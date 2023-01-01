Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve tuna salad

Banner pic

 

Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - EDGEWORTH - 2100 East Cary Street

2100 East Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tarragon Tuna Salad$10.95
Mayonnaise-free tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain's 9-Grain bread.
More about Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - EDGEWORTH - 2100 East Cary Street
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.49
Bag Lunch Tuna Salad$10.99
Tuna Salad (Wheat)$5.99
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.50
Tuna Salad on choice of bread with Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with fries
More about The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
Item pic

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
House tuna salad, swiss cheese, on stirata
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.50
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
New Market image

 

New Market - Building 1

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood\\Tuna Salad$3.50
More about New Market - Building 1
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tarragon Tuna Salad$12.95
Mayonnaise-free tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain's 9-Grain bread.
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
e990a0e7-4a39-499b-80a7-d07db7c298d6 image

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sub$0.00
Tuna Salad | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Sub Roll
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
$2 Tues Tuna Salad Sandwich$2.22
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.75
House made tuna salad on bread of your choice. Lettuce and tomato added upon request
More about Urban Hang Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Pasta Salad

Egg Rolls

Bread Pudding

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

Cookies

Tortas

Jambalaya

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston