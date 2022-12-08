Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bleu Duck

14 4th St SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Order Again

Bar Menu

Back Yard Dog

$10.00

Mustard / Ketchup / Onion / Relish

Bleu Duck Burger

$14.00

Double Patty / Brioche Bun / Pickle / BDK Sauce / American Cheese

Chili Dog

$10.00

Andouille-White Bean Chili / Sour Cream / Scallions

Egg Rolls

$10.00

(2) Pork Eggrolls / Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Kimchi Burger

$14.00

Kimchi / Bleu Cheese / Yum Yum Sauce / Bok Choy / Brioche Bun

Kimchi Dog

$10.00

Kimchi / Yum Yum Sauce / Bleu Cheese

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms / Swiss Cheese / Arugula / 57 Aioli / Brioche Bun

Popper Burger

$14.00

Cream Cheese / Jalapeno / Bacon / Onion Strings / Brioche Bun

Side of Fries

$4.00

Brunch Menu

(5) Doughnuts / Caramel / Graham Crumbs Blueberries

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Sour Dough Bread / Smashed Avocado / Arugula / Soft Boiled Egg / Togarashi / Parmesan

Benedict

$12.00

Shredded Oxtail / Tomato / French Bread / Chimichurri Hollandaise Served with Fried Breakfast Potatoes & Brussels

Biscuits & Gravy Sliders

$14.00

Cornbread Biscuits / Sausage Patty / Andouille Gravy / Pepperjack / Sunny Egg Served with Fried Breakfast Potatoes & Brussels

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Single Patty Burger / Bacon Jam / Sunny Egg / Onion / Bleu Duck Burger Sauce

Breakfast Fried Rice

$12.00

Kimchi / Bacon / Sausage / Sunny Egg / Microgreens

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Asparagus Hash / Andouille Gravy / Sunny Egg / Microgreens

Dumplings

$12.00

Spam / Cream Cheese / Scallion / Cream Cheese

French Toast

$12.00

Frosted Flake Crusted Japanese Bread / Berry Sauce / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar

Fresh Doughnuts

$10.00

(5) Freshly made doughnuts / Cinnamon & Sugar / Caramel / Graham Dust / Blueberries

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Feta / Radish / Chorizo / Cilantro / Onion / Salsa Verde / Sunny Egg

Masa Pancakes

$12.00

(3) Masa Pancakes / Marrow Butter / Syrup / Bacon

Monkey Bread

$8.00

Cinnamon Rolls / Cream Cheese Icing / Strawberries

Omelet

$12.00

Lump Crab Meat / Green Onion / Kewpie / Bok Choy Salad Served with Fried Breakfast Potatoes & Brussels

Saturday Morning

$12.00

Crinkle Cut Fries / Sunny Egg / "All the Stuff" / Scallions

Desserts

Tres Leche Bread Pudding

$11.00

Crème Anglaise Base / Vanilla Ice Cream / Three Milks Sauce

Boston Cream Pie Crepe Cake

$11.00Out of stock

16-18 Layers of Vanilla Crepes / Vanilla Bean Custard Cream / Chocolate Ganache

Black Forest Cake Roll

$11.00

Chocolate Sponge Cake / White Chocolate Fresh Cream / Dark Sour Cherry / Heering Cherry Liquor

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

(5) Freshly Baked Cookies / Sea Salted

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$7.00

Fresh Blueberries

Tiramisu Crepe Cake

$11.00

16-18 Layers of Housemade Chocolate Crepes / Espresso Mascarpone / Fresh Whipped Cream

Starters

French Onion Meatballs

$12.00

French Bread / Burrata / Caramelized Onions / Scallions

Bone Marrow

$14.00

Parsley / Pickled Onion / Lemon Zest / Bread / Parmesan

Shrimp Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Grilled Naan / Garlic Oil / Microgreens

Mussels

$14.00

Kale / Onion / Garlic / Chicken Broth / Grilled Bread

Whipped Burrata

$12.00

Beets / Cucumber / Kalamata Olive / Pesto Vinaigrette / Toast

Hawaiian Rolls-4

$2.00

Butter / Salt & Pepper

Hawaiian Rolls-8

$4.00

Butter / Salt & Pepper

Seconds

Chili

$8.00

Andouille / White Bean / Sour Cream / Scallion

Baby Bok Choy

$10.00

Kimchi Hummus / Scallions / Toasted Ramen / Fish Sauce Viniagrette

Sweet Potato

$10.00

Pomegranate Seeds & Vinaigrette / Walnuts / Onion / Feta / Micros

Baby Carrots

$10.00

Honey / Craisins / Arugula / Lemon / Sunflower Nuts / Creamy Roasted Garlic Dressing

Kale

$10.00

Red Onion / Dill Pickle Caesar Dressing / Croutons / Parmesan / Hard Boiled Egg

Mains

Chef's Catch

$28.00

Butternut Squash Hash / Apple / Bacon / Shaved Brussels Salad / Brown Butter Egg Yolk Vinaigrette **Price is MKT value**~ This changes

Tofu

$24.00

Goat Cheese Polenta / Balsamic Roasted Beets / Pea Shoot Salad

Steelhead Trout

$28.00

Sauerkraut Risotto / Dijon Cream / Arugula Salad

Seafood Stew

$26.00

Chef's Selection of Seafood ~ Ask your server / Pumpkin-Thai Curry-Coconut Broth / Edamame / Bok Choy / Sesame Seeds

Lamb Pasta

$24.00

Lamb Meat Sauce / Muffuletta / Spaghetti / Arugula / Aged Gouda

Steak

$28.00

Chimichurri-Gouda Hashbrown / Marrow Butter / Arugula

Sourdough Bread Pudding

$24.00

Pork Belly / Clam Chowder / Fried Clams / Potato-Pea Shoot Salad

Stroganoff

$26.00

Pork Cheek / Mushrooms / Mashed Potatoes / Pickle / Hard Boiled Egg

Duck

$26.00

Butternut Squash / Kale / Balsamic Brown Butter

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally-owned farm-to-table in Rochester, Minnesota. Home of the famous Crepe Cake!

Website

Location

14 4th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

