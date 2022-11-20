Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taberna

249 Reviews

$$

3126 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55416

Popular Items

3 Taco Combo
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
Crispy Shrimp Taco

Chips, Salsas, Guac & Queso

Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$2.50

Freshly Fried, Crispy, White Corn Tortilla Chips (Salsa Not Included on this Item)

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Our Freshly made Salsas are made with Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Chiles and Spices. Served with White Corn Tortilla Chips

Chips and 2 Salsas

Chips and 2 Salsas

$7.00

Enjoy Two of our House-Made Salsas with Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips.

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Fresh White Corn Tortilla Chips with our Freshly-Made Guacamole. Made with Hass Avocados, Fresh Lime Juice, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips

Side of Red Salsa

Side of Red Salsa

$3.00

Side of Red Salsa, made from Grilled Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Chiles and Spices. (Side of Salsa only, Chips not Included)

Side of Green Salsa

Side of Green Salsa

$3.00

Side of Red Salsa, made from Grilled Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Chiles and Spices. (Side of Salsa only, Chips not Included)

Appetizers

Elote

Elote

$6.50

Our Signature Elote! Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese, Smokey Adobe Crema and our Signature Baja Sauce, Garnished with Cilantro

Taberna Nachos

Taberna Nachos

$10.00

Our Nachos are served with our House-Made White Cheese Queso, Freshly Grilled Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Add your favorite Protein like Chicken or Beef to your Nachos for $2.00

Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$9.00

Crispy French Fries with Our Signature Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Our Fan-Favorite Wings are made with our Secret-Breading Recipe that is Crispy and Tasty! Choose, Buffalo, Honey-Chipotle or Seasoned. Served with Celery, Carrots and Ranch Dressing. Blue Cheese Available upon Request.

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.00

Our Cheese Curds are made with 100% Wisconsin Cheese and Flavored with Roasted Garlic! Served with Our Signature Baja Sauce, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Ranch Dressing

Porky's Onion Rings

Porky's Onion Rings

$9.00

The Classic 1960's Porky's Specialty! Served with our Seasoned Sour Cream

Four Cheese Quesadilla

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole

Soups, Salads & Sides

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Tortilla Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cotija, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Beans, Avocado Vinaigrette.

Side Sm Rice

$3.00

Side Sm Beans

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Crispy, Golden French Fries! Served with Ketchup

Side of Dressing or Other Sauce

$0.50

A side of any of our sauces or dressings

Sd Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Sd Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Tacos

Impossible Chorizo

$3.95

Vegan Pork Chorizo, Pickled Onions, Tomato, Cilantro

Pollo (Chicken) Taco

Pollo (Chicken) Taco

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Our Signature Carnitas, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

$3.95

Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Grilled , Smokey-Marinated Pork, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$3.95

Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.95

Our House-Made Mexican Sausage, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$3.95

Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

SW Chix Taco

SW Chix Taco

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Salsa, Green Onions, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Flower Taco

Flower Taco

$3.95

Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Onions, Guacamole, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Healthy Taco

Healthy Taco

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Tomato, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas

Taco Combos

3 Taco Combo

3 Taco Combo

$17.50

Our Three Taco Combo is Perfect for any guest who wants a little of Everything! Choose any Three Tacos you want! Accompanied with our Signature Elote and your choice of Rice or Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)

Tacos for Two

$38.00

Our Taco for Two Combo is Perfect for couples, sharing and a friend! Choose any Six Tacos you want! Accompanied with two Signature Elotes, Rice and Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)

Taco Fiesta

$52.00

Our Taco Fiesta Combo is Perfect for a party, friends, or any get-together! Choose any Twelve Tacos you want! Accompanied with Four Signature Elotes, Rice and Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)

Bowls & Burgers

Taberna Burger and French Fries

Taberna Burger and French Fries

$12.00

Two Freshly Ground USDA Choice Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taberna Aioli and served on a Brioche bun. Accompanied with French Fries

Carnitas Burger and French Fries

$14.00

Two Patties, Carnitas, Red Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Baja Sauce and an Onion Ring!

Guacamole Burger and French Fries

$14.00

Two Patties, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Taberna Aioli!

Taberna Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Guacamole, Beans, Rice, Corn Salsa, Crema, Lettuce, Cheese, Choice of Meat and Side Salsa.

Southwest Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn Salsa, Baja Sauce, Green Onion, Cilantro, Cheese.

Asian Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Korean BBQ Beef, Pork Belly, Rice, Beans, Kim Chee, Pickled Onions, Green Onions, Hoisin, Garlic Aioli, Sesame Crema.

Smothered Burrito

$13.00

Desserts

Wild Berry Chimi

$7.00
Cinnamon Churros

Cinnamon Churros

$5.00

Fried Mexican Donuts, Churros! Served dusted in Cinnamon Sugar and served with Caramel Sauce

Churro Ice Cream Sundae

Churro Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Churros, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Whipped Cream and of course a Cherry on Top!

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$7.00

Sweet Three Milk Cake, Whipped Cream, a Classic Favorite!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve delicious, scratch-made Street Tacos! We offer great appetizers, a wide-diverse menu of fun and exciting tacos and more favorites like a freshly ground burger, or our hot and tasty churros!

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416

