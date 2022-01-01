Nachos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Saloon Skillet Nachos
|$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped With Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Salsa.
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
100 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Nachos
|$10.45
corn chips, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Nachos
|$10.99
Crispy fried tortilla chips with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$1.50
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Pork Nachos
|$15.50
tortilla chips topped with quest, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado, served with smoak'd tomato salsa
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Nachos
|$14.99
Chicken or spiced beef, peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, house made cheese sauce on homemade tortilla chips. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
|1/2 Order Nachos
|$11.99
Chicken or spiced beef, peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, house made cheese sauce on homemade tortilla chips. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Hardy's Nachos
|$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of shredded pork or pulled chicken. Covered with our baked beans, cheese sauce (spicy or regular), jalapeños and onions. Served with choice of BBQ sauce drizzled on top or served on the side.
Fat Willys
4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester
|Hot Rod Nachos
|$11.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese and topped with choice of meat, tomato, black olive, white onion, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Topped off with delicious queso cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.50
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
|VEGAN Nachos
|$13.00
house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo (*contains jalapeño, cilantro, & onion*) . pickled jalapeño . vegan nacho cheese (*contains jalapeño & cashews*) . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian) (vegan)
|Nachos
|$12.00
house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo *contains cilantro, jalapeños, & onion* . pickled jalapeño . nacho cheese . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian)
