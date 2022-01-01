Fajitas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.95
carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Nachos Fajitas
|$10.50
|Lunch Texas Fajitas
|$12.00
Mix of chicken, steak & shrimp. Side of rice & beans.
|Lunch Fajitas
|$10.00
(Steak, chicken or mixed) A lunch sized portion of sizzling fajitas, served w/rice, beans, and tortillas.
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Veggies Fajita
|$15.00
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Fatty Fajita Bao
|$6.50
Two lightly fried, pillowy-soft bao buns stuffed with your choice of chicken and fajita veggies with Malay salsa, or Asian bbq pulled pork, cilantro and cheddar cheese with crushed cashews
Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond
|Nachos Fajitas
|$10.00
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Shrimp Fajita
|$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Carne Asada Fajita
|$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Texas Fajitas
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.65
|Chicken Fajitas
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Fajita
|$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Carne Asada Fajita
|$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Casa Del Barco
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Fajita
|$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Carne Asada Fajita
|$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans