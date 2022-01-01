Richmond American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Richmond

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Talon's Wings$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
South of Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Burger$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
Kale Salad$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
More about Station 2
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
Hot Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
506 W Broad New Restaurant image

 

506 W Broad New Restaurant

506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
homemade potatoes$7.00
steak bagel$16.00
3 eggs any style$4.50
More about 506 W Broad New Restaurant
The Camel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about The Camel
Perch image

 

Perch

2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$9.00
cherries, dulce de leche, candied pecans, whipped cream
Lumpia (3)$15.00
Chef Mike's family recipe, pork lumpia, served with sweet chili sauce
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Topped with hot honey (gf/vo)
More about Perch
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Smash" Burger$13.00
Smashed Patty, Smoked American Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing, Red Onion, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries
Broccoli Rabe Hero$13.00
broccoli rabe, yuzu kosho avocado puree, kimchi, sesame, cilantro, Fries (v)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
More about Saison and Saison Market
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari w Squid Ink Capellini$25.00
Crispy Calamari, Squid Ink, Basil Espuma
AOF Pork Schnitzel$28.00
Whipped Potatoes, Endive, Parsley, Confit Tomato, Preserved Lemon, Tart Apple
Creamy Burrata Cheese$14.00
Clementine Marmalade, Olive Oil, Sourdough
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Heritage image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Heritage
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Club$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Island Cubano$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
Sailor Sandwich$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
More about New York Deli
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Cranberry & Goat$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts App$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese
More about The Hill Cafe
Goatocado Kitchen image

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
Mexican Ramen$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
Pomegranate Gingerade$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
Bellytimber$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
River City Roll image

PIZZA

River City Roll

939 Myers Street, Richmond

Avg 4 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Out Of Range$14.00
Italian Sausage / Pepperoni / Prosciutto / Fresh Mozzarella / House Tomato Sauce / Fresh Pizza Dough for 12" Pizza
Piña Colada (16oz)$10.00
Dreaming of your island getaway? Get one step closer with a fresh Piña Colada. | A blend of Rum, Pineapple, Coconut Cream served frozen. ( 1 Serving ) **Virginia ABC requires all liquor must be purchased with a meal. A max of 4 servings per order**
Mr. Average (DIY)$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Bacon / Roasted Onion / Fontina / Buttermilk Ranch / Hot Sauce
More about River City Roll
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Pies & Fries ( 2 )$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Postbellum
Southbound image

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Ham and Shrimp Pasta$28.00
old bay mafaldi, baby gulf shrimp, tasso ham, andouille sausage, peas, cajun parmesan cream
Bolognese Pasta$20.00
fresh made pasta, autumn olive farms pork, beef, red sauce, parmesan cheese
AOF Carnitas Nachos (gf)$14.00
Black beans, ranchero salsa, queso, cilantro
More about Southbound
Manchester's Table image

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$10.00
1/3 pound ground beef, choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack, Havarti, Chao (vegan cheese) house-made bun, house-made dill pickle, LTM $10 Add house-made bacon $1 Add mushrooms $0.50
Tuesday Special $8 Cheeseburger and Fries$8.00
You know the drill -- Housemade bun, 1/3 burger, choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Turkey burgers available at no additional charge, vegan Beyond burger available $1 extra. Add bacon $1, add mushrooms $0.50
Grilled Italian Flag$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato pesto, prosciutto all pressed in our housemade focaccia.
More about Manchester's Table
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

3553 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2907 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust
Sam Miller's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam Miller's Restaurant

1210 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sam Miller's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Goatocado Food Cart

1823 West Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Californian Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.
More about Goatocado Food Cart
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
Takeout
More about Millie's Diner
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

