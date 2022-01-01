Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Richmond dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Richmond

Chum Chum Onigiri image

 

ChumChum Onigiri and Boba

2820 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Okinawa$7.79
Brown Sugar Milk tea, Tea and brown sugar dazzle.
Strawberry Green Tea$6.79
Strawberry, Lemon, Green Tea, Strawberry Pieces
MILK TEA$0.00
Choose your flavor:
Signature Milk Tea: Chum Chum, Okinawa, Hokkaido, Longan Honey, Honolulu.
Vegan Milk Tea: Taro, Strawberry, Matcha, Thai, Golden Milk Tea, Peach
More about ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch (Wheat)$11.99
Potato Salad (Pound)$5.99
Smithfield Ham Box Lunch$11.99
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shortys Diner RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HANGOVER$10.75
2 Eggs any style on top of a large portion of corned beef hash, served with a half order of biscuits and sausage gravy.
A SURE CURE!
BACON EGG & CHEESE$5.75
2 slices of bacon, 1 fried hard egg, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
SAMPLER$14.50
2 Large eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of Virginia ham, & 1 large pancake or french toast ; served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, shortys hand cut home fries, or grits
More about Shortys Diner RICHMOND
Banner pic

 

Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe

6 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Triple Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Decadent to say the least! Chocolate chunk cookie dough, generously topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks!
Vanilla Bean$0.00
Buttery Vanilla ice cream that’s loaded with ground vanilla beans giving it the ultimate vanilla flavor!
Birthday Cake$0.00
Cake ice cream with pieces of yellow cake, blue cotton candy icing and rainbow sprinkles...... Cheers!
More about Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
jiji frozen custard T1 image

 

jiji frozen custard

Richmond VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic jiji Kit - Extra (feeds 4+)$29.50
This sundae kit includes everything from the basic, and then some! Feeds 4-8, and includes 2 pints of vanilla frozen custard, 1 side each of hot fudge, wet nuts, PLUS strawberry sauce, then 2 sides each of Oreos, rainbow cookies, sprinkles & sea salt.
Classic jiji Kit - Basic (feeds 2+)$16.50
Take the build-your-own-sundae experience to the comfort of your own home! This kit (feeds 2-4) and includes all of our 'staple toppings' with 1 pint of frozen custard and 1 side each of hot fudge, wet nuts, oreos, rainbow cookies, sprinkles & sea salt.
Pint (16oz)$9.50
1 pint of incredibly creamy, fresh-packed frozen custard. Add side toppings to make your dream sundae at home! (Please note: our flavor of the day is limited, and will only be available until sold out - pre-orders are encouraged!)
More about jiji frozen custard
Hatch Cafe image

 

Hatch Cafe - Pop Up 2

2601 Maury St Building 2, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hatch Cafe - Pop Up 2
Coco + Hazel image

 

Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Cafe Synai
Hatch Cafe image

 

Hatch Cafe - Tim's Pizza

2601 Maury Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hatch Cafe - Tim's Pizza
Moon Rocks Gelato image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GELATO • WAFFLES

Moon Rocks Gelato

2400 w main st, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
More about Moon Rocks Gelato

