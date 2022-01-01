Fish tacos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Fat Willys
Fat Willys
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Grilled tortilla with shredded lettuce, dill sauce, breaded cod filet, deiced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Taco's are served a la carte.
More about Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.00
corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, herb crema, pico de gallo, jalapeño chow chow