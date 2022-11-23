Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Up Down Minneapolis LynLake

3012 Lyndale Ave S.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

Mona Lisa
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza

18" Pizzas - Single Topping Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

18" Pizzas - Specialty

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$25.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$25.00
Meat

Meat

$25.00
Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$25.00

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$15.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Minneapolis’ vibrant LynLake district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

3012 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis, MN 55408

