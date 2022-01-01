Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve nachos

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Saloon Skillet Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped With Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Salsa.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court

100 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Nachos$10.45
corn chips, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream
More about Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$10.99
Crispy fried tortilla chips with homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Side Nacho Cheese$1.50
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Nachos$15.50
tortilla chips topped with quest, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado, served with smoak'd tomato salsa
More about Smoak BBQ
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.99
Chicken or spiced beef, peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, house made cheese sauce on homemade tortilla chips. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
1/2 Order Nachos$11.99
Chicken or spiced beef, peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, house made cheese sauce on homemade tortilla chips. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hardy's Nachos$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of shredded pork or pulled chicken. Covered with our baked beans, cheese sauce (spicy or regular), jalapeños and onions. Served with choice of BBQ sauce drizzled on top or served on the side.
More about John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
Fat Willys

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Rod Nachos$11.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese and topped with choice of meat, tomato, black olive, white onion, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Topped off with delicious queso cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Nacho Cheese$0.50
More about Fat Willys
Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGAN Nachos$13.00
house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo (*contains jalapeño, cilantro, & onion*) . pickled jalapeño . vegan nacho cheese (*contains jalapeño & cashews*) . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian) (vegan)
Nachos$12.00
house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo *contains cilantro, jalapeños, & onion* . pickled jalapeño . nacho cheese . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian)
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar
TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS$8.50
More about Taco JED
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hardy's Nachos$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of shredded pork or pulled chicken. Covered with our baked beans, cheese sauce (spicy or regular), jalapeños and onions. Served with choice of BBQ sauce drizzled on top or served on the side.
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Roasted Chicken Nachos$15.00
Herb roasted chicken, house-made ranch tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce,pico de gallo, roasted corn, sour cream & salsa roja
More about Five West

