Quesadillas in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve quesadillas

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court

100 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Quesadilla$10.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$13.50
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded romaine lettuce and pico de gallo
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Cheese quesadilla, choice of lunch side.
Fat Willys

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled tortilla, with blend of cheeses, Pico de Gallo and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa
Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
chipotle chicken, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce
TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$4.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.99
A Garlic herb tortilla grilled to crispy golden perfection, melted cheddar cheese, fresh Pico
de Gallo, served with salsa and sour cream… YUM! Add grilled chicken or taco meat for $1.25.
