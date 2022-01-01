Minneapolis seafood restaurants you'll love

Minneapolis restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Minneapolis

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CT Roll$17.95
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$17.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Small New England Clam Chowder$4.50
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focaccia$4.00
with whipped butter
Arancini$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
Constantine Gimlet$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
More about Monello/Constantine
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Crisp$8.00
Scalloped Potatoes$14.00
Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$26.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
Tortellini Pugliesi$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
Canelloni$23.99
Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Fries$8.00
Fried yuca tossed in chimichurri, side of cilantro aioli.
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.00
chicken tinga, lettuce, cilantro, avocado cream, pickled red onion.
Sonora Bowl$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo.
Add sour crema, poblano crema or huitlacoche crema. Guac extra.
Choice of protein: carnitas, pork pastor, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, or mushrooms. Steak extra.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

