Rochester restaurants you'll love

Little Thistle Brewing
2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Popular items
|(Crowler) Wetlands DDH Hazy IPA
|$8.00
Contains Lactose.
|(Crowler) I Dip U Dip We Dip Dip Hop IPA
|$10.00
|(Crowler) Garth Brooks' Juice Diet
|$12.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Gouda Burger
|$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce.
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce.
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
100 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, corn
|Super Tacos
|$10.75
four tacos with beans and rice
|Quesadilla
|$9.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
Pooches and Palomas
2116 Broadway Ave South, Rochester
|Popular items
|Sadie Kindergarten
|$905.00
6 weeks training, 2 day a week commitment
|Daisy Invoice
|$180.00
Boarding plus $30 daycare and $40 harness
|Penny Kindergarten
|$905.00
6 weeks, Kindergarten 2 day a week commitment.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|All-American
|$13.99
Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
|Firecracker shrimp
|$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
PIZZA
Tilda's Pizzeria
300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.65
Red sauce + basil + mozzarella
|Air Force's Favorite
|$18.95
Red sauce + crimini mushrooms + roma tomato + green pepper + red onion + mozzarella + parmesan
|Daddy-O
|$17.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage+ mozzarella
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$5.50
served with honey butter
|Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
|Pulled Pork
|$16.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Walleye Sandwich
|$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
|Vegetable Beef
|$4.99
Made from scratch daily
|Jack Chicken Melt
|$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Buttermilk Pancake Plate
|$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
|Mom's Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
cheddar & muenster
|Tuna Melt
|$9.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Popular items
|Regular Pork Plate
|$11.79
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
|Dinner Pork Plate
|$14.99
1/2 pound of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
|1/2 Rack Dinner Rib Plate
|$16.99
6 Ribs served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread Large
|$9.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
|Garlic Bread Small
|$7.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
|Pizza Fries
|$9.00
Double dough brushed with roasted garlic butter and topped with parmesan and mozzarella. Baked and served with marinara on the side.
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Bowl
|$11.00
banana peppers, olives, feta cheese, tomato, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, greek rice
|Butter Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
butter chicken, herbed feta tomato cucumber salsa, rice, tzatziki sauce
|Ziggys Burger
|$15.00
Double smashed burger, white American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, Carolina Gold sauce, seasoned fries
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
|#5 BBWT
|$11.50
texas bacon . bacon jam . lettuce . tomato . mayo
PIZZA
Nellie's on Third
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|My Honey
|$16.00
roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
beer batter. marinara
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
LTOP + American Cheese
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken
|$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$29.00
asian pear relish, spicy rice
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
maple caramel, spiced walnuts, brown sugar bourbon ice cream
TACOS
Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Popular items
|#1 - PICADILLO
|$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
|#7 - SHRIMP
|$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Shrimp, red cabbage, baja sauce and cilantro in a corn tortilla
|#3 - PULLED PORK
|$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Popular items
|1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
|$5.75
Southern style biscuits
smothered in our house sausage country gravy and served with a side of hash browns. Simply delicious!
|The Mess
|$11.49
As the name implies this plate is a mess, Hash browns, Onion, Green peppers, tomatoes and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey, then we’re gonna toss two eggs your style right on top!! This truly is a mess, Add Hollandaise or Sausage gravy over the top and get really messy!!
|Brothers Omelet
|$11.49
Our Signature breakfast meal Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Tomato, Onions, Green peppers and Hash browns all stuffed inside this Ginormous 4 egg omelet that’s sure to fill you up!!!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Small Pork Plate
|$9.99
Four ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
|Dinner Combo Plate
|$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
|Dinner Pork Plate
|$14.99
1/2 pound of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
ThaiPop
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Khao Soi
|$16.00
|Pork Belly and rice
|$15.00
|Chinese Broccoli
|$11.00
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt
|$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
Merge
NA, Rochester
Fat Willys
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester
Cob's Kitchen - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
