Cookies in Hopkins
Hopkins restaurants that serve cookies
My Burger Minnetonka
10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka
|Cookies 'n Cream
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Station Pizzeria
13008 Minnetonka Blvd.,, Hopkins
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$5.99
Homemade and nut free!
Crossroads Delicatessen
2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins
|Cookie
|$1.99
|M&M Cookie
|$2.99
UNCLE TIM'S SIGNATURE RECIPE!
yum! kitchen & bakery
6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka
|frosted sugar cookie
|$3.25
|ranger cookie
|$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00