Toma Mojo Grill
12977 Ridgedale Drive
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Popular Items
Snacks To Share
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussels Sprouts dressed in a lemon herb dressing.
Hummus Plate
Red Mojo, cucumbers and pita bread.
Garlic Chicken Bites
Grilled and roasted chicken with Creamy Herb Aioli
Marinated Olives
Variety of olives in oil.
Piri-Piri Chicken Drummies
Chicken drummies with Creamy Herb Aioli
Bowls
Argula Caeser Salad
Garlic chicken, roast red pepper and manchego cheese, on a bed of arugula with Caeser dressing and a piece of Tomato Garlic Toast.
La Mancha Salad
Roast chicken breast, marinated apples, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and Manchego Cheese, on a bed of spinach with apple dressing.
Bonzo Salad
Roast chicken breast, cucumber tomato salad, hummus, crispy chickpeas, roasted red peppers on a bed of spinach.
Chicken Grain Bowl
Pulled chicken, corn, arugula, roasted peppers, on a bed of avocado grain salad, with Citrus Piri-Piri.
Pork n' Rice Bowl
Pulled pork, northern beans, pickled peppers, braises kale and chickpeas, on a bed of herb rice with Piri Aioli.
Garlic Chicken n' Hummus Bowl
Garlic chicken, tomato cucumber salad, arugula, corn, and hummus, on a bed or herb rice with Red Mojo.
Garden Rice Bowl
Roast red peppers, braised kale and chickpeas, corn, pickled peppers, northern beans and hummus on a bed of herb rice with Red Mojo.
Sandwiches
Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, Creamy Herb Ailoi, and Green Mojo
Spicy Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
Chicken breast, Piri Aioli, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Creamy Herb Aioli, and Green Mojo.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, slaw, pickled peppers
Beyond Sausage Sandwich
Vegan Beyond Sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, Red Mojo and Green Mojo.
Toma Cheeseburger
Smashed Cheeseburger with all the fixings! Single or double patty with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, dressed with our signature Brava Sauce! Comes with a choice of fries or sprouts!
Spicy Cheeseburger
Smashed Cheeseburger with all the fixings! Single or double patty with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, dressed with our signature spiy Piri Aioli! Comes with choice of fries or sprouts!
Plates and Platters
Roast Sampler
Mojo chicken leg and thigh, Toma Pulled Prolk, Green Mojo, Citrus Piri-Piri, and Seasoned Fries withe Brava Sauce
Toma Chicken Meal
Half chicken, Tomato Garlic Toast, Fried Brussles Sprouts, Creay Herb Aioli, and Spicy Piri-Piri.
Plate
Build your own meal plate with choice of protein, 2 sides, and 2 sauces on the side!
Platter
Build your own family-sized Platter. Choice of protein, 2 large sides and 2 large sauces! Feeds 4-6.
Kids Meal
Build your own Kids Plate: Choice of boneless half-portion protein, Tomato Garlic Toast, choice of 1 side, 1 sauce, and milk or juice.
Protein
Breast and Wing
Roasted bone-in breast and wing that has been marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade.
Leg and Thigh
Roasted bone-in thigh and leg that has been marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade
Wings
Griddle-ed and roasted wings that have been maranated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade! Wing count per order varies depending on size of wings
Boneless Chicken Breast
Roasted bone-less, skin-less chicken breast marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade.
Pulled Chicken
Pulled chicken dress in Toma Mojo Grill's special spiced herb and tomato sauce
Pulled Pork
Slow and low roasted pulled pork
Beyond Sausage
Plant-based protein, soy and gluten-free
Sides
Citrus Herb Brussel Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts dressed in an herb and citrus sauce. Vegan, gluten friendly
Tomato Garlic Toast
Toasted to order, and topped with fresh grated tomato, olive oil, and garlic. Vegetarian.
Beans and Rice
Pinto Beans in a spiced tomato sauce served with Herb and Citrus Rice. Vegan, gluten-free.
Kale and Chickpeas
Kale and chickpeas cooked in tomatoes, herbs and spices. Vegan, gluten-free.
Toma Fries and Brava Sauce
French fries dusted in Toma Mojo Grill's signature seasoning served with Brava Sauce on the side. Vegan without Brava Sauce, gluten-free.
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Cucumbers and tomatoes with parsley, mint and lemon.
Grain Salad
Barley, white quinoa, brown quinoa, with avocado, radish, pumpkin seeds, with lemon and herb dressing
Slaw
Pita Bread
Sauces
Creamy Herb Aioli
Creamy and bright, no heat
Green Mojo
Herbaceous and refreshing, no heat
Red Mojo
Crisp and touch of smoke, no heat
Mango Mojo
Sweet and bright, no heat
Brava Sauce
Seasoned and tangy, no heat
Smoky Sofrito
Smoky, sweet, hint of heat
Citrus Piri Piri
Bright, just enough heat