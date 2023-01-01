Tuna salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tuna salad
Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - EDGEWORTH - 2100 East Cary Street
2100 East Cary Street, Richmond
|Tarragon Tuna Salad
|$10.95
Mayonnaise-free tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain's 9-Grain bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$5.49
|Bag Lunch Tuna Salad
|$10.99
|Tuna Salad (Wheat)
|$5.99
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Tuna Salad
|$9.50
Tuna Salad on choice of bread with Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with fries
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
House tuna salad, swiss cheese, on stirata
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
New Market - Building 1
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Seafood\\Tuna Salad
|$3.50
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$0.00
Tuna Salad | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Sub Roll