Alpine Bistro
Delicious breakfast and lunch offerings crafted daily for you to enjoy!
530 N Riverfront Dr Ste 150
Location
530 N Riverfront Dr Ste 150
Mankato MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Wooden Spoon
Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.
Burrito Wings LLC
"Fresh and Fast"
Come in and enjoy!
La Bamba Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
Pub 500
Mankato's finest American Pub Food.