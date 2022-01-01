Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve short ribs

Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street

416 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Egg Rolls$13.00
braised beef short rib, collards, pimento cheese, carrots, pickled onions thai basil sauce
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$30.00
Sweet and spicy grilled bone-in short rib, with a peach bourbon bbq sauce, collard greens, baked sweet potato, and cornbread with honey butter.
More about The Savory Grain
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$33.00
red wine braise, pommes puree, roasted mushroom, glazed carrots, blueberry port demi.
More about Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Tacos$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib$0.00
Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

