Chip Shots

review star

No reviews yet

3708 Broadway Avenue North

Suite 140

Rochester, MN 55906

Pickle Me
Dip N' Tots
Margherita

Apps

Dip N' Tots

$5.00

Any Rub/Any Dip

Chicken Wings

$15.00

1lb oven roasted chicken wings with celery and choice of sauce (Buffalo, Cry Baby Craig's, BBQ, honey mustard, dill pickle dry rub) Traditional or Boneless

Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, grilled chicken, sour cream & fresh guacamole

Thai Tacos

$9.00

Glazed Belly Pork, Asian Slaw, Pickled Radish, Sweet & Spicy Thai Sauce, and Microgreens stuffed in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$12.00

Pulled pork, BBQ, pickled red onion, topped with tangy slaw

Jumbo Pretzel

$6.00

Buttered and baked jumbo pretzels, with queso dip

RBC

$10.00

Roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower, garlic oil, buffalo sauce, & pickled red onion

Pork Belly Skewers (3)

$10.00

Glazed pork belly, asian slaw, rice wine vinegar, sesame, and microgreens.

Chips & Dip

$5.00

Kettle chips and house made french onion dip.

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Tortilla chips and queso blanco

Cup of soup

$5.00

Wraps & Panini

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Focaccia, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto, lemon garlic aioli

Veggie

$12.00Out of stock

Cannelilini bean hummus, romesco, spinach, fresh pea shoots, carrots, microgreens, cucumber, and red onion!

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romiane, red onion, parmesan, fried capers, and Caesar dressing.

BBQ Bacon

$12.00

Bacon, garlic herb cream cheese, roasted red peppers, pepper jack, onions, tomato, romaine, and BBQ sauce.

Pizzaritta

$12.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic oil, salt

Porky Goodness

$15.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, pickled red onion, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits

Pickle Me

$15.00

Ranch, minced garlic, mozzarella, house pickles, dill pickle dry rub

Pep Rally

$15.00

Double down on pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Olive It

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella, black olive, green olive, fresh mushrooms, spinach, feta, chile flake, oregano

Meat Me in the Middle

$15.00

Sausage, pepperoni, pit ham, bacon bits, mozarella, marinara

Buff Chix

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, red onion, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumble, ranch

BYOP

$15.00

Feta, cheddar, blue cheese, fresh mozzarella, black olive, green olive, roasted red pepper, pickled jalapeño, yellow onion, red onion, green onion, pickled red onion, spinach, tomato, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, pulled pork

Cheese

$15.00

Half & Half

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Rice, quinoa, barley, kale, spinach, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, lemon vinaigrette, and tzatziki sauce.

Noodle Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Black rice noodle, asian slaw tossed in cocunut ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, carrot, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo, ginger unagi, toasted sesame, micro-basil and cilantro.

Kids

Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Panini Kids Meal

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Fritters

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.00

Raspberry infused cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar & fresh whipped cream

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Warm & gooey fresh baked chocolate chip cookies, creamy vanilla ice-cream drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce

Beer

water

$3.00

White Claw

$5.00

McGolden

$5.00

Busch

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

CD Lager

$5.00

Ear plugs

$2.00

Liquor

House

$5.00

Top Shelf

$7.00

Ear plugs

$2.00

Red bull upcharge

$2.00

Shirts

Sm Green Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

Med Green Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

Large Green Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

X Large Green Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

XX Large Green Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

SM Dink Responsibly Shirt

$20.00

Med Dink Responsibly Shirt

$20.00

Large Dink Responsibly Shirt

$20.00

X Large Dink Responsibly Shirt

$20.00

XX Large Dink Responsibly Shirt

$20.00

SM Gray Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

Med Gray Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

Large Gray Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

X Large Gray Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

XX Large Gray Chip Shots Shirt

$20.00

SM Call the Babysitter Shirt

$20.00

Med Call the Babysitter Shirt

$20.00

Large Call the Babysitter Shirt

$20.00

X Large Call the Babysitter Shirt

$20.00

XX Large Call the Babysitter Shirt

$20.00

SM Gray Long Sleeve

$30.00

Med Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

X Large Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

XX Large Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Employee Jersey

$37.38

Employee Hoodie

$19.30

Hats

Black Chip Shots Hat

$30.00

New Uniforms

Jersey

$37.00

Hoodie

$20.00

Draft Beer

DFT Bells Two Hearted

$5.50

DFT Blue Moon

$5.50

DFT CD cream ale

$6.50

DFT coors

$4.50

DFT Finnegans

$5.50

DFT Forager

$6.50

DFT Founders

$6.50

DFT Fulton Oktoberfest

$6.50

DFT GL Seasonal

$6.50

DFT Kona Big Wave

$5.50

DFT Mich Ultra

$4.50

DFT Nordeast

$5.50

DFT Pyres

$6.50

DFT Toppling Goliath

$6.50

Wine

Coastal Estates Cab

$3.00

Cambria PN

$7.00

J vineyard PN

$5.00

Josh Cab

$4.50

Justin Cab

$7.50

Murphy Red Blend

$4.50

K Jackson Chard

$4.50

Chloe PG

$4.00

La Crema Chard

$6.00

Sileni Sav Blanc

$4.00

Coastal Estate Chard

$6.00

Starling castle Riesling

$3.50

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$3.50

La Marco Prosecco

$4.50

Yes, Way Rose

$4.00

Rail Drinks

House vodka

$4.00

House Rum

$4.00

House gin

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Limonade

$5.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Apps

Dip N Tots

$3.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Nachos

$10.00

Thai Tacos

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Pretzel

$4.00

RBC

$8.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$8.00

Chips & Dip

$3.00

Chips & Cheese

$3.00

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic oil, salt

Porky Goodness

$13.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, pickled red onion, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits

Pickle Me

$13.00

Ranch, minced garlic, mozzarella, house pickles, dill pickle dry rub

Pep Rally

$13.00

Double down on pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Olive It

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella, black olive, green olive, fresh mushrooms, spinach, feta, chile flake, oregano

Meat Me in the Middle

$13.00

Sausage, pepperoni, pit ham, bacon bits, mozarella, marinara

Buff Chix

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, red onion, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumble, ranch

BYOP

$13.00

Feta, cheddar, blue cheese, fresh mozzarella, black olive, green olive, roasted red pepper, pickled jalapeño, yellow onion, red onion, green onion, pickled red onion, spinach, tomato, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, pulled pork

Beer

Summit EPA

$3.00

Summit Pilsner

$3.00

Lake front GF New Grist

$3.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Indeed tangerine

$5.00

Viking Shot

$3.00

Bucket of Castle Danger Lager (6)

$20.00

Bucket of Miller lite (5)

$20.00

DFT Pyres

$2.50

Bucket of Busch light (5)

$20.00

Heineken

$5.00

DFT Surly Lager

$4.00

Drink Specials

Draft : Craft

$9.00

Draft : Domestic

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

watermelon punch

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Golf. Drink. Smash.

Location

3708 Broadway Avenue North, Suite 140, Rochester, MN 55906

