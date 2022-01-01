Rochester Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rochester

Corona's Tacos at the Food Court image

 

Corona's Tacos at the Food Court

100 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
Bowl$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, queso fresco, avocado slices (4 slices)
Burrito$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, corn
Taco JED image

TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Popular items
#3 - PULLED PORK$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
#1 - PICADILLO$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
#5 - CHICKEN$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla
