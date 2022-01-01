Quesadillas in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
100 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Quesadilla
|$10.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
More about Smoak BBQ
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$13.50
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded romaine lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
Cheese quesadilla, choice of lunch side.
More about Fat Willys
Fat Willys
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled tortilla, with blend of cheeses, Pico de Gallo and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Cafe Relish
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
chipotle chicken, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce