Wineside Wine Bar & Market

May 23rd - Aliment Pasta Co. - Deposit

$120.00

Join us at Wineside Wine Bar for a special Pasta Making Class with Alex Dayton from Aliment Pasta Co. Guests will be lead through the pasta making experience from start to finish. Not only will you learn how to make a fresh dough ball of pasta but also how to make a few shapes that are easy to do in a home kitchen. Guests will receive education on the ingredients Aliment uses for their products, why and where they come from. A $35.00 Wine Card will be included with your event purchase. Space for this event is extremely limited. Reserve your spot today!