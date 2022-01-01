Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorellinas By Victorias 1155 16th Street SW

review star

No reviews yet

1155 16th Street SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Popular Items

Alfredo
Lasagne
Parmigiana

APPETIZER

Fried Raviolis

$13.00

Cheese filled ravioli breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara.

Bruschetta

$13.00

Fresh tomato, parmesan cheese, basil, garlic & virgin olive oil on toasted crostini

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Delicately fried to crisp perfection, with fried jalapeños and drizzled with Siracha Aioli.

Caprese

$13.00

Whole milk mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh basil & drizzled with virgin olive oil and served with toasted crostinis.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Side Of Italian Sausages

$13.00

Side Of Meatballs

$13.00

Tortellini Panna

$16.00

Homestyle pasta filled with beef, veal, and a touch of spinach, in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham and mozzarella. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

Charcuterie Board

$12.00+

Seasonal meats, cheeses, and nuts.

Goat Cheese Balls

$13.00

Parmesan crusted goat cheese balls sprinkled with fresh basil and served with a side of mango habanero sauce.

Rolls

$1.25

SALADS / SOUP

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, parmesan, creamy garlic dressing & croutons

Insalata Di Sorellina's

$17.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, micro greens, fresh parsley, fresh fennel, fresh basil, pine nuts, topped with a home-made caper vinaigrette. Served with toasted french bread.

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, naval oranges, sun-dried cherries, apples, mangos, pecans, almonds with honey-mustard dressing

Strawberry Salmon Salad

$20.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon, fresh strawberries, roasted pecans, red onion, feta cheese, served over field greens with apple vinaigrette dressing.

California Classic Salad

$16.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, fresh avocados, grilled chicken, kalmata olives, feta cheese, bell peppers and mandarin oranges accompanied by a sweet honey vinagriette dressing

Warm Brussel Sprout Salad

$19.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, dried cherries, candied mango, nuts, drizzled with a spicy honey on a bed of ricotta cheese.

Genoveva Salad

$16.00

Field greens, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, pecans, chicken and sun-dried cherries with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Dinner Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, black olives, red onions, tomatoes & croutons.

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Minestrone

$4.50+

Pomegranate Burrata Salad

$15.00

Micro greens, baby arugula, burrata, fresh mozzarella, pomegranate, grape tomatoes, fresh parsley, fresh basil. Served with a side of toasted French bread and your choice of dressing.

PASTA

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Homestyle cheese ravioli topped with meat or marinara sauce

Alfredo

$17.00

Pasta prepared in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic

Home-made Marinara Sauce

$17.00

Made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate).

Home-made Meat Sauce

$17.00

Ground beef with a sauce that is made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate)

Mixed Vegetables Italiana

$17.00

Broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomato, fresh garlic & mushrooms sautéed & topped with shredded mozzarella

Penne Alla Arrabbiata

$17.00

Virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, capers, marinara sauce and a touch of wine & melted mozzarella, Spicy

Stuffed Shells Napoletana

$16.00

Large shells filled with ricotta cheese & baked in a delicious meat sauce, topped with mozzarella

Baked Mostacciolo

$17.00

Pasta basked with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, topped with mozzarella.

Mushroom Passion

$20.00

Portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over pasta.

Lasagne

$18.00

Layers of pasta, fluffy ricotta, mounds of beef & mozzarella with our home-made meat sauce.

Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

Italian sausage, onions, & peppers sautéed in butter, garlic, marinara sauce & a touch of wine. Served over pasta.

Garlic & Oil Sauce

$16.00

FRESH CHICKEN

Pollo Bianco

$22.00

Fresh chicken sautéed in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella

Marco Polo

$22.00

Fresh chicken sautéed in butter with artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a wine sauce topped with mozzarella

Mechi’s

$22.00

Fresh chicken sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce & topped with grated mozzarella

Parmigiana

$22.00

Fresh chicken lightly breaded & deep-fried, then baked in fresh marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella

Rosa Verde

$22.00

Fresh chicken sautéed in a butter, garlic, pesto & cream sauce with prosciutto, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red Onions, balsamic vinaigrette & topped with mozzarella, served over cheese fiorentine ravioli

Squash Ravioli

$23.00

SEAFOOD

Mango Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Blackened Norwegain Salmon topped with fresh mango pico de gallo and served over a bed of rice pilaf and lemon butter broccoli.

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$25.00

Eight ounces of grilled Norwegian salmon fillet served with an orange cream sauce served over a bed of rice pilaf and lemon butter broccoli.

Grilled Walleye Portabella

$25.00

Canadian walleye grilled, then sautéed lightly with portabella mushrooms, white wine & balsamic vinegar sauce; served on a bed of rice pilaf and lemon butter broccoli.

Seafood Alfredo

$30.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, baby shrimp with scallops sauteed in a white cream sauce with parmesan cheese and garlic.

Cavatappi Della Nonna

$30.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, scallops, calamari sauteed in butter fresh garlic, red and cream sauces; served over cavatappi pasta

Shrimp Diablo

$28.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp sauteed with garlic, olive oil, wine, zucchini and house made marinara sauce; served over pasta. SPICY!

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

PIZZA

Berry Fire Za'

$16.00

Fresh strawberries, prosciutto ham, arugula, ricotta, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Dill-licious 'Za

$16.00

Roasted garlic alfredo, dill pickles, and fresh dill.

Margarita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil.

Su Creacion Pizza

$16.00

(Your own creation) Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, includes your choice of two generous toppings

Amanti Della Carne

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, & salami.

Hawaiian

$16.00

Pineapple, mozzarella, cheese, and ham.

Veggie

$16.00

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and zucchini.

Sorel. Pizza

$16.00

Bell peppers, onion, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, mushrooms, and black olives

Feel the burn

$17.00

Baby shrimp, scallions, basil, mint, pineapple, cilantro, drizzled with sriracha aioli.

Pesto

$16.00

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, chicken, & arugula.

Just Peachy

$16.00

Roasted peaches, basil, ricotta cheese, drizzled with honey, and balsamic reduction.

Fig Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$7.00

Cannoli shell filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate pieces and a hint of orange zest. Drizzled with chocolate.

Homemade Tiramisu Cheesecake

$9.00

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, with mascarpone and whipped cream in layers; topped with dusted cocoa, and drizzled with chocolate

Home-made Cheesecake

$10.00

Plain, strawberry or raspberry topping

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s

Sorbet

$7.00

Passion fruit & Raspberry sorbet, topped with granola and fresh fruit.

Italian Afogato

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream topped with espresso, hazelnut liquor, and roasted pecans.

Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Cheesecake Flight

$18.00

Whole Cheesecake

$80.00

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Baileys Moose

$7.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and tomatoes sauteed with olive oil and fresh garlic.

Salmon Fillet

$10.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Roll

$1.25

Gluten Free Roll

$1.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$5.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$12.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$10.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Quart Alfredo

$21.00

Quart Meat Sauce

$19.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$16.00

Pint Minestrone

$7.00

Quart Minestrone

$14.00

Quart of Dressing

$17.00

Pint of Dressing

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side Marinara

$3.50

SPECIAL

Special

$23.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, pesto sauce, drizzled with balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread. With your choice of french fries, side salad, fresh fruit, or soup

Hot Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Italian meat, provolone cheese, pickled peppers, celery, carrots, and cauliflower. Served on ciabatta bread. With your choice of french fries, side salad, fresh fruit, or soup

Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken or eggplant breaded and deep-fried then baked with marinara sauce, with mushrooms and topped with mozzarella. With your choice of french fries, side salad, fresh fruit, or soup

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kids Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Kids Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

NEW. FRESH. BOLD.

Location

1155 16th Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

