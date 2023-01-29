Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th Street SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Seared Ahi tuna, mozzarella, cucumbers, diced red & yellow peppers, Twigs Asian dressing

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, black olive, chicken.

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.

Full Cranberry Spinach Salad

$13.99

Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.

Full Garden Salad

$9.99

Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion

Full Pear Salad

$10.99

Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.

Side Cranberry Spinach Salad

$9.99

Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.

Side Garden Salad

$6.99

Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion

Side Pear Salad

$7.99

Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Seasoned ground pork or chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeno peppers, shredded cheese served in a fried taco shell bowl with sour cream & salsa on the side.

Small Plates

Baked Feta

$9.99

Topped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, served with Twigs chips.

Caramelized Onion Risotto Cakes

$10.99

With a savory onion sauce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro.

Chef Luci's Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.99

Diced tomato, onion, green pepper in warm white queso with tortilla chips & salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken, pico de gallo, colby jack cheese on a tortilla with salsa, sour cream & lettuce

Crispy Ravioli

$7.99

Four lightly fried butternut squash ravilis sprinkled with parmesan & parsley with bleu cheese dipping sauce & marinara

Greek Chicken Kabobs

$7.99

Grilled chicken, yellow & red peppers with tzatziki sauce.

Green Bean Frittis

$7.99

Lightly fried with bleu cheese dip & cayenne horseradish.

Mini Ahi Taco Bowls

$11.99

Seared Ahi Tuna, cucumbers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, & cucumber jalapeno plum wasabi sauce.

Nachos Jubilee

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, fresh onions, tomatoes & sour cream.

Onion Ring Frittis

$7.99

Fresh cut, hand battered onion rings with cayenne horseradish and ketchup

Parmesan Crisps

$7.99

Warm, crispy nuggest of bread tossed in parmesan with bleu cheese & Marinara dipping sauces.

Pepper Frittis

$7.99

Pickle Frittis

$7.99

Risotto Poppers

$7.99

Four fried risotto croquettes filled with cream cheese & jalapenos with a tomato-citrus aioli.

Rosemary Sweet Potato Sticks

$6.99

Topped with parmesan with herbed tequila ketchup

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Diced shrimp, pineapple, red & yellow peppers, Caribbean jerk sauce, cilantro, mozzarella

SMALL Butternut Squash Ravioli

$6.99

Four butternut squash raviolis, sundried tomato cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

SMALL Ravioli Rosa

$6.99

Four butternut squash raviolis, creamy tomato rosa sauce.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$9.99

Four delicately coated fried shrimp with sweet & sour sauce

Thai Cream Scallops

$10.99

Seared scallops, Thai cream sauce atop cilantro white rice.

Twigs Strips

BBQ Mashed

$7.99

Pulled pork, mashed potatoes, onions, bbq sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

Bourbon Filet and Bleu Cheese

$13.99

Peri Peri Shrimp

$9.99

Diced shrimp, fiery hot habanero pepper sauce, cream cheese, green onions, mozzarella

Pineapple Chicken Bleu

$8.99

Chicken, pineapple bourbon sauce, bleu chees,e mozzarella.

Plum Filet & Bleu Cheese

$13.99

Thin sliced steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, bleu cheese with choice of bourbon or plum sauce.

Bowls

Poke Bowl

$15.99

Avocado, carrot claw, cucumber, edamame, pineapple, red pepper, ginger, sesame seeds, green onions, tahini sauce, poke sauce, fried tortilla strips (Typically served with ahi tuna, but the choice is yours)

Street Taco Bowl

$15.99

Avocado, carrot slaw, cucumber, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, verde sauce, fresh cilantro, fried tortilla strips (Chef Luci's homemade queso on the side)

Burgers and Sandwiches

Abigail Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, and toamto onion feta spread.

Apricot Turkey

$10.99

THinly sliced turkey breast, red onions, creamy apricot cranberry spread on grilled cranberry wild rice bread.

Barramundi Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly fried on a toasted hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Burger Strips, diced onions, tomatoes, pickles, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo in a grilled tortilla.

Cuban Wrap

$11.00

Seasoned ground pork, sliced ham, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced pickles, and coleslaw in a grilled tortilla

Fried Pickle Burger

$12.99

Fried sliced pickles inside and out, American cheese, lettuce, onions, habanero mayo, topped with a cherry tomato.

Ginger Spiced Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.99

Seared Ahi Tuna, green onions, lettuce, mozzarella, and wasabi-mayo in a grilled tortilla.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Delicately fried 6 oz chicken breast, peppercorn honey mustard and lettuce.

Philly Burger

$12.99

American cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Tequila ketchup

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss on a hoagie bun

Piggy Back

$13.99

Cheddar, BBQ, pulled pork, slaw, mayo, pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Shredded smoked pork, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie bun

Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread topped with 1000 island dressing.

Seany Burger

$11.99

Swiss and cheddar chees, BBQ, bleu cheese sauce.

Steak BLT Sandwich

$12.99

6oz Tavern cut steak, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chimichurri mayo. Served open faced on toasted white bread.

Tangled Onion

$12.99

Cheddar, crispy onions, lemon-mayo-horseradish sauce.

The Big Twig

$12.99

American cheese, pile of sliced pickles, shredded lettuce, and creamy onion-pickle sauce

Tomato Spinach Grille

$10.99

Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, pesto, mozzarella, feta on white bread.

Twigs Single Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of cheese: American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack, feta, bleu cheese

Main Plates

Ahi Tuna

$19.99

6 oz. grilled tuna, ginger & wasabi sauce, Ahi dipping sauce, choice of rare or medium-rare. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

Applewood Smoked Meatloaf by Papo

$15.99

Pork meatloaf wrapped in Twigs mahsed potatoes and cheddar cheese on an onion cream sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniment.

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.

Chicken Madeira

$17.99

Pan seared chicken, Madeira wine sauce with asparagus and mushrooms topped with mozzarella & Twigs' Sweet Pickled Onions. Choose one Twigs accompaniment.

Chicken Strips and Fries

$12.99

Country Captain Chicken

$15.99

Pan seared chicken, curry sauce of roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, currants & toasted almonds, served with cilantro white rice.

Filet Mignon

$29.99

6 oz. filet topped with savory chive butter. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortillas with seasoned Barramundi, lime slaw with cilantro, tomato, onion and chives, sweet and spicy Sriracha Cremosa. Served with cilantro white rice

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Chicken breast with chioce of hot rock sauce. Choose two Twigs accomompaniments.

Lettuce/Jicama Wraps

$13.99

Pulled pork, Twigs tangy signature sauce, sweet & usour julienned carrots, tomatoes, red onion & diced pickles with cilantro white rice.

Mediterranean Barramundi

$22.99

Parmesan crusted barramundi topped with a refreshing cucumber, tomato, and onion salad. Served wtih carrot slaw and a crispy golden risotto cake.

Northwoods Walleye

$22.99

Pan-fried in butter, topped with green onions. Choopse two Twigs accompaniments.

Old English Fish & Chips

$15.99

Lightly fried Barramundi served with spicy homemade tartar sauce and french fries

Parmesan Polenta

$14.99

Homemade parmesan polenta topepd with cheddar cheese, egg onelet, ground prok, fresh toamtoes, green onions & jalapeno cream sauce with sliced spuds.

Steak Madeira

$27.99

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$21.99

Eight crisy fried shrimp, sweet & sour sauce. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

Taco Platter

$12.99

3 mini jicama shells or corn tortillas served open-faced, topped with lime slaw, cilantro, cucumber, corn, carrots, green onion, & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro white rice, cucumber ribbons, sweet & spicy chili sauce, bourbon sauce and seasoned sour cream.

Tavern Cut Steak

$14.99

Topped with a savory sweet sauce, sauteed onions & mushrooms. Choose two accompaniments.

Tavern DUO

$22.99

Walleye with Garlic Wine Sauce

$23.99

Pan seared, drizzled with a white wine garlic-butter sauce atop cilantro white rice & sauteed lemon-epper spinach.

Pasta

Italian Marinara Noodle Bowl

$13.99

Spaghetti noodles, ground pork, marinara, fresh basil. Topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan.

Large Butternut Squash Ravioli

$12.99

Butternut squash raviolis in sundreid tomato garlic cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Large Chicken Butternut Ravioli

$16.99

Large Chicken Rosa Ravioli

$16.99

Large Ravioli Rosa

$12.99

Eight Butternut Squash raviolis, creamy tomatoe rosa sauce.

Pasta a la Crema

$17.99

Spaghetti noodles in a white sauce of cream, garlic, butter, onion, white wine, green onions & sundried tomatoes

Extra Sauces

Ahi Dipping

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese Dipping

$0.50+

Creamy Cayenne

$0.50+

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Makers Bourbon

$0.50+

Pineapple Bourbon

$0.50+

Plum Chipotle

$0.50+

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50+

Regular Tarter

$0.50+

Salsa Verde

$0.50+

Spicy Tarter

$0.50+

Sweet Jalapeno BBQ

$0.50+

Sweet Sour

$0.50+

Tahini

$0.50+

Tzatziki

$0.50+

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cilantro White Rice

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fruit

$2.99

Garlic Asparagus

$2.99

GF Garlic Breadstick

$2.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Pita Chips

$2.99

Skinny

$2.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Thick Fries

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Twigs Mashed

$2.99

Veggies

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

GF Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pork Pizza

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Crustless Cheesecake

$6.99

One Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

GF Bowls

GF Poke Bowl

$15.99

Avocado, carrot claw, cucumber, edamame, pineapple, red pepper, ginger, sesame seeds, green onions, tahini sauce, poke sauce, fried tortilla strips (Typically served with ahi tuna, but the choice is yours)

GF Street Taco Bowl

$15.99

Avocado, carrot slaw, cucumber, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, verde sauce, fresh cilantro, fried tortilla strips (Chef Luci's homemade queso on the side)

GF Burgers and Sandwiches

GF Abigail Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, and toamto onion feta spread.

GF Apricot Turkey

$10.99

THinly sliced turkey breast, red onions, creamy apricot cranberry spread on grilled cranberry wild rice bread.

GF Barramundi Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly fried on a toasted hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce

GF BLT

$11.99

GF Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Burger Strips, diced onions, tomatoes, pickles, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo in a grilled tortilla.

GF Cuban Wrap

$11.00

Seasoned ground pork, sliced ham, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced pickles, and coleslaw in a grilled tortilla

GF Fried Pickle Burger

$12.99

Fried sliced pickles inside and out, American cheese, lettuce, onions, habanero mayo, topped with a cherry tomato.

GF Ginger Spiced Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.99

Seared Ahi Tuna, green onions, lettuce, mozzarella, and wasabi-mayo in a grilled tortilla.

GF Honey Mustrard Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Delicately fried 6 oz chicken breast, peppercorn honey mustard and lettuce.

GF Philly Burger

$12.99

American cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Tequila ketchup

GF Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss on a hoagie bun

GF Piggy Back

$13.99

Cheddar, BBQ, pulled pork, slaw, mayo, pickles

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Shredded smoked pork, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie bun

GF Seany Burger

$11.99

Swiss and cheddar chees, BBQ, bleu cheese sauce.

GF Steak BLT Sandwich

$12.99

6oz Tavern cut steak, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chimichurri mayo. Served open faced on toasted white bread.

GF Tangled Onion

$12.99

Cheddar, crispy onions, lemon-mayo-horseradish sauce.

GF The Big Twig

$12.99

American cheese, pile of sliced pickles, shredded lettuce, and creamy onion-pickle sauce

GF Tomato Spinach Grille

$10.99

Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, pesto, mozzarella, feta on white bread.

GF Twigs Single Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of cheese: American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack, feta, bleu cheese

GF Dessert

GF Brownie

$6.99

GF Carrot Cake

$6.99

GF Chocolate Cake

$6.99

GF Crustless Cheesecake

$6.99

GF Mistletoe Cheesecake

$6.99

GF Peach and Cranberry Crumble

$6.99

GF Extra Sauces

GF Ahi Dipping

$0.50+

GF Bleu Cheese Dipping

$0.50+

GF Creamy Cayenne

$0.50+

GF Creamy Horseradish

$0.50+

GF Honey Mustard

$0.50+

GF Makers Bourbon

$0.50+

GF Pineapple Bourbon

$0.50+

GF Plum Chipotle

$0.50+

GF Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50+

GF Regular Tarter

$0.50+

GF Salsa Verde

$0.50+

GF Spicy Tarter

$0.50+

GF Sweet Jalapeno BBQ

$0.50+

GF Sweet Sour

$0.50+

GF Tahini

$0.50+

GF Tzatziki

$0.50+

GF Nacho Chees

$0.50+

GF Queso

$0.50+

GF Kids

GF Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

GF Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

GF Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

GF Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.99

GF Kids Pork Pizza

$7.99

GF Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

GF Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

GF Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

GF Main Plates

GF Ahi Tuna

$19.99

6 oz. grilled tuna, ginger & wasabi sauce, Ahi dipping sauce, choice of rare or medium-rare. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

GF Applewood Smoked Meatloaf by Papo

$15.99

Pork meatloaf wrapped in Twigs mahsed potatoes and cheddar cheese on an onion cream sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniment.

GF Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.

GF Chicken Madeira

$17.99

Pan seared chicken, Madeira wine sauce with asparagus and mushrooms topped with mozzarella & Twigs' Sweet Pickled Onions. Choose one Twigs accompaniment.

GF Country Captain Chicken

$15.99

Pan seared chicken, curry sauce of roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, currants & toasted almonds, served with cilantro white rice.

GF Filet Mignon

$29.99

6 oz. filet topped with savory chive butter. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

GF Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortillas with seasoned Barramundi, lime slaw with cilantro, tomato, onion and chives, sweet and spicy Sriracha Cremosa. Served with cilantro white rice

GF Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Chicken breast with chioce of hot rock sauce. Choose two Twigs accomompaniments.

GF Lettuce/Jicama Wraps

$13.99

Pulled pork, Twigs tangy signature sauce, sweet & usour julienned carrots, tomatoes, red onion & diced pickles with cilantro white rice.

GF Mediterranean Barramundi

$22.99

Parmesan crusted barramundi topped with a refreshing cucumber, tomato, and onion salad. Served wtih carrot slaw and a crispy golden risotto cake.

GF Northwoods Walleye

$22.99

Pan-fried in butter, topped with green onions. Choopse two Twigs accompaniments.

GF Old English Fish & Chips

$15.99

Lightly fried Barramundi served with spicy homemade tartar sauce and french fries

GF Parmesan Polenta

$14.99

Homemade parmesan polenta topepd with cheddar cheese, egg onelet, ground prok, fresh toamtoes, green onions & jalapeno cream sauce with sliced spuds.

GF Steak Madeira

$27.99

GF Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$21.99

Eight crisy fried shrimp, sweet & sour sauce. Choose two Twigs accompaniments.

GF Taco Platter

$12.99

3 mini jicama shells or corn tortillas served open-faced, topped with lime slaw, cilantro, cucumber, corn, carrots, green onion, & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro white rice, cucumber ribbons, sweet & spicy chili sauce, bourbon sauce and seasoned sour cream.

GF Tavern Cut Steak

$14.99

Topped with a savory sweet sauce, sauteed onions & mushrooms. Choose two accompaniments.

GF Tavern DUO

$22.99

GF Walley with Garlic Wine Sauce

$23.99

Pan seared, drizzled with a white wine garlic-butter sauce atop cilantro white rice & sauteed lemon-epper spinach.

GF Pasta

GF Italian Marinara Noodle Bowl

$13.99

Spaghetti noodles, ground pork, marinara, fresh basil. Topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan.

GF Large Chicken Ravioli

$16.99

GF Large Chicken Rosa Ravioli

$16.99

GF Large Ravioli Rosa

$12.99

Eight three cheese raviolis, creamy tomatoe rosa sauce.

GF Large Three Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Three-cheese (ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan) raviolis in sundreid tomato garlic cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

GF Pasta a la Crema

$17.99

Spaghetti noodles in a white sauce of cream, garlic, butter, onion, white wine, green onions & sundried tomatoes

GF Sides

GF Baked Potato

$2.99

GF Cilantro White Rice

$2.99

GF Coleslaw

$2.99

GF Fruit

$2.99

GF Garlic Asparagus

$2.99

GF Hardboiled Eggs

$2.50

GF Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

GF Loaded Fries

$3.99

GF Loaded Mashed Potatos

$3.99

GF Skinny Fries

$2.99

GF Sliced Spuds

$2.99

GF Spanish Rice

$2.99

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

GF Thick Fries

$2.99

GF Veggie

$2.99

GF Bread Stick

$2.00

GF Small Plates

GF Baked Feta

$9.99

Topped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, served with Twigs chips.

GF Caramelized Onion Risotto Cakes

$10.99

With a savory onion sauce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro.

GF Chef Luci's Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.99

Diced tomato, onion, green pepper in warm white queso with tortilla chips & salsa.

GF Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken, pico de gallo, colby jack cheese on a tortilla with salsa, sour cream & lettuce

GF Crispy Ravioli

$7.99

Four lightly fried 3-cheese raviolis sprinkled with parmesan & parsley with bleu cheese dipping sauce & marinara

GF Greek Chicken Kabobs

$7.99

Grilled chicken, yellow & red peppers with tzatziki sauce.

GF Green Bean Frittis

$7.99

Lightly fried with bleu cheese dip & cayenne horseradish.

GF Mini Ahi Taco Bowls

$11.99

Seared Ahi Tuna, cucumbers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, & cucumber jalapeno plum wasabi sauce.

GF Nachos Jubilee

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, fresh onions, tomatoes & sour cream.

GF Onion Ring Frittis

$7.99

Fresh cut, hand battered onion rings with cayenne horseradish and ketchup

GF Parmesan Crisps

$7.99

Warm, crispy nuggest of bread tossed in parmesan with bleu cheese & Marinara dipping sauces.

GF Pepper Frittis

$7.99

GF Pickle Frittis

$7.99

GF Risotto Poppers

$7.99

Four fried risotto croquettes filled with cream cheese & jalapenos with a tomato-citrus aioli.

GF Rosemary Sweet Potato Sticks

$6.99

Topped with parmesan with herbed tequila ketchup

GF Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Diced shrimp, pineapple, red & yellow peppers, Caribbean jerk sauce, cilantro, mozzarella

GF SMALL Ravioli Rosa

$6.99

Four three-cheese raviolis, creamy tomato rosa sauce.

GF SMALL Three Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Four three-cheese raviolis, sundried tomato cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

GF Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$9.99

Four delicately coated fried shrimp with sweet & sour sauce

GF Thai Cream Scallops

$10.99

Seared scallops, Thai cream sauce atop cilantro white rice.

GF Soup & Salad

GF Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Seared Ahi tuna, mozzarella, cucumbers, diced red & yellow peppers, Twigs Asian dressing

GF Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.

GF Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, balck olive, chicken.

GF Cup of Soup

$4.99

Mamo McPeak's Bacon Chicken Wild Rice or Chef's homemade soup.

GF Full Cranberry Spinach Salad

$13.99

Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.

GF Full Garden Salad

$9.99

Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion

GF Full Pear Salad

$10.99

Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.

GF Side Cranberry Spinach Salad

$9.99

Dried cranberries, egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, tangy sweet vinaigrette.

GF Side Garden Salad

$6.99

Egg, tomato, cucumber & onion

GF Side Pear Salad

$7.99

Fresh pears, walnuts, bleu cheese, red onions, erd wine vinaigrette.

GF Taco Salad

$11.99

Seasoned ground pork or chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeno peppers, shredded cheese served with tortilla chips, with sour cream & salsa on the side.

GF Twigs Strips

GF BBQ Mashed

$7.99

Pulled pork, mashed potatoes, onions, bbq sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

GF Bourbon Filet & Bleu Cheese

$13.99

GF Peri Peri Shrimp

$9.99

Diced shrimp, fiery hot habanero pepper sauce, cream cheese, green onions, mozzarella

GF Pineapple Chicken Bleu

$8.99

Chicken, pineapple bourbon sauce, bleu chees,e mozzarella.

GF Plum Filet & Bleu Cheese

$13.99

Thin sliced steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, bleu cheese with choice of bourbon or plum sauce.

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda Water

Mocktails

Mock Gin and Parrot (hold the gin)

$8.00

Mock Ginger Colada

$8.00

Mock Herbs and Honey

$8.00

Mock Honey Bee

$8.00

Mock Spicy Paloma

$8.00

Mock Strawberry Pom Wassail

$8.00

Mock Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$8.00

Mock Thirsty Voyager

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us. We hope to see you again soon.

Website

Location

401 6th Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

