Chicken burritos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
Fuzzy Cactus - 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd
221 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$13.00
CHIPOTLE GRILLED CHICKEN, RICE, PINTO BEANS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, SALSA ROJA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.
Maya Latin Kitchen LLC - 2812 W Broad St # 105
2812 W Broad St # 105, Richmond
|Chicken Puebla Burrito
|$8.00
Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Chicken Fajita Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Chicken Burritos
|$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY