Smashed RVA

1600 Brook Rd

Richmond, VA 23220

Burgers

OG Smash

$10.00

Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, onions, Smash sauce

Plain Jane Smash

$10.00

Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Dukes mayo.

Bacon Smash

$12.00

Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Dukes mayo, bacon.

Mac Smash

$10.00

Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, Smash pickles, Mac sauce.

BBQ Bacon Smash

$12.00

Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, BBQ sauce, Smash pickles, bacon.

Kids Smash

$8.00

Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, ketchup.

chopped cheese

Smashed chopped cheese

$10.00

Chopped Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, onions, Dukes mayo, spicy relish.

Bacon chopped cheese

$13.00

Chopped Seven Hills Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Dukes mayo, bacon.

Plant based option

Beyond Smash

$11.00

Beyond beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Smash sauce.

Beyond chopped cheese

$12.00

Extras

Smash fries

$4.00

Malt vinegar and cajun seasoned french fries.

Loaded Smash fries

$10.00

Smash fries topped with chopped Seven Hills beef, American cheese, onions, chopped pickles and Smash sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Former pop up turns into a restaurant.

Website

Location

1600 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

