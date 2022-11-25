Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lion's Den RVA

review star

No reviews yet

700 Dawn Street

Richmond, VA 23222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Petite Plates

Bombay Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Crunchy Flavorful juicy and tender Shrimp fried to perfection

Crab and Shrimp Dip

$15.00

Egg Rolls (2)

$12.00

Classic Cheese Burger (Meat Blend) Seafood (Shrimp/Crab) Chicken

Empanadas (2)

$12.00

Fried Oysters (7)

$18.00

Delicious fried oysters, crispy on outside, soft on inside with that distinctive oyster flavor served with blue cheese & horseradish cream

Honey Butter Cornbread

$10.00

seasonal sweet and moist melt in your mouth baked in cast iron skillet for that extra crispy edge

Pretzel and beer cheese

$10.00

Wings (7)

$15.00

(8) Naked, Hot, Bourbon BBQ, Honey buffalo

Soup/Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, served with homemade creamy italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

hearts of romaine & baby greens with parmesan & garlic crutons

Wedge

$8.00

blue chease, bacon, onion & tomatoes

Rip Roarin Crab Soup

seasonal Cup $5 Bowl $8

Hand Helds

Smash Burger

$14.00

smashed garlic truffle burger with truffle mayonaise, sauteed mushrooms swiss cheese on a buttery brioche roll with fries

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Lump crab meat hardly any filler, sliced tomato, leafy green lettuce topped with a zesty chive honey mustard sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Boneless fried or grilled chicken thighs chipotle spread, lettuce leaves, tomato with or without bacon, crispy onions on a brioche bun

Mediterranean Turkey burger

$15.00

option to sub Southwest Black Bean Burger topped with horseradish dill slaw, red onion,feta cheese, tomato on brioche bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

served on toasted buttered brioche bun topped with homemade tarter sauce

Lion's Meal

Mussels Chorizo

$16.00

atop Risotto

Steak Dinner Ribeye

Every ounce has been selected for superior flavor, carefully aged for maximum tenderness topped w/Tobacco Onions w/Steak Fries + 1 side

Crab Cake Entree'

$27.00

w/Risotto & mixed Veggies

Cognac Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

choice of Chicken or Shrimp (upcharge Fish and crab $19.00)

Fried Fish and chips Platter

$23.00

Lightly battered seasoned cornmeal mix and fried to perfection

Salmon Glaze

$28.00

Side Items

Saute veggies

$6.00

seasonal sauteed veggies

Broccoli

$6.00

Potato sidewinders

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Baked combination of cheeses layered and melted into a richcreamy sauce for the ultimate cheesy deliciousness

Garlic mashed potatoes

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Cornbread Muffin (1)

$8.00

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Lava cake

$11.00

Membership

Platinum

$2,000.00

Gold

$1,600.00

Silver

$1,200.00

Lion's Den Cocktails

Cajun mojito

$14.00

Classic Manhattan

$14.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

Fall Old Fashioned

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

French QUATER Creole 75

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini Dirty

$14.00

Moscow Mule Pink Lady

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Tequila Lioness Old Fashioned

$14.00

The Daiquiri

$14.00

N/A Beverages

CocaCola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

7Up

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

sparkling water

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cigars

Acid Bloondie Maduro

$6.50

Acid Kuba Deluxe Tube

$13.50

Acid Kuba Kuba

$11.00Out of stock

Aging Room

$12.50

Alec Bradley Black Market Toro

$11.00

Alec Bradley Magic Toast Gran Toro

$12.25

Alec Bradley Magic Toast Toro

$11.00

Alec Bradley Prensado Gran Toro

$15.00Out of stock

Ashton Classic Magnum

$13.20

Ashton VSG Wizard

$20.00

Ashton#60 Maduro

$17.50

Avo Heritage Special

$12.50

Baccarat Rotchild

$7.00

Bolivar Cofradia Toro

$7.10

Camacho Corojo Toro

$10.50

Camacho Nicaragua Toro

$10.10

CAO Brazilia Lambada

$8.50

CAO Flathead Carb

$11.60

CAO Pilon Churchill

$10.50Out of stock

CAO Pilon Toro

$10.50Out of stock

CAO Zocalo

$10.00

Cohiba Blue Churchill

$14.00Out of stock

Cohiba Connecticut Toro

$25.50

Crazy Alice

$8.40

Davidoff Aniversario Series No.3

$58.00

Deadwood Leather Rose

$10.00

Don Pepin Garcia

$10.50

Drwe Estate Java

$9.00Out of stock

Emperors Cut Miles Red

$14.20

Emperors Cut Dizzy

$13.50

Emperors Cut Dizzy Blue

$13.50

Emperors Cut Miles

$14.20

Emperors Cut Trane

$14.20

Fat Bottom Betty Gordito

$11.00

Fat Bottom Betty Robusto

$10.50

Fuente Don Carlos

$13.50

Gurka Treinta Magnum

$12.50

Hoyo De Monterrey La Amistad

$10.00

La Aromade Cuba Mi Amor Magnifico

$11.50

La Gloria Cubana Series R

$12.50

Monte By Montecristo 6X60

$13.50

Montecristo 1935 Anniversary Churchill

$20.00

My Father # 23

$13.50

My Father La Promese Toro

$11.00

Nub Cameroon

$8.00

Oliva Series V Melanio Torpedo

$17.50Out of stock

Oliva Series. V Lancero

$10.00

Padron 1964 Anniversary Exclusivo

$18.00

Padron 40th Anniversary

$58.00

Perdomo 10th Anniversary Sun Grown

$10.50

Perdomo Lot 23 Connecticut

$8.50

Perdomo Lot 23 Maduro Toro

$8.50

Punch Gran Puro Rancho

$10.60

Rockey Patel 2006 Vintage

$11.50

Rockey Patel Decade Toro

$13.00

Rocky Patel Fifty-Five Toro

$13.50Out of stock

Romeo Y Julieta Reserva Real Churchill

$10.00

San Cristobal Quintessence Robusto

$10.60

Sweet Jane

$9.50

Tabak Especial Dulce

$10.50

Oliva Melanio Figurado

$19.00

Fat Bottom Betty Toro

$11.00

Tabak Gordito Dulce

$14.00

Tabak Gordito Negra

$14.00

Acid Kuba Kuba Green

$11.00

Montecristo 1935 #2

$25.00

Brunch

Breakfast plate

$13.00

Pancakes (3)

$9.00

French toast (3)

$9.00

Omelets

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

French Toast Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Mimosa

$10.00

Vodka Mimosa

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale Restaurant, Bar and Cigar Lounge with a State of the Art Ventilation and Filtration System. Enjoy your favorite beverage, entrée and cigar with virtually no lingering fumes or smoke.

Website

Location

700 Dawn Street, Richmond, VA 23222

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Whale
orange starNo Reviews
2028 West Cary Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA
orange star4.5 • 1,371
1001 N LOMBARDY ST RICHMOND, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Fuzzy Cactus - 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
221 W. Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222
View restaurantnext
Nomad Deli And Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
207 West Brookland Park Boulevard richmond, VA 23222
View restaurantnext
Cheddar Jackson
orange star4.7 • 27
522 N 2nd St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Southern Kitchen TakeOut - 119 East Leigh St
orange starNo Reviews
119 East Leigh St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston