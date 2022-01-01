Richmond American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Richmond
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Talon's Wings
|$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
|Giant Breakfast Burrito!
|$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Burger
|$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
|Kale Salad
|$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
|$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
|CHOW BELLA
|$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
|CLASSIC STATION 2
|$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
|The Classic
|$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
506 W Broad New Restaurant
506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|homemade potatoes
|$7.00
|steak bagel
|$16.00
|3 eggs any style
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
Perch
2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tres Leches Bread Pudding
|$9.00
cherries, dulce de leche, candied pecans, whipped cream
|Lumpia (3)
|$15.00
Chef Mike's family recipe, pork lumpia, served with sweet chili sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Topped with hot honey (gf/vo)
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
|Chx Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
|She Crab (Bowl)
|$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Popular items
|"Smash" Burger
|$13.00
Smashed Patty, Smoked American Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing, Red Onion, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries
|Broccoli Rabe Hero
|$13.00
broccoli rabe, yuzu kosho avocado puree, kimchi, sesame, cilantro, Fries (v)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Calamari w Squid Ink Capellini
|$25.00
Crispy Calamari, Squid Ink, Basil Espuma
|AOF Pork Schnitzel
|$28.00
Whipped Potatoes, Endive, Parsley, Confit Tomato, Preserved Lemon, Tart Apple
|Creamy Burrata Cheese
|$14.00
Clementine Marmalade, Olive Oil, Sourdough
Heritage
1627 West Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Village Garden Tomato Salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
|Fried Broccoli
|$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
|Gem Lettuce Wedge
|$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Club
|$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
|Island Cubano
|$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
|Sailor Sandwich
|$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|CAJUN Chicken WRAP
|$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
|Cranberry & Goat
|$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts App
|$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
|Mexican Ramen
|$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
|Pomegranate Gingerade
|$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
|Bellytimber
|$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
PIZZA
River City Roll
939 Myers Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Out Of Range
|$14.00
Italian Sausage / Pepperoni / Prosciutto / Fresh Mozzarella / House Tomato Sauce / Fresh Pizza Dough for 12" Pizza
|Piña Colada (16oz)
|$10.00
Dreaming of your island getaway? Get one step closer with a fresh Piña Colada. | A blend of Rum, Pineapple, Coconut Cream served frozen. ( 1 Serving ) **Virginia ABC requires all liquor must be purchased with a meal. A max of 4 servings per order**
|Mr. Average (DIY)
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Bacon / Roasted Onion / Fontina / Buttermilk Ranch / Hot Sauce
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
|Pies & Fries ( 2 )
|$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Popular items
|Cajun Ham and Shrimp Pasta
|$28.00
old bay mafaldi, baby gulf shrimp, tasso ham, andouille sausage, peas, cajun parmesan cream
|Bolognese Pasta
|$20.00
fresh made pasta, autumn olive farms pork, beef, red sauce, parmesan cheese
|AOF Carnitas Nachos (gf)
|$14.00
Black beans, ranchero salsa, queso, cilantro
Manchester's Table
201 W 7th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Burger
|$10.00
1/3 pound ground beef, choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack, Havarti, Chao (vegan cheese) house-made bun, house-made dill pickle, LTM $10 Add house-made bacon $1 Add mushrooms $0.50
|Tuesday Special $8 Cheeseburger and Fries
|$8.00
You know the drill -- Housemade bun, 1/3 burger, choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Turkey burgers available at no additional charge, vegan Beyond burger available $1 extra. Add bacon $1, add mushrooms $0.50
|Grilled Italian Flag
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato pesto, prosciutto all pressed in our housemade focaccia.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam Miller's Restaurant
1210 E Cary St, Richmond
Goatocado Food Cart
1823 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Californian Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)