Rochester restaurants you'll love

Rochester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rochester

Rochester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Gastropubs
Must-try Rochester restaurants

Little Thistle Brewing image

 

Little Thistle Brewing

2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(Crowler) Wetlands DDH Hazy IPA$8.00
Contains Lactose.
(Crowler) I Dip U Dip We Dip Dip Hop IPA$10.00
(Crowler) Garth Brooks' Juice Diet$12.00
More about Little Thistle Brewing
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
12 Boneless Wings$14.99
Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce.
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court image

 

Corona's Tacos at the Food Court

100 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, corn
Super Tacos$10.75
four tacos with beans and rice
Quesadilla$9.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
More about Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
Pooches and Palomas image

 

Pooches and Palomas

2116 Broadway Ave South, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sadie Kindergarten$905.00
6 weeks training, 2 day a week commitment
Daisy Invoice$180.00
Boarding plus $30 daycare and $40 harness
Penny Kindergarten$905.00
6 weeks, Kindergarten 2 day a week commitment.
More about Pooches and Palomas
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All-American$13.99
Smoked bacon and melted American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
Firecracker shrimp$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
SHRIMP TACOS$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
Tilda's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Tilda's Pizzeria

300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.65
Red sauce + basil + mozzarella
Air Force's Favorite$18.95
Red sauce + crimini mushrooms + roma tomato + green pepper + red onion + mozzarella + parmesan
Daddy-O$17.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage+ mozzarella
More about Tilda's Pizzeria
Smoak BBQ image

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cornbread$5.50
served with honey butter
Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
Pulled Pork$16.50
More about Smoak BBQ
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Vegetable Beef$4.99
Made from scratch daily
Jack Chicken Melt$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
*Buttermilk Pancake Plate$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
Mom's Grilled Cheese$8.00
cheddar & muenster
Tuna Melt$9.50
More about Blue Plate Diner
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q - South image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Pork Plate$11.79
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Dinner Pork Plate$14.99
1/2 pound of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
1/2 Rack Dinner Rib Plate$16.99
6 Ribs served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN image

 

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread Large$9.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
Garlic Bread Small$7.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
Pizza Fries$9.00
Double dough brushed with roasted garlic butter and topped with parmesan and mozzarella. Baked and served with marinara on the side.
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
Cafe Relish image

 

Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Bowl$11.00
banana peppers, olives, feta cheese, tomato, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, greek rice
Butter Chicken Burrito$12.00
butter chicken, herbed feta tomato cucumber salsa, rice, tzatziki sauce
Ziggys Burger$15.00
Double smashed burger, white American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, Carolina Gold sauce, seasoned fries
More about Cafe Relish
Hot Chip Burger Bar image

 

Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
#5 BBWT$11.50
texas bacon . bacon jam . lettuce . tomato . mayo
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar
Nellie's on Third image

PIZZA

Nellie's on Third

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
My Honey$16.00
roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.
Cheese Curds$10.00
beer batter. marinara
Cheese Burger$12.00
LTOP + American Cheese
More about Nellie's on Third
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
Braised Beef Short Rib$29.00
asian pear relish, spicy rice
Bread Pudding$9.00
maple caramel, spiced walnuts, brown sugar bourbon ice cream
More about Cameo at the Castle
Taco JED image

TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 - PICADILLO$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
#7 - SHRIMP$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Shrimp, red cabbage, baja sauce and cilantro in a corn tortilla
#3 - PULLED PORK$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
More about Taco JED
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$5.75
Southern style biscuits
smothered in our house sausage country gravy and served with a side of hash browns. Simply delicious!
The Mess$11.49
As the name implies this plate is a mess, Hash browns, Onion, Green peppers, tomatoes and your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey, then we’re gonna toss two eggs your style right on top!! This truly is a mess, Add Hollandaise or Sausage gravy over the top and get really messy!!
Brothers Omelet$11.49
Our Signature breakfast meal Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Tomato, Onions, Green peppers and Hash browns all stuffed inside this Ginormous 4 egg omelet that’s sure to fill you up!!!
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q - North image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Pork Plate$9.99
Four ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Dinner Combo Plate$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
Dinner Pork Plate$14.99
1/2 pound of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
ThaiPop image

 

ThaiPop

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soi$16.00
Pork Belly and rice$15.00
Chinese Broccoli$11.00
More about ThaiPop
CRAVE Food & Drink image

 

CRAVE Food & Drink

220 south broadway, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about CRAVE Food & Drink
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Boneless Wings$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
More about Five West
Restaurant banner

 

Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
Restaurant banner

 

Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Barbershop

1232 3rd Ave SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Workshop - Barbershop
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Murdoch's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Workshop - Murdoch's
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Julio's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Workshop - Julio's
Merge image

 

Merge

NA, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Merge
Banner pic

 

Fat Willys

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fat Willys
Restaurant banner

 

Cob's Kitchen - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cob's Kitchen - The Workshop Foodhall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rochester

Garlic Bread

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
