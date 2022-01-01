Fajitas in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$11.95
carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Fajitas$10.50
Lunch Texas Fajitas$12.00
Mix of chicken, steak & shrimp. Side of rice & beans.
Lunch Fajitas$10.00
(Steak, chicken or mixed) A lunch sized portion of sizzling fajitas, served w/rice, beans, and tortillas.
More about Pepe's
Main pic

 

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggies Fajita$15.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
More about Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fatty Fajita Bao$6.50
Two lightly fried, pillowy-soft bao buns stuffed with your choice of chicken and fajita veggies with Malay salsa, or Asian bbq pulled pork, cilantro and cheddar cheese with crushed cashews
More about Wong Gonzalez
Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Fajitas$10.00
More about Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada Fajita$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Fajitas
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.65
Chicken Fajitas
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada Fajita$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajita$18.50
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada Fajita$22.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco

