Little Thistle Brewing

2031 14th Street Northwest

Rochester, MN 55901

Popular Items

The Doug (Growler)
(Crowler) Saison
(Crowler) Identity Crisis Cream Ale

To Go Crowler

(Crowler) #NoFilter Hefeweizen

$8.00
(Crowler) Brave Woman

$8.00
(Crowler) Brave Woman on Coffee

$8.00
(Crowler) Coconut Stout

$10.00
(Crowler) Daewoo Lanos Hazy IPA

$10.00Out of stock
(Crowler) Down Under Series #1

$10.00
(Crowler) Foreign Culture Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock
(Crowler) Identity Crisis Cream Ale

$7.00
(Crowler) Rampant Wee Heavy/Scotch Ale

$10.00

(Crowler) Saison

$8.00
(Crowler) Schwarzenlager Schwarzbier

$8.00
(Crowler) Strawberry Seltzer

$7.00
(Crowler) The Doug Lager

$8.00
(Crowler) Wetlands DDH Hazy IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Contains Lactose.

To Go Howler

#nofilter Hefeweizen (Howler)

$8.00
Brave Woman on Coffee Scottish Ale (Howler)

$8.00

Made with Trail Creek Coffee.

Coconut Stout (Howler)

$10.00
Daewoo Lanos Hazy IPA (Howler)

$12.00
Down Under Series #1 (Howler)

$10.00
Identity Crisis (Howler)

$8.00
Rampant Wee Heavy/Scotch Ale (Howler)

$10.00
Schwarzenlager Schwarzbier (Howler)

$8.00
StrataGalactica DDH Hazy Double IPA (Howler)

$12.00
The Doug (Howler)

$8.00

The Golden Unicorn NA (Howler)

$8.00
Wetlands Hazy IPA (Howler)

$8.00

Contains Lactose.

To Go Growler

#nofilter Hefeweizen (Growler)

$18.00
Brave Woman on Coffee Scottish Ale (Growler)

$18.00

Made with Trail Creek Coffee.

Coconut Stout (Growler)

$21.00
Daewoo Lanos Hazy IPA (Growler)

$21.00
Down Under Series #1 (Growler)

$21.00
Identity Crisis (Growler)

$12.00
Rampant Wee Heavy/Scotch Ale (Growler)

$21.00
Schwarzenlager Schwarzbier (Growler)

$18.00
StrataGalactica DDH Hazy Double IPA (Growler)

$24.00
The Doug (Growler)

$18.00
Wetlands Hazy IPA (Growler)

$18.00

Contains Lactose

Glassware

12 oz Stemless Tulip

$10.00
13 oz Stemmed Tulip

$6.00
16 oz Rainbow Shaker Pint

$5.00
16 oz Shaker Pint

$5.00
16 oz Taproom Pint

$8.00
4 oz Taster

$3.00
8 oz Half Pint

$6.00
Glass Growler

$10.00
Glass Howler

$5.00
Hefeweizen Vase

$10.00
Klean Kanteen Steel Growler

$75.00Out of stock
Teku Tulip

$15.00
Stratagalactica Stemless Tulip

$10.00
5oz Taster Glass

$5.00
13oz Oktoberfest Stein

$8.00
12oz Willie

$6.00

Just like our 8oz taproom glass...just a little bigger!

Artist Glass (Vol.3)

$10.00Out of stock

Brenna created this beautiful design for our 3rd Artist series glass. Available for a limited time!

Merchandise

Flight Paddle

$30.00

Growler Gift Packs

Playing Cards

$7.00
Ullr Cooler Crowler Carrier

$65.00
Tin Tacker

$15.00
Big Little Thistle Sticker

$5.00

Crowler Coozie

$5.00
Enamel Pin

$3.00
Dog Collar

$10.00

Come in small, medium and large. Please specify size in comments.

Dog Leash

$15.00
Record Player Slip Mat

$10.00

Bootlegger Brewing Organic Kombucha

Sturdy Girl Apple Cinnamon

$3.00
Hearty Woodsman Ginger

$3.00
Lookout Lemon Berry

$3.00
Legendary Lavender

$3.00

Spring Grove Soda Pop

Black Cherry

$3.00
Cream Soda

$3.00
Creamy Orange

$3.00Out of stock
Lemon Sour

$3.00
Orange

$3.00
Root Beer

$3.00
Strawberry

$3.00

Liquid Death

Liquid Death Lime

$4.00
Liquid Death Berry

$4.00
Liquid Death Mango

$4.00Out of stock
Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

(Taproom) 16oz 4 pack

Per Minnesota State Law, sales are limited to two 4-packs per day (128 oz per person). Multiple people may purchase on one order. All parties must be present at time of pick up.

Wetlands 4 pack

$12.99

Doug 4 pack

$11.99

Identity Crisis 4 Pack

$12.99

Brave Woman 4 pack

$12.99
Stratagalactica 4 pack

$15.99

Hats

Pom Beanie

$25.00
Trucker Hats

$25.00

Indicate color in comment section.

Unicorn Snap Back

$30.00
Carhartt Dad Hat

$25.00
Brave Woman Trucker

$25.00

Blue Fleece

$25.00
Navy Blue Wool Hat

$25.00
Corduroy Hats

$25.00

Indicate color in comments.

Brist Beanies

$25.00

Specify color with online order

Thistle Waffle Beanies

$25.00

*specify color with online order

Long Sleeve Shirts

Pint Logo Blue

$25.00Out of stock
Crimson Thistle Logo Custom Ink

$30.00
Pepper Thistle Logo Custom Ink

$30.00
Forrest Green Logo Custom Ink

$30.00
Blue Jean Logo Custom Ink

$30.00
Grey Hooded Long Sleeve

$35.00

Socks

Blue Thistle Sock Size

$15.00
Orange Thistle Socks

$15.00

Sweatshirts

Crew Neck Be Humble

$45.00
Deep Teal Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Hockey Hoodie

$60.00
Maroon Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Slate Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Zip Hoodie - Navy Blue (Be Humble)

$55.00
Grey Pull Over W/ Red Logo

$50.00

T-Shirts

Be Humble Crew Neck

$25.00
Be Humble V-Neck

$20.00
Brick Thistle Logo

$25.00
Green Thistle Logo

$25.00
Light Blue Thistle Logo

$25.00
Pride Thistle Blue

$25.00
Salmon Thistle Logo

$25.00
Tie-Dye Thistle Logo

$25.00
Violet Thistle Logo

$25.00
Oktoberfest T

$25.00

Tank Tops

Denim Tanks

$20.00
Grey Bike Tank Unisex

$25.00

Baby

Purple Onesie

$20.00
Pink Onesie

$20.00
Black & White Stripe Onesie

$20.00
Blue Onesie

$20.00

Children's

Royal Blue T-Shirt

$15.00
Navy Blue T-Shirt

$15.00
Purple T-Shirt

$15.00

Button Downs

Hawaiian Short Sleeve

$50.00
Brist Flannel

$55.00

Super soft Pearl Snap Flannel

Gloves

Blue Gloves

$10.00

Scarves

Scarf

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

As a small, craft brewery, our most important customers are those who live and work around us. Little Thistle Brewing is committed to supporting the local community that supports us. We will continually work to connect to the people working and living in Rochester and the local area.

Website

Location

2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Directions

