Beef patties in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve beef patties
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty
|$3.10
|Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty (with warm coco bread)
|$6.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Beef Patty
|$2.30
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Beef Patty
|$2.35