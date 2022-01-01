Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Hot Chip Burger Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1190 16th St SW #600

Rochester, MN, MN 55902

Popular Items

#1 Classic
Kids Cheeseburger
#4 Kevin Bacon Cheese Burger

Merchandise

Game Over Yellow Shirt MERCH

Game Over Yellow Shirt MERCH

$25.00
HC World Tour Crew Neck MERCH

HC World Tour Crew Neck MERCH

$55.00
Party In My Patty Pocket Shirt MERCH

Party In My Patty Pocket Shirt MERCH

$30.00
Powered By The Veg Cream Shirt MERCH

Powered By The Veg Cream Shirt MERCH

$25.00

Bumper Sticker

$2.95

Bumper Sticker

Sunglasses

$3.95

Sunglasses

Shot Glass

$1.95

Shot Glass

Snap Bracelet

$1.95Out of stock

Bracelet

Basic T-Shirt

$20.00

T-Shirt

Basic Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie

Hat

$10.00

Hat

Bandana

$5.00Out of stock

Basic Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Retail Food

Pickles

$9.95

Pickles

Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice

$6.00

1 quart of Tony Packo's pickle juice! go on, you know you want it

Sam Sa'house Hot Sauce

$10.00

Jalapenos

$9.95

Share the Goods & Sides

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

vodka batter = goodness (vegetarian)

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$16.00

buffalo sauce

OMG Chicken Wings

OMG Chicken Wings

$16.00

oloroso sherry . maple syrup . gochujang

Thug Spice Chicken Wings

Thug Spice Chicken Wings

$16.00

zhug spice rub

Big Order Onion Rings-- Ooh Hah Hah!

Big Order Onion Rings-- Ooh Hah Hah!

$9.50

onion rings *contains milk* (vegetarian)

Small Order Onion Rings *contains milk

Small Order Onion Rings *contains milk

$4.00

*contains milk (vegetarian)

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo *contains cilantro, jalapeños, & onion* . pickled jalapeño . nacho cheese . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian)

VEGAN Nachos

VEGAN Nachos

$13.00

house flour tortilla chips . pico de gallo (*contains jalapeño, cilantro, & onion*) . pickled jalapeño . vegan nacho cheese (*contains jalapeño & cashews*) . red onion . olives . pickled peppers (vegetarian) (vegan)

Blem Fries

Blem Fries

$12.00

fried egg . jalapeño cheese sauce . sour cream . jalapeño . pico . bacon (GF)

9-5 Salad (small)

9-5 Salad (small)

$4.00

smaller version of the 9-5 salad . romaine . parmesan . red onion . buttermilk dressing . spiced fried chickpeas (vegetarian)

9-5 VEGAN Salad (small)

9-5 VEGAN Salad (small)

$4.00

smaller version of the 9-5 salad . romaine . parmesan . red onion . vegan buttermilk dressing . fried chickpeas (vegan) (vegetarian) (contains cashews)

Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.50

feta cheese. pickled lychee . fried onion (vegetarian)

Sweet Pepper Slaw (V)(GF)

Sweet Pepper Slaw (V)(GF)

$4.00

(vegetarian) (vegan) (GF)

Fries (GF)

Fries (GF)

$3.50

house seasoning (vegan)(GF)

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

(vegetarian) (vegan) (GF)

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side . prices vary

Salads

#1 9 to 5 Salad

#1 9 to 5 Salad

$10.00

romaine . parmesan . red onion . buttermilk dressing . spiced fried chickpeas (vegetarian)

#1 9 to 5 VEGAN Salad

#1 9 to 5 VEGAN Salad

$11.50

romaine . parmesan . red onion . vegan buttermilk dressing . fried chickpeas (vegan) (vegetarian)(contains cashews)

#2 Kale Me Maybe

#2 Kale Me Maybe

$12.00

kale . radish . green apple . grapes . almonds . green goddess dressing (vegetarian)

Burgers

all burgers consist of two 4oz patties, cooked through, served with Tony packo's pickles on a mn toasted egg bun . everything is a-la-carte
The Lego (Build Your Own!)

The Lego (Build Your Own!)

$9.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg) . that's it! choose your own adventure: add on stuff, whatever your heart desires! (choose this option if you want to modify a burger)

Say "Cheese!" Burger

Say "Cheese!" Burger

$10.00

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg) 'Merica cheese .

#1 Classic

#1 Classic

$11.50

2 beef patties, bun (*contains dairy/egg). 'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles......MN Farmed Beef! Keeping it real by supporting local small farmers.

#2 NSFW

#2 NSFW

$11.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). lettuce . tomato . onion . mayo .

#3 Call Me The Dude

#3 Call Me The Dude

$14.00

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). mushrooms . smoked gouda . lettuce . tomato . onion . porcini mushroom mayo

#4 Kevin Bacon Cheese Burger

#4 Kevin Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). 'Merica cheese . bacon .

#5 BBWT

#5 BBWT

$12.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). bacon . bacon jam . lettuce . tomato . mayo

#6 Olive Your Buns

#6 Olive Your Buns

$12.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). plant-based truffle cream cheese . Montreal steak seasoning . bacon . green olives .

#7 Dusty, How Do You Like Your Bat?

#7 Dusty, How Do You Like Your Bat?

$12.50

2 beef patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). nacho cheese . pickled jalapeño . pico de gallo . lettuce . habanero mayo .

#8 All Wheel Drive

#8 All Wheel Drive

$17.00

4 patties . bun (*contains dairy/egg). 4 slices of cheese . pickles . onion . special sauce . "you're in flavor country"

#9 Jive Turkey

#9 Jive Turkey

$12.00

SINGLE patty LOCAL MN turkey burger . bun (*contains dairy/egg). broccoli . persian feta . pickled lychee . fried onion . mayo ... Thanks for supporting Local MN Farmers!

#10 Mac to the Future

#10 Mac to the Future

$14.00

lettuce . 4 oz local grassfed beef patty . smoked gouda . sriracha mayo . fried mac and cheese . jalapeno . bacon jam .

VEGAN Burgers

all plant-based burgers consist of ONE vegan patty, served with Tony packo's pickles on a toasted wheat bun. no substitutions on burger toppings . everything is a-la-carte
BYOV (Vegan)

BYOV (Vegan)

$10.00

BUILD YOUR OWN VEGAN BURGER! SINGLE vegan patty . wheat bun . THAT'S IT! choose your own adventure: add on stuff, whatever your heart desires! (choose this option if you want to modify a vegan burger)

#11 Vegan Classic (Vegan)

#11 Vegan Classic (Vegan)

$11.50

SINGLE vegan patty . 'Merican cheese . onion . pickles . special sauce . wheat bun (vegan) .

#12 Mr. Lebowski (Vegan)

#12 Mr. Lebowski (Vegan)

$13.00

SINGLE vegan patty . wild mushrooms . vegan chao cheese . vegan porcini mushroom mayo . lettuce . tomato . onion . wheat bun (vegan) .

#13 Smells Like Updog (Vegan)

#13 Smells Like Updog (Vegan)

$14.00

SINGLE vegan patty . guacamole . **NEW** Hooray Vegan Bacon! . vegan nacho cheese . pickled jalapeño . lettuce . tomato . onion . wheat bun (vegan) . *spicy*

#14 You're Killing Me Smalls (Vegan)

#14 You're Killing Me Smalls (Vegan)

$13.00

SINGLE vegan patty stuffed with vegan 'Merican cheese . lettuce . tomato . onion . vegan mayo . wheat bun (vegan) .

#15 Mind If I Smoke? (Vegan)

#15 Mind If I Smoke? (Vegan)

$13.50

SINGLE vegan patty . vegan cuban smoked pork . sweet pepper slaw . MOP sauce . vegan chao cheese . wheat bun (vegan) .

#16 Olive it When You Call Me Big Papa (Vegan)

#16 Olive it When You Call Me Big Papa (Vegan)

$13.00

SINGLE vegan patty . vegan truffle cream cheese . green olives . **NEW** Hooray Vegan Bacon! . Montreal steak seasoning . wheat bun (vegan) .

#17 If Looks Could Kale (Vegan)

#17 If Looks Could Kale (Vegan)

$14.00Out of stock

SINGLE vegan patty . vegan strawberry balsamic cream cheese . kale . tomato . vegan garlic mayo . wheat bun

Kids

for kids 12 and under (we card) kids meals come with a fountain drink.
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

(for children under 12 years old) SINGLE burger patty . bun (*contains dairy/egg). 'merican cheese . drink

Kids Vegan Burger

Kids Vegan Burger

$6.00

(for children under 12 years old) SINGLE vegan burger patty . vegan 'merican cheese . drink

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.00

(for children under 12 years old) our recipe . drink

**NEW Kids VEGAN Chicken NUGGETS (V)

**NEW Kids VEGAN Chicken NUGGETS (V)

$5.00

(for children under 12 years old) vegan ranch . drink .

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

chocolate torte

Mr. Pizza Cheesecake

$7.00

The original Mr. Pizza North famous cheesecake! NY Style, flavor varies. Apple Crumble!

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Saucy Sauces

All extra sauces come on the side!
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side . prices vary

Beer for the Kitchen

thank you for your continued support for local restaurants! show your thanks for our hard-working staff with a beer for the kitchen-- which they will enjoy AFTER business hours :)
BFK!!

BFK!!

$8.00

If you would like to support our staff, order this "beer for the kitchen" as a tip for our hard-working employees! plus, it makes you look awfully cool

CROWLERS

LOCAL Brewery SXSE crowlers!
Crowler Trailhead Amber- Local SXSE

Crowler Trailhead Amber- Local SXSE

$10.00

you will be asked for ID

Crowler Lazy Day IPA-- LOCAL SXSE

Crowler Lazy Day IPA-- LOCAL SXSE

$10.00

you will be asked for ID

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.95

Pepsi DIET

$2.95

Mt Dew

$2.95

Mt. Dew DIET

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Spring Grove Strawberry

$2.95

we'll run this out to you!

Spring Grove Black Cherry

$2.95

we'll run this out to you!

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

we'll run this out to you **contains honey

Sprecher DIET Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

we'll run this out to you! **contains honey

Spring Grove Orange

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

we'll run this out to you!

Milk

$3.00

we'll run this out to you!

Apple Juice

$3.00

we'll run this out to you!

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

we'll run this out to you!

Redbull

$3.50

we'll run this out to you!

N/A Bloody

$4.50

we'll run this out to you!

Shakes

NEW** Spiced Cherry (GF)(**V)

NEW** Spiced Cherry (GF)(**V)

$7.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Vanilla Milkshake (GF)(**V)

Vanilla Milkshake (GF)(**V)

$6.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Chocolate Milkshake (GF)(**V)

Chocolate Milkshake (GF)(**V)

$6.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Strawberry Milkshake (GF)(**V)

Strawberry Milkshake (GF)(**V)

$6.00

*all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Cookie Dough Milkshake (**V)

Cookie Dough Milkshake (**V)

$7.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Oreo Milkshake (**V)

Oreo Milkshake (**V)

$7.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Butterfinger Milkshake (GF)

Butterfinger Milkshake (GF)

$7.00

*all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Nutella Milkshake (GF)

Nutella Milkshake (GF)

$7.00

*all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

Nutterbutter Milkshake (**V)

Nutterbutter Milkshake (**V)

$7.00

**Can be made VEGAN *all shakes come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten*

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

let the burger loose!

Website

Location

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN, MN 55902

Directions

Gallery
Hot Chip Burger Bar image
Hot Chip Burger Bar image
Hot Chip Burger Bar image
Main pic

Map
