Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Martina

9,100 Reviews

$$

4312 S Upton Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian and Argentine fare from Chef Daniel de Prado. Service charge of 20% is added automatically to all checks. Martina uses this service charge to support its wonderful staff in fair wages. The service charge is not a gratuity, and will be retained by Martina to pay for fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9.

Website

Location

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery
Martina image
Martina image
Martina image
Martina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Cow 50th Street
orange starNo Reviews
3624 W 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
812 W 46th Street Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
orange star4.5 • 127
5309 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Redefining Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 127
5309 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston