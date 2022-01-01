Steak tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve steak tacos
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Steak tacos
|$3.99
3 Marinated steak, fresh pico, cilantro garnish
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Grass-Fed Steak Tacos
|$18.95
corn, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde
The Riviere - 506 W BROAD ST
506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND
|Steak tacos
|$4.00