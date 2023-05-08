Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wineside Wine Bar & Market

1641 Plymouth Rd

Minnetonka, MN 55305

Event Deposits

May 16th - Kings County Distillery Showcase with Gaby Eisenman - Deposit

May 16th - Kings County Distillery Showcase with Gaby Eisenman - Deposit

$15.00

We welcome Gaby Eisenman, National Sales Manager for Kings County Distillery, for a guided tasting. Gaby has been with Kings County Distillery since 2015 when she started as a tour guide. Featuring Kings County Bourbon, Blended Bourbon, Grapefruit Jalapeño, and Barrel Strength Bourbon. Cheese, Charcuterie and bar snacks will be served during the tasting. There is a $15.00 deposit to reserve your spot for this event. Total cost is $30.00, and the remainder will be charged at Wineside after the conclusion of the event. Gratuity is not included in cost of event. We understand that plans change. We kindly ask that refund requests be made no later than 24 hours before the event.

May 23rd - Aliment Pasta Co. - Deposit

May 23rd - Aliment Pasta Co. - Deposit

$120.00

Join us at Wineside Wine Bar for a special Pasta Making Class with Alex Dayton from Aliment Pasta Co. Guests will be lead through the pasta making experience from start to finish. Not only will you learn how to make a fresh dough ball of pasta but also how to make a few shapes that are easy to do in a home kitchen. Guests will receive education on the ingredients Aliment uses for their products, why and where they come from. A $35.00 Wine Card will be included with your event purchase. Space for this event is extremely limited. Reserve your spot today!

May 9th - Paolo Scavino Guided Tasting with Annette Peters - Deposit

May 9th - Paolo Scavino Guided Tasting with Annette Peters - Deposit

$20.00

Join us in welcoming Annette Peters, owner of Bourget Imports, for a guided tasting featuring Paolo Scavino wines. Each wine will be expertly paired with Tapas, Cheeses and Charcuterie by our chef. There is a $20.00 deposit to reserve your spot for this event. Total cost is $45.00, and the remainder will be charged at Wineside after the conclusion of the event. Gratuity is not included in cost of event. We understand that plans change. We kindly ask that refund requests be made no later than 24 hours before the event.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wineside features over one hundred wines by the glass to taste or sip; a chef-driven menu created to complement every taste; and a curated grocery featuring artisan cheeses, meats, and delectable.

