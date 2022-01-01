Collard greens in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve collard greens
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Collard Greens lb.
|$7.00
|Collard Greens
|$4.75
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey
|$5.00
|Collard Green Biscuit
|$5.50
cornbread biscuit, collard greens, and bacon
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
Garden fresh collard greens, seasoned with our special spice blend and smoked turkey
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|Collard Greens
|$4.75
loaded with bacon
|Collard Green 1 pound
|$7.50
BBQ
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond
|Blackstrap Collard Greens
Collards slow cooked with red onion, garlic, house bacon, hot sauce and blackstrap molasses
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Homestyle Collard Greens
|$6.00
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
330 S 4th St, Richmond
|Collard Greens- pint
|$9.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|COLLARD GREENS
|$4.00
with turkey
Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
|Collard Greens
|$4.25
Fresh collards cooked and seasoned with smoked turkey.