Richmond dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Richmond
More about ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
2820 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Original Okinawa
|$7.79
Brown Sugar Milk tea, Tea and brown sugar dazzle.
|Strawberry Green Tea
|$6.79
Strawberry, Lemon, Green Tea, Strawberry Pieces
|MILK TEA
|$0.00
Choose your flavor:
Signature Milk Tea: Chum Chum, Okinawa, Hokkaido, Longan Honey, Honolulu.
Vegan Milk Tea: Taro, Strawberry, Matcha, Thai, Golden Milk Tea, Peach
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch (Wheat)
|$11.99
|Potato Salad (Pound)
|$5.99
|Smithfield Ham Box Lunch
|$11.99
More about Shortys Diner RICHMOND
Shortys Diner RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|Popular items
|HANGOVER
|$10.75
2 Eggs any style on top of a large portion of corned beef hash, served with a half order of biscuits and sausage gravy.
A SURE CURE!
|BACON EGG & CHEESE
|$5.75
2 slices of bacon, 1 fried hard egg, topped with American cheese, served on your choice of toast, buttermilk biscuit, or english muffin.
|SAMPLER
|$14.50
2 Large eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 1 slice of Virginia ham, & 1 large pancake or french toast ; served with your choice of our shredded hash browns, shortys hand cut home fries, or grits
More about Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
6 N 18th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Triple Chocolate Chunk
|$3.49
Decadent to say the least! Chocolate chunk cookie dough, generously topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks!
|Vanilla Bean
|$0.00
Buttery Vanilla ice cream that’s loaded with ground vanilla beans giving it the ultimate vanilla flavor!
|Birthday Cake
|$0.00
Cake ice cream with pieces of yellow cake, blue cotton candy icing and rainbow sprinkles...... Cheers!
More about jiji frozen custard
jiji frozen custard
Richmond VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic jiji Kit - Extra (feeds 4+)
|$29.50
This sundae kit includes everything from the basic, and then some! Feeds 4-8, and includes 2 pints of vanilla frozen custard, 1 side each of hot fudge, wet nuts, PLUS strawberry sauce, then 2 sides each of Oreos, rainbow cookies, sprinkles & sea salt.
|Classic jiji Kit - Basic (feeds 2+)
|$16.50
Take the build-your-own-sundae experience to the comfort of your own home! This kit (feeds 2-4) and includes all of our 'staple toppings' with 1 pint of frozen custard and 1 side each of hot fudge, wet nuts, oreos, rainbow cookies, sprinkles & sea salt.
|Pint (16oz)
|$9.50
1 pint of incredibly creamy, fresh-packed frozen custard. Add side toppings to make your dream sundae at home! (Please note: our flavor of the day is limited, and will only be available until sold out - pre-orders are encouraged!)
More about Cafe Synai
Cafe Synai
416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond
More about Moon Rocks Gelato
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GELATO • WAFFLES
Moon Rocks Gelato
2400 w main st, Richmond