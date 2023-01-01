Shepherds pies in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN

19 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd’s Pie$14.00
Ground chuck and vegetables slowly cooked in our rich gravy, topped with piping hot champ potatoes, and baked. Served with a side of creamed cabbage and ciabatta bread.
Kids Shepherds Pie$0.00
Shepherd’s Pie Poutine$11.50
Pub chips smothered in our house-made Shepherd’s Pie, gouda cheese and white cheddar curds, drizzled with Guinness gravy. Topped with green onion and served with a side of sour cream.
More about Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN
Consumer pic

 

Whistle Binkies - South Pub

247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$13.00
Hearty Irish Stew Topped with Mashed Potatoes
Finished under the Broiler Served with Garlic Toast
More about Whistle Binkies - South Pub

Map

Map

