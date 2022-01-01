Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Hopkins

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve cookies

Cookies 'n Cream image

 

My Burger Minnetonka

10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
More about My Burger Minnetonka
Main pic

 

Station Pizzeria

13008 Minnetonka Blvd.,, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$5.99
Homemade and nut free!
More about Station Pizzeria
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.99
M&M Cookie$2.99
UNCLE TIM'S SIGNATURE RECIPE!
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen & bakery

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
frosted sugar cookie$3.25
ranger cookie$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Toma Mojo Grill

12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 Pack$7.50
Scratch-made, packed with chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Scratch-made, packed with chocolate chips
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 4 Pack$7.50
More about Toma Mojo Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Hopkins

Fried Rice

Tuna Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Pretzels

Coleslaw

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Hopkins to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston