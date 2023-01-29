Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Soup & Salad
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi tuna, mozzarella, cucumbers, diced red & yellow peppers, Twigs Asian dressing
Bowl of Soup
Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, black olive, chicken.
Cup of Soup
Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.
Full Cranberry Spinach Salad
Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.
Full Garden Salad
Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion
Full Pear Salad
Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.
Side Cranberry Spinach Salad
Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.
Side Garden Salad
Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion
Side Pear Salad
Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground pork or chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeno peppers, shredded cheese served in a fried taco shell bowl with sour cream & salsa on the side.
Small Plates
Baked Feta
Topped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, served with Twigs chips.
Caramelized Onion Risotto Cakes
With a savory onion sauce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro.
Chef Luci's Chips, Salsa & Queso
Diced tomato, onion, green pepper in warm white queso with tortilla chips & salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, pico de gallo, colby jack cheese on a tortilla with salsa, sour cream & lettuce
Crispy Ravioli
Four lightly fried butternut squash ravilis sprinkled with parmesan & parsley with bleu cheese dipping sauce & marinara
Greek Chicken Kabobs
Grilled chicken, yellow & red peppers with tzatziki sauce.
Green Bean Frittis
Lightly fried with bleu cheese dip & cayenne horseradish.
Mini Ahi Taco Bowls
Seared Ahi Tuna, cucumbers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, & cucumber jalapeno plum wasabi sauce.
Nachos Jubilee
BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, fresh onions, tomatoes & sour cream.
Onion Ring Frittis
Fresh cut, hand battered onion rings with cayenne horseradish and ketchup
Parmesan Crisps
Warm, crispy nuggest of bread tossed in parmesan with bleu cheese & Marinara dipping sauces.
Pepper Frittis
Pickle Frittis
Risotto Poppers
Four fried risotto croquettes filled with cream cheese & jalapenos with a tomato-citrus aioli.
Rosemary Sweet Potato Sticks
Topped with parmesan with herbed tequila ketchup
Shrimp Nachos
Diced shrimp, pineapple, red & yellow peppers, Caribbean jerk sauce, cilantro, mozzarella
SMALL Butternut Squash Ravioli
Four butternut squash raviolis, sundried tomato cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.
SMALL Ravioli Rosa
Four butternut squash raviolis, creamy tomato rosa sauce.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Four delicately coated fried shrimp with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Cream Scallops
Seared scallops, Thai cream sauce atop cilantro white rice.
Twigs Strips
BBQ Mashed
Pulled pork, mashed potatoes, onions, bbq sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
Bourbon Filet and Bleu Cheese
Peri Peri Shrimp
Diced shrimp, fiery hot habanero pepper sauce, cream cheese, green onions, mozzarella
Pineapple Chicken Bleu
Chicken, pineapple bourbon sauce, bleu chees,e mozzarella.
Plum Filet & Bleu Cheese
Thin sliced steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, bleu cheese with choice of bourbon or plum sauce.
Bowls
Poke Bowl
Avocado, carrot claw, cucumber, edamame, pineapple, red pepper, ginger, sesame seeds, green onions, tahini sauce, poke sauce, fried tortilla strips (Typically served with ahi tuna, but the choice is yours)
Street Taco Bowl
Avocado, carrot slaw, cucumber, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, verde sauce, fresh cilantro, fried tortilla strips (Chef Luci's homemade queso on the side)
Burgers and Sandwiches
Abigail Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, and toamto onion feta spread.
Apricot Turkey
THinly sliced turkey breast, red onions, creamy apricot cranberry spread on grilled cranberry wild rice bread.
Barramundi Fish Sandwich
Lightly fried on a toasted hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce
Cheeseburger Wrap
Burger Strips, diced onions, tomatoes, pickles, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo in a grilled tortilla.
Cuban Wrap
Seasoned ground pork, sliced ham, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced pickles, and coleslaw in a grilled tortilla
Fried Pickle Burger
Fried sliced pickles inside and out, American cheese, lettuce, onions, habanero mayo, topped with a cherry tomato.
Ginger Spiced Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared Ahi Tuna, green onions, lettuce, mozzarella, and wasabi-mayo in a grilled tortilla.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Delicately fried 6 oz chicken breast, peppercorn honey mustard and lettuce.
Philly Burger
American cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Tequila ketchup
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss on a hoagie bun
Piggy Back
Cheddar, BBQ, pulled pork, slaw, mayo, pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded smoked pork, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie bun
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread topped with 1000 island dressing.
Seany Burger
Swiss and cheddar chees, BBQ, bleu cheese sauce.
Steak BLT Sandwich
6oz Tavern cut steak, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chimichurri mayo. Served open faced on toasted white bread.
Tangled Onion
Cheddar, crispy onions, lemon-mayo-horseradish sauce.
The Big Twig
American cheese, pile of sliced pickles, shredded lettuce, and creamy onion-pickle sauce
Tomato Spinach Grille
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, pesto, mozzarella, feta on white bread.
Twigs Single Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese: American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack, feta, bleu cheese
Main Plates
Ahi Tuna
6 oz. grilled tuna, ginger & wasabi sauce, Ahi dipping sauce, choice of rare or medium-rare. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.
Applewood Smoked Meatloaf by Papo
Pork meatloaf wrapped in Twigs mahsed potatoes and cheddar cheese on an onion cream sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniment.
Baby Back Ribs
Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.
Chicken Madeira
Pan seared chicken, Madeira wine sauce with asparagus and mushrooms topped with mozzarella & Twigs' Sweet Pickled Onions. Choose one Twigs accompaniment.
Chicken Strips and Fries
Country Captain Chicken
Pan seared chicken, curry sauce of roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, currants & toasted almonds, served with cilantro white rice.
Filet Mignon
6 oz. filet topped with savory chive butter. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas with seasoned Barramundi, lime slaw with cilantro, tomato, onion and chives, sweet and spicy Sriracha Cremosa. Served with cilantro white rice
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast with chioce of hot rock sauce. Choose two Twigs accomompaniments.
Lettuce/Jicama Wraps
Pulled pork, Twigs tangy signature sauce, sweet & usour julienned carrots, tomatoes, red onion & diced pickles with cilantro white rice.
Mediterranean Barramundi
Parmesan crusted barramundi topped with a refreshing cucumber, tomato, and onion salad. Served wtih carrot slaw and a crispy golden risotto cake.
Northwoods Walleye
Pan-fried in butter, topped with green onions. Choopse two Twigs accompaniments.
Old English Fish & Chips
Lightly fried Barramundi served with spicy homemade tartar sauce and french fries
Parmesan Polenta
Homemade parmesan polenta topepd with cheddar cheese, egg onelet, ground prok, fresh toamtoes, green onions & jalapeno cream sauce with sliced spuds.
Steak Madeira
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Eight crisy fried shrimp, sweet & sour sauce. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.
Taco Platter
3 mini jicama shells or corn tortillas served open-faced, topped with lime slaw, cilantro, cucumber, corn, carrots, green onion, & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro white rice, cucumber ribbons, sweet & spicy chili sauce, bourbon sauce and seasoned sour cream.
Tavern Cut Steak
Topped with a savory sweet sauce, sauteed onions & mushrooms. Choose two accompaniments.
Tavern DUO
Walleye with Garlic Wine Sauce
Pan seared, drizzled with a white wine garlic-butter sauce atop cilantro white rice & sauteed lemon-epper spinach.
Pasta
Italian Marinara Noodle Bowl
Spaghetti noodles, ground pork, marinara, fresh basil. Topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan.
Large Butternut Squash Ravioli
Butternut squash raviolis in sundreid tomato garlic cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Large Chicken Butternut Ravioli
Large Chicken Rosa Ravioli
Large Ravioli Rosa
Eight Butternut Squash raviolis, creamy tomatoe rosa sauce.
Pasta a la Crema
Spaghetti noodles in a white sauce of cream, garlic, butter, onion, white wine, green onions & sundried tomatoes
Extra Sauces
Ahi Dipping
Bleu Cheese Dipping
Creamy Cayenne
Creamy Horseradish
Honey Mustard
Makers Bourbon
Pineapple Bourbon
Plum Chipotle
Raspberry Chipotle
Regular Tarter
Salsa Verde
Spicy Tarter
Sweet Jalapeno BBQ
Sweet Sour
Tahini
Tzatziki
Sides
Kids
Dessert
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Soda Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
