Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve collard greens

Collard Greens image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens lb.$7.00
Collard Greens$4.75
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
Item pic

 

A.M. Kitchen Company -

9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey$5.00
Collard Green Biscuit$5.50
cornbread biscuit, collard greens, and bacon
Collard Greens$5.00
Garden fresh collard greens, seasoned with our special spice blend and smoked turkey
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
Item pic

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$4.75
loaded with bacon
Collard Green 1 pound$7.50
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Blackstrap Collard Greens image

BBQ

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Blackstrap Collard Greens
Collards slow cooked with red onion, garlic, house bacon, hot sauce and blackstrap molasses
More about ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Homestyle Collard Greens$6.00
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Item pic

 

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

330 S 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens- pint$9.00
More about 🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$3.00
More about Hot Chick
Pig and Brew image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COLLARD GREENS$4.00
with turkey
More about Pig and Brew
Collard Greens image

 

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.25
Fresh collards cooked and seasoned with smoked turkey.
More about Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$3.00
Collard Greens$3.00
More about Alamo BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Tacos

Curry Chicken

Jerk Chicken

Brulee

Paninis

Pork Belly

Turkey Bacon

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston