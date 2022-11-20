Bars & Lounges
Little Thistle Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
As a small, craft brewery, our most important customers are those who live and work around us. Little Thistle Brewing is committed to supporting the local community that supports us. We will continually work to connect to the people working and living in Rochester and the local area.
2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
