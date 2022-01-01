Go
Pub Chips$6.99
Served with our original Southwestern dip.
Bread Pudding$4.99
Premium supper club recipe served with a caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Never Mooed Burger$14.99
This 100% plant-based burger is a tasty vegan sandwich. We compliment it with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, pickled red onions and tomatoes.
Lemon Cod Bowl$15.99
Grilled cod, quinoa, brown rice, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with lemon vinaigrette
*Pork, 1 Pound$8.99
Sloppy Joe$11.99
Our own sweet homestyle recipe.
Poutine$11.99
A Canadian pub treat - a pound of Pub Fries and fresh white cheddar curds smothered in gravy.
SP Chicken Strips$8.99
*Sandwiches & Sides To-Go$29.99
Feeds up to 8.
Two pounds of pulled pork, turkey, or sloppy Joe, bag of buns, two pounds of coleslaw, and a pound of homemade chips with our famous Southwest sauce.
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

500 S Front St

Mankato MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
La Bamba Taco House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burrito Wings LLC

No reviews yet

"Fresh and Fast"
Come in and enjoy!

WYSIWYG Juice Co.

No reviews yet

What You See Is What You Get!
Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls, Salads and delicious healthy snack options!

Wooden Spoon

No reviews yet

Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.

