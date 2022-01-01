Short ribs in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
416 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Short Rib Egg Rolls
|$13.00
braised beef short rib, collards, pimento cheese, carrots, pickled onions thai basil sauce
More about The Savory Grain
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Short Rib
|$30.00
Sweet and spicy grilled bone-in short rib, with a peach bourbon bbq sauce, collard greens, baked sweet potato, and cornbread with honey butter.
More about Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Braised Short Rib
|$33.00
red wine braise, pommes puree, roasted mushroom, glazed carrots, blueberry port demi.
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
|Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib
|$0.00
Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)