Richmond bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Richmond
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Rockfish
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
|6oz Filet
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
|Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
|Killer Smoked Pork BBQ
|$17.50
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.
|BBQ SAMPLER
|$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Pork Gyoza
|$5.00
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
|Guandong Fried Rice
|$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roasted Wings (12)
|$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Fried Cauliflower Wings
|$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
|Honey Badger
|$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
|Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
|$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
|CHOW BELLA
|$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
|CLASSIC STATION 2
|$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tuna Taco
|$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
|Truffle Fries
|$7.95
house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf
|Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup
|$7.95
East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
|The Classic
|$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VAN BUREN
|$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
|WASHINGTON
|$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
|FILLMORE
|$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
506 W Broad New Restaurant
506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|homemade potatoes
|$7.00
|steak bagel
|$16.00
|3 eggs any style
|$4.50
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|MED Guacamole (for 2-3)
|$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
|MED Queso (for 2-3)
|$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)
|$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Foo Fried Rice
|$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
|Shazam Shrimp
|$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
|Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks
|$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Popular items
|"Smash" Burger
|$13.00
Smashed Patty, Smoked American Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing, Red Onion, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries
|Broccoli Rabe Hero
|$13.00
broccoli rabe, yuzu kosho avocado puree, kimchi, sesame, cilantro, Fries (v)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Killer Smoked Pork BBQ
|$18.00
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces.
|Hellraiser
|$13.95
Our spicy chicken breast sandwich served with your choice of one side. COLESLAW & PICKLES are atomically served ON THE SIDE.
There is our Level 1, try levels 2 & 3 in our restaurant only.
|BBQ SAMPLER
|$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
*Please pre-order this item to guarantee availability*
The HofGarden
2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)
|$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
|Charcuterie Box $10
|$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
|Wings
|$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|JOLLOF RICE / ROASTED CHICKEN
|$18.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and roasted chicken
|JOLLOF RICE / LAMB
|$25.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and grilled lamb.
|JOLLOF RICE
|$12.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and your choice of protein.
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Calamari w Squid Ink Capellini
|$25.00
Crispy Calamari, Squid Ink, Basil Espuma
|AOF Pork Schnitzel
|$28.00
Whipped Potatoes, Endive, Parsley, Confit Tomato, Preserved Lemon, Tart Apple
|Creamy Burrata Cheese
|$14.00
Clementine Marmalade, Olive Oil, Sourdough
Heritage
1627 West Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Village Garden Tomato Salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
|Fried Broccoli
|$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
|Gem Lettuce Wedge
|$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fiesta Bites
|$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
|Spring Roll
|$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack
|$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
|Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack
|$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
|Saison 12oz 6-pack
|$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.98
|Smoked Wings (15)
|$20.98
|12 Boneless
|$14.58
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
|Empanadas
|$8.00
peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt
|Unlimited Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozzarella sticks
|$10.00
|Salmon Dinner
|$22.00
|Seasoned Fries
|$7.00
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Detroit Style Cheese
|$17.00
Available Thursdays after 5pm
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
|LG Pizza
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
|Pies & Fries ( 2 )
|$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|3 Taco Special
|$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
|Crazy Corn
|$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
- 2