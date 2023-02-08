Main picView gallery

Nomad Deli And Catering Company

207 West Brookland Park Boulevard

richmond, VA 23222

Subs

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL/VINEGAR, MAYO, AND SEASONINGS

6" Turkey Sub

$7.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

6" Ham Sub

$6.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

6" Pastrami Sub

$8.00

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

6" Roast Beef Sub

$8.00

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

6" Corned Beef Sub

$8.00

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

6" Salami Sub

$9.00

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Turkey Sub

$12.60

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Ham Sub

$12.60

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Pastrami Sub

$13.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Roast Beef Sub

$13.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Corned Beef Sub

$13.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

12" Salami Sub

$13.80

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

Italian Sub

$17.40

Salami, turkey, ham, and provolone Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

Veggie

$11.50

Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano

Cheesesteaks

Choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, mushrooms, L-T, mayo, and provolone cheese on a 12" roll

The Classic Cheesesteak

$16.50

12” of grilled carne asada, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, L-T, mayo

The Chick & Cheese

$16.50

12” of grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, L-T, mayo

The Veggie

$16.00

12” sub with chopped veggie patties, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, provolone cheese, L-T, mayo

Deli Style

$16.50

12" sub with your choice of deli meat, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, L-T, sweet peppers, jalapeños, and mayo

Build Your Own Cheesesteak

$11.50

Specialty Big Subs

The Hog Rider

$21.24

This 12" sub is full of roast beef, salami, smoked ham, pastrami, and turkey, topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, oil & vinegar, and mayo

Nomad

$14.76

Our signature sub is made on a 12" roll with tender grilled potatoes with onions and peppers, topped with bacon and our Nomad Sauce your chioce of meat.

Big & Fried

$11.88

Fried chicken breast or eggplant cutlet on a 6" garlic roll topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, provolone cheese, L-T, mayo

Po Boy

$13.00

Poboy is served with tarter sauce, cocktail sauce, slaw, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 12" roll

Not Subs

Ruben

$9.50

hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island on rye bread

Nomad Club

$9.75

Double-decker sandwich on toasted bread with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Northside Sailor

$11.00

hot pastrami, grilled smoked sausage, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard on rye bread

The Clay

$7.50

Grilled cheese on rye with provolone, swiss, cheddar, grilled onions, and saurkraut

Soups

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

Call or check online to see what our weekly soup special is!

White Beans n' Ham

$6.00+

southern classic with slow-cooked ham and white beans

Savory Tomato Bisque

$6.00+

tomato soup with a delicious twist of coconut milk and Savory cooking paste

Lemon Chicken and Rice

$6.00+

straight forward chicken and rice soup

Salads

Farmer Salad

$14.50

Turkey, ham, and salami with a boiled egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, onion, and, tomato on a bed of romaine

Gardeners Salad

$13.25

All of our veggies on top of a mix of romaine and spring mix

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Classic Caesar with croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese, and romaine lettuce

Build - Your - Own

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Can drink / water

$1.50
Main pic

