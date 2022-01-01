Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sonora Grill Nicollet 1414 Nicollete Ave

1414 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Apps

Esquites

$10.00

corn, butter, lime, mayo, cotija cheese, dry peppers, serrano, jalapeño.

Argentinean Empanadas

$14.00

homemade dough filled with seasoned pork, served with poblano crema and cheese.

Nachos

$11.00

corn tortilla chips, cheese dip, beans, pico de gallo, peppers, huitlacoche crema, and guacamole. Add protein optional.

Queso Dip

$9.00

white cheese dip, jalapeños, side of corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salsa verde, roasted tomato salsa, side of corn tortilla chips.

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Fried yuca tossed in chimichurri, side of cilantro aioli.

French Fries

$5.00

Side of cilantro aioli.

Chorizo Beans

$7.00

refried beans with chorizo. Side of flour tortillas.

Fresco/ Fresh

Guacamole

$10.00

avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños. Side of salsa and corn tortilla chips.

Ceviche

$15.00

mahi mahi, tomato salsa, cucumber, serrano peppers, jalapeños, toasted corn, tamarind salsa, cilantro, lime.

Aguachile

$16.00

shrimp, cucumbers, red onion, jalapeños, cilantro, tamarind salsa, lime juice, serrano salsa, garlic, serrano pepper, avocado.

Salpicon Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, queso fresco, avocado, radishes, citrus vinaigrette, corn tortilla strips. Add steak or chicken optional.

Avocado Beet Salad

$12.00

beets, mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco, serrano peppers, chile verde, citrus vinaigrette, corn tortilla strips.

Tacos

Pork Pastor Taco

$5.00

Marinated Pork with pineapple salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa, jalapeño pepper.

Steak Taco

$5.00

grilled steak, refried beans, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla.

Chicken Rojo Taco

$6.00

marinated grilled chicken, cheese, arbol aioli, cilantro, orange salsa, jalapeños.

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$5.00

red tempura battered shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños.

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

carnitas, green avocado salsa, refried beans, pickled red onions, cilantro.

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

mahi mahi in beer battered tempura, cabbage, baja aioli, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, cilantro, jalapeños.

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

chicken tinga, lettuce, cilantro, avocado cream, pickled red onion.

Brisket Taco

$5.00

Beef brisket, black aioli, cilantro, onions.

Mushroom Taco (V)

$5.00

roasted mushrooms, onions, black beans, avocado salsa, cilantro.

Platos

Carne en su Jugo

$23.00

ribeye, pinto beans, bacon, grilled green onion, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, side of flour tortillas.

Flautas

$17.00

flautas filled with mashed potatoes, topped with queso fresco, chicken tinga, cabbage, avocado crema, pickled red onion, cilantro.

Seafood Bichi

$22.00

seafood stew in a spicy tomato broth, with shrimp, scallops, fish, cabbage, avocado, cilantro, onion, side of corn tortillas.

Sonora Bowl

$13.00

rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Add sour crema, poblano crema or huitlacoche crema. Guac extra. Choice of protein: carnitas, pork pastor, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, or mushrooms. Steak extra.

Chimichanga

$18.00

choice of pork pastor or braised beef, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, avocado crema, mayo, side of consommé.

Quesadilla

$16.00

flour tortilla, cheese, side of refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Choice of chicken, pork pastor, brisket, or mushrooms. Steak extra.

Alambre Burrito

$20.00

steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers, grilled onions, chimichurri, avocado crema, chipotle salsa, flour tortilla. side of smoky chipotle salsa.

Brisket Burrito

$18.00

beef brisket, fries, black beans, onion, cilantro, black aioli, flour tortilla. side of smoky chipotle salsa.

Sonora Hot Dog

$16.00

bacon wrapped beef hotdog, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, black beans, grilled onions, jalapeño salsa, avocado sauce, mayo, mustard. Side of french fries.

Chicken Bocadillo

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, arbol aioli, bun. side of french fries.

Chilaquiles verdes.

$13.00

corn tortilla chips in salsa verde, onion, jalapeños, queso fresco, eggs. Choice of grilled chicken or pork carnitas. Steak extra.

Sonora Burger

$17.00

Shrimp Bocadillo

$16.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tacos

$6.00

two tacos with cheese, grilled chicken, corn tortillas.

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.00

chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

breaded chicken tenders, served with French fries.

Sides

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Side of Flour Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Side of Corn Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Refried beans

$6.00

Black beans

$6.00

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

grilled and marinated with habanero chimichurri.

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Side Steak

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Buñuelos

$9.00

Sauces/ Cheese

Pineapple Salsa

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$0.50

Pico Tomatillo

$1.00

Orange Salsa

$0.50

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Salsa (Arbol)

$0.50

Black Aioli

$0.50

Poblano Crema

$1.00

Sour Crema

$1.00

Arbol Aioli

$0.50

Huitlacoche Crema

$1.50

Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Avocado Crema

$1.50

Chimichurri

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Limes Wedges (3)

$0.50

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Mushroom Burrito

$16.00

Brisket Burrito

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in South Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood, we are proud to serve a modern take on traditional Mexican food. From our tacos to our main courses, we use the freshest ingredients to create delicious dishes.

Website

Location

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

