Richmond bars & lounges you'll love

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
The Pitts BBQ Joint image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
Killer Smoked Pork BBQ$17.50
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.
BBQ SAMPLER$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
Beijing on Grove image

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza$5.00
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
Guandong Fried Rice$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
More about Beijing on Grove
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Wings (12)$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Fried Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
More about Pizza & Beer of Richmond
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
Honey Badger$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
More about Bar Solita
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
More about Station 2
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Taco$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
Truffle Fries$7.95
house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf
Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup$7.95
East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf
More about East Coast Provisions
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
Hot Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VAN BUREN$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FILLMORE$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
506 W Broad New Restaurant image

 

506 W Broad New Restaurant

506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
homemade potatoes$7.00
steak bagel$16.00
3 eggs any style$4.50
More about 506 W Broad New Restaurant
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MED Guacamole (for 2-3)$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
MED Queso (for 2-3)$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foo Fried Rice$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
Shazam Shrimp$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
More about Foo Dog
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Smash" Burger$13.00
Smashed Patty, Smoked American Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing, Red Onion, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries
Broccoli Rabe Hero$13.00
broccoli rabe, yuzu kosho avocado puree, kimchi, sesame, cilantro, Fries (v)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
More about Saison and Saison Market
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop image

 

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos$13.00
More about Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck image

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Smoked Pork BBQ$18.00
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces.
Hellraiser$13.95
Our spicy chicken breast sandwich served with your choice of one side. COLESLAW & PICKLES are atomically served ON THE SIDE.
There is our Level 1, try levels 2 & 3 in our restaurant only.
BBQ SAMPLER$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
*Please pre-order this item to guarantee availability*
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
The HofGarden image

 

The HofGarden

2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
Charcuterie Box $10$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
Wings$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
More about The HofGarden
Bellos Lounge image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JOLLOF RICE / ROASTED CHICKEN$18.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and roasted chicken
JOLLOF RICE / LAMB$25.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and grilled lamb.
JOLLOF RICE$12.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and your choice of protein.
More about Bellos Lounge
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari w Squid Ink Capellini$25.00
Crispy Calamari, Squid Ink, Basil Espuma
AOF Pork Schnitzel$28.00
Whipped Potatoes, Endive, Parsley, Confit Tomato, Preserved Lemon, Tart Apple
Creamy Burrata Cheese$14.00
Clementine Marmalade, Olive Oil, Sourdough
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Heritage image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Heritage
Wong Gonzalez image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fiesta Bites$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Gyoza$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
Spring Roll$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
More about Wong Gonzalez
Ardent Craft Ales image

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
Saison 12oz 6-pack$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.98
Smoked Wings (15)$20.98
12 Boneless$14.58
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Served on a sizzling platter with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Empanadas$8.00
peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt
Unlimited Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
More about Casa Del Barco
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella sticks$10.00
Salmon Dinner$22.00
Seasoned Fries$7.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Detroit Style Cheese$17.00
Available Thursdays after 5pm
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
LG Pizza$13.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Pies & Fries ( 2 )$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Postbellum
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Taco Special$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
Crazy Corn$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$9.99
Pickled Chips$5.99
Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
More about PIE 314

