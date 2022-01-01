Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Sonora Grill Nicollet 1414 Nicollete Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in South Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood, we are proud to serve a modern take on traditional Mexican food. From our tacos to our main courses, we use the freshest ingredients to create delicious dishes.
Location
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
No Reviews
901 Marquette Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party - 3448 42nd Ave S
No Reviews
3448 42nd Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant