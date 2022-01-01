Rochester Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rochester
More about Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
100 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
|Bowl
|$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, queso fresco, avocado slices (4 slices)
|Burrito
|$9.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, corn
More about Taco JED
TACOS
Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Popular items
|#3 - PULLED PORK
|$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
|#1 - PICADILLO
|$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
|#5 - CHICKEN
|$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla