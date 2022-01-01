Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis 901 Marquette Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

901 Marquette Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House-Made Cold Brew
Flat White
Affogato Vanilla Bean

Coffee Classics

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh brewed coffee available in Light Roast or Dark Roast. Our Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe is single origin and our Dark Roast Velvet Hammer is a blend of beans from Columbia, Guatemala, and Sumatra.

Coffee+Espresso

Coffee+Espresso

$2.50+

Sometimes called a "Depth Charge", "Red Eye", or a "Shot in the Dark". This drink is your choice of Light Roast Ethiopian Yergacheffe or Dark Roast Velvet Hammer with at least one shot of our Cappuccine.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Shots of Cappucine Espresso combined with hot water.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.25+

Smooth and full-bodied shots of our medium roast Cappuccine Espresso. Origins are Tanzania Peaberry, Sumatra, Columbia, and Costa Rica.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.75

Two shots (3oz) of espresso served with an equal amount of steamed milk (3oz).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of microfoam.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$1.50+

Espresso topped with a dollop of microfoam. Served in an 8oz cup.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.50

Two lungo espresso shots combined with steamed milk. More espresso forward than a latte, with microfoam which is between the amount of a latte and a cappuccino. Served in a 12oz cup.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, and real dark chocolate* or real white chocolate** sauce, topped with whipped cream** and chocolate drizzle. *Dark chocolate sauce is vegan **White Chocolate and Whipped Cream contain Milk

Miel

Miel

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix. *Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free

Cold Brew

House-Made Cold Brew

House-Made Cold Brew

$3.25+

Cold Brew made in-house with our single-origin Ethiopian Yergacheffe Light Roast coffee. Grounds are steeped in water overnight and then strained, leaving behind a smooth coffee with less acidity and bitterness, and more caffeine, than the average iced coffee or iced espresso.

Specialty Drinks

Fox in the Woods

Fox in the Woods

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk, with maple spice syrup and angostura bitters, topped with smoked sea salt.

Clever Bee Latte

Clever Bee Latte

$4.25+

Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.

Nutty Squirrel

Nutty Squirrel

$4.50+

Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.

Chai Love Pumpkin

Chai Love Pumpkin

$4.50+

House-made Pumpkin-Chai with real pumpkin puree and Rishi Masala Chai, pumpkin spice, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Dairy free

Autumn Sage

Autumn Sage

$4.25+

Only available in November: House-made brown sugar sage syrup, cardamom, cranberry bitters, milk, and espresso.

Tea Latte

Masala Chai Tea Latte

Masala Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.

Golden Milk Chai Latte

Golden Milk Chai Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk combined with Rishi Sweet Matcha. Made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar with no fillers. Sweet and smooth with an umami richness. Low caffeine level.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+

A combination of equal parts Rishi Earl Grey Tea and steamed milk which is lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup. Earl grey- citrus and floral. High caffeine level.

Tea Steamer

Tea Steamer

$3.00+

A combination of equal parts your tea of choice and steamed milk.

Iced Thai Tea Latte

Iced Thai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Black tea, Cane Sugar, & notes of Gardenia with that signature Thai Tea red color. Served over ice.

Tea and Lemonade

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Smooth and lively, with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.00+

BLACK - Caffeine level: high - Lively and robust, with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$2.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: medium - Fresh, soothing green tea scented with jasmine.

Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$2.00+

GREEN - Caffeine Level: Medium - A lively everyday green tea grown in the cool misty mountains of Hubei.

Turmeric Ginger

Turmeric Ginger

$2.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Sunshine-hued blend of energetic ginger and turmeric spices accented with sweet citrus.

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

Peppermint Sage/Lavender Mint

$2.00+

HERBAL - Caffeine free - Soothing mint, sage, and lavender in perfect harmony.

Classic Black Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$2.25+

Unsweetened organic black iced tea.

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.25+

Organic hibiscus flowers, rooibos, and natural blueberry and strawberry flavors. Refreshingly tart and herbal blend. Caffeine free

Green Citrus Iced Tea

Green Citrus Iced Tea

$2.25+

Refreshing organic green tea with notes of lemongrass, lime, and a hint of ginger. Caffeine level - medium

Black Tea Lemonade

Black Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Black Tea

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

Blueberry Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

Green Tea Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$2.75+

Equal parts House-made Lemonade and Green Citrus Tea

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75+

House-made lemonade. Tart and not overly sweet.

Caffeine Free Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*. *White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Your choice of syrup flavor steamed with milk.

Milk

$1.75+

Whole milk is standard. Milk alternatives are also available.

Blended Drinks

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$4.00+

Syrup of your choice blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Turmeric ginger powder blended with milk, vanilla syrup, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Does not contain coffee unless you add espresso. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Matcha Blended

Matcha Blended

$5.00+

Rishi matcha powder blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Topped with whipped cream*. Blended drinks do not contain coffee unless you add espresso. Rishi Matcha Caffeine level - low *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Affogato Vanilla Bean

Affogato Vanilla Bean

$5.00+

Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*. *freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

Breakfast

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun* *Contain milk products

Egg Bake

Egg Bake

$5.00

Egg, tomato, spinach, garlic, and soy milk *Dairy-free, vegetarian Option to add Feta - contains dairy, vegetarian

Chia Oat Pudding

Chia Oat Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Chia seeds, Oatmeal, Agave, Almond MIlk, topped with Blueberries. **Dairy-free, vegan

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75

Contains: Wheat Does not contain: Egg, Soy, or Milk

Oatmeal

Bob's Red Mill Fruit and Seed

Bob's Red Mill Fruit and Seed

$5.00

"A delightful recipe that includes gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, and creamy, stone-ground Scottish Oatmeal. To that nutritious whole grain base, we added dates, raisins, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon, plus pure cane sugar for a touch of sweetness. Packed with fiber, protein and iron, this hearty cup will give you the fuel you need to get through your busy morning."

Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar

Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar

$5.00

"Gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup! This whole grain oatmeal cup is milled, mixed, packaged and tested in our dedicated gluten free facility, so it’s a perfect blend for anyone following a gluten free diet."

Smoothie Cups

Blue Smoothie Cup

Blue Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of pineapple, guava, and banana blended with blue spirulina and ice.

Green Smoothie Cup

Green Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of mango and banana blended with greens powder and ice.

Purple Smoothie Cup

Purple Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of blueberry and banana blended with pink pitaya powder and ice.

Red Smoothie Cup

Red Smoothie Cup

$8.00

Fruit puree of strawberry and banana blended with beetroot powder and ice.

Cardigan Donuts

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$2.15

From Cardigan: Dense and crunchy, our old fashioned donuts are made with Greek yogurt. Perfect accompaniment for your favorite coffee. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.95

Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Vanilla Cake

Vanilla Cake

$2.15

A simple and sweet donut. Rich vanilla cake batter brought to perfection. Topped with icing and sprinkles. Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat

Pastry

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.00

Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. We recommend ordering it warmed up! *Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat

Chocolate Banana Pound Cake

Chocolate Banana Pound Cake

$2.50

Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.50Out of stock

This moist pound cake is made with California lemons and topped with a tangy sweet lemon icing. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Made with both butter and brown butter two kinds of semi-sweet chocolate chunks (50% and 55% cocoa) and both salt and sea salt. CONTAINS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT, SOY

English Muffin

$2.50

Bottled beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Acqua Panna brand Natural Spring Water. 16oz plastic bottle

Perrier

Perrier

$2.25

16oz glass bottle of Sparkling Italian Mineral Water

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals - Grapefruit Quince

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals - Grapefruit Quince

$4.50

"Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy bittersweet effervescence." Ingredients: Carbonated water, Quince, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Strawberry, Grapefruit Peel, Yuzu Juice, Grapefruit Extract

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.75

11oz can of Blood Orange flavored Italian Sparkling Water

Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$3.00

11.5 fl oz of 100% Orange Juice, not from concentrate

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Gray Fox Coffee Beans - Ethiopian Yergacheffe - Light roast

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe 12oz

$16.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis image
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis image
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
801 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party - 3448 42nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
3448 42nd Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Sonora Grill Nicollet - 1414 Nicollete Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Murray's - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
26 South 6th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston