic, Grana Padano, basil.
Pairs beautifully with Richmond Lager, Fightin' Hokies Lager, or Pils. Savory and perfectly balanced, this pie is just perfect with a range of styles, but really shines with clean lagers, mild IPAs and pale ales, and cider.
Pepperoni Pie$13.00
Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni.
Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.
More about Hardywood
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Chicken Pot PIe$17.00
Chicken breast, mixed veggies and garlic cream sauce in a flaky crust.
More about The Savory Grain
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pickle Pie$14.00
Lots of Pickles, Ranch, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Loaded Baked Potato Pie$16.00
Béchamel Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, BBQ Sauce
Carter Mountain Pie$15.00
Apple Butter, Goat Cheese, Country Ham, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$6.00
creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Keylime Pie Martini$12.00
More about Max's on Broad
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hula Ice Cream Pie$8.00
triple chocolate brownie crust, toasted coconut ice cream, macadamia nut brittle, chocolate sauce
Mango Key Lime Pie$6.00
graham cracker crust, mango puree, whipped cream
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Upside Down Apple Walnut Pie$7.95
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce
More about Tarrant's Cafe
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
The Special Pie
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Item pic

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key lime pie$4.00
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
692d426d-29ce-4354-87a2-41fef2b18f4a image

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$4.95
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

 

Zorch Pizza

2923 w Cary St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Cheese) (Whole Pizza)$22.00
Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano
Almost Like a Pizza Pie (whole pizza)$26.00
pan baked pastry style crust with sweet red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, romano
More about Zorch Pizza
Item pic

 

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

330 S 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies$8.00
3 pack of our Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies. These do not disappoint!
More about 🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
Hot Chick image

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackberry Cheesecake Hand Pie$6.00
Fried hand pies with seasonal filling
More about Hot Chick
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Vincenzo's Pie$12.39
All Vegan Toppings: Mozzarella, Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Arugula & Truffle Oil
Vegan Ana's Pie$11.99
All Vegan, Ground "Beef", Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Queso Fresca & Cilantro.
"Regular" Paradise Pie$10.49
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Onions & Pickles
More about Sugar Shack
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pie$9.00
Organic golden potato, Organic parsley, Organic vegan butter, Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Southbound image

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Hand Pie$8.00
More about Southbound
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Personal Pie 314 Deluxe Pizza$13.99
More about PIE 314
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PIE BY THE SLICE$6.00
Choice of vegan apple pie, or oreo peanut butter pie
More about Oak & Apple
Item pic

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Pies$4.00
Made from scratch Hand Pies, vegan varieties available!
More about Perk!
Claudia's Bake Shop image

 

Claudia's Bake Shop

3027 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Whoopie Pies$5.00
Hard to describe a whoopie pie... just order it, you will love it!
More about Claudia's Bake Shop
Item pic

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie - gluten free$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Sugar Pie$6.50
shortbread cookie crust, soft whipped cream, powdered sugar
More about Tazza Kitchen

