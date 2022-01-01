Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Fat Willys

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$5.00
Grilled tortilla with shredded lettuce, dill sauce, breaded cod filet, deiced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese. Taco's are served a la carte.
More about Fat Willys
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, herb crema, pico de gallo, jalapeño chow chow
More about Cameo at the Castle
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer Battered cod, cilantro napa slaw, sriracha aioli, pickled chilies & green onion.
More about Five West

