Kieran’s Irish Pub Kieran's

85 6th Street North

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Clothing

Baseball Cap - Black

$20.00

Baseball Cap - Olive

$20.00

Beanie - Black

$20.00

Pom Beanie - Checkered

$20.00

Kieran's T Men's 2XL

$20.00

Kieran's T Men's L

$20.00

Kieran's T Men's M

$20.00

Kieran's T Men's S

$20.00

Kieran's T Men's XL

$20.00

Kieran's T Women's L

$20.00

Kieran's T Women's M

$20.00

Kieran's T Women's S

$20.00

Kieran's T Women's XL

$20.00

Kieran's T Women's XS

$20.00

Men's S Track Jacket

$60.00

Men's M Track Jacket

$60.00

Men's L Track Jacket

$60.00

Men's XL Track Jacket

$60.00

Women's XS Track Jacket

$60.00

Women's S Track Jacket

$60.00

Women's M Track Jacket

$60.00

Women's L Track Jacket

$60.00

Women's XL Track Jacket

$60.00

Men's 2XL Track Jacket

$60.00

Glass Pints

Glass Pint

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

