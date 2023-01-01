Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken burritos

General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
More about Wong Gonzalez
Consumer pic

 

Fuzzy Cactus - 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
CHIPOTLE GRILLED CHICKEN, RICE, PINTO BEANS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, SALSA ROJA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.
More about Fuzzy Cactus - 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd
Banner pic

 

Maya Latin Kitchen LLC - 2812 W Broad St # 105

2812 W Broad St # 105, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Puebla Burrito$8.00
More about Maya Latin Kitchen LLC - 2812 W Broad St # 105
Consumer pic

 

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito Bowl$11.99
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burritos$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering

