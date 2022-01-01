Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
vegan-o rajas con papas tacos$14.95
corn tortillas w/ charred poblano peppers, red onions, potatoes, mushrooms, cabbage & salsa verde
hugo's baja mahi tacos$15.95
on romaine w/ spicy baja sauce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & corn tortillas
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Taco Salad image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Chicken Tacos$11.00
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
Pollo Asado Taco - Tacos & Trivia Special$11.00
Pollo asado, fajita peppers and onions, queso fresco, Mexican honey sour cream, cilantro
Taco Salad$12.00
Choice of chicken or impossible protein, on a bed of chips and romaine, with cotija cheese, onions and cilantro topped with honey chipotle. Salsa on the side.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK TACOS$15.00
Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo
SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER TACOS$15.00
Red cabbage slaw, sweet sesame vinaigrette, Szechuan glaze, crispy cauliflower, lime
SPICY SHRIMP TACOS$15.00
Spicy marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado crema sauce
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tap Tacos$8.00
Two tacos served with chipotle marinated chicken, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro cream and cilantro.
More about Tap Society
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Superiore Taco Lovers$15.98
Seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced Roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. Paired with signature Taco salsa. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
10" Superiore Taco Lovers$13.98
seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. paired with signature taco salsa. chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
16" Superiore Taco Lovers$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced Roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. Paired with signature Taco salsa. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Tacos$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
Michael's Tacos$13.00
House italian sausage, scrambled eggs, red and yellow peppers, flour tortillas, provolone cheese & creme fraiche
More about Red Rabbit
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips and mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, black bean salsa, and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream. Choose from seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or vegan black bean.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
3 flour tortillas, chicken, pork, or brisket with shredded lettuce, pico, and mixed cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Caribbean Shrimp Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
Fish Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled walleye , mango avocado salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Pastor Tacos ( 3 per order )$14.00
Thinly sliced pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, avocado sauce
Kids Tacos$7.00
Two ground beef tacos with cheese
Chicken Tinga Tacos ( 3 per order )$14.00
Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos.$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco$9.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco$10.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
Birria Taco$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
More about Longfellow Grill
Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos*$3.74
More about Logan's
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Tasty Tacos$15.95
Two delicious and tasty tacos, with your choice of seasoned walleye, marinated bison flank steak, or grilled chicken, each taco is dressed with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle sour cream. Comes with chips & queso and a small side of rancheros beans.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$15.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole in a tortilla shell
FAJITA TACOS$17.00
Steak, red and green peppers, onions, avocado, and salsa verde
SCALLOP TACOS$15.50
corn salsa, chili-lime slaw, green onion
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.99
Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.
More about Fireside Foundry
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$10.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, pork al pastor, carnitas, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, a lime wedge, and tomatillo salsa.
Mango Shrimp Tacos$13.49
Flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with chipotle tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Tacos$12.00
So Cal Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

 

impulse juice co.

1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
walnut taco salad$9.50
walnut taco meat, cilantro cashew dressing, avocado on romaine
optional hot sauce
More about impulse juice co.
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
Birria Taco$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
More about Edina Grill
Tacos image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Taco$14.50
Choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef, mixed greens, cheddar, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, with salsa and sour cream
Taco Burrito$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
Street Tacos$12.95
3 warm corn tortillas filled with tinga chicken, verde chicken, or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, onions, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and a side of pico de gallo.
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Pork Tacos$14.00
Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette
More about Sassy Spoon
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
12" Taco Lovers$15.98
14" Taco Lovers$18.98
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Beef Tacos$16.00
Shredded beef short rib, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and au jus.
Szechuan Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
Red cabbage slaw, sweet sesame vinaigrette, Szechuan glaze, crispy cauliflower, and lime. Served in flour tortillas.
Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered cod, sriracha mayo, cabbage carrot slaw, avocado and fresh lime. Served in flour tortillas
More about The Loop - West End
Banner pic

 

STEPCHLD

24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Birria Taco$5.00
Roasted Maitake Mushroom Tacos$15.00
turmeric chapati, masala
More about STEPCHLD
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birria Taco$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
More about The Freehouse
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.99
Hand breaded and golden fried fish, topped with pico de gallo and our five to eight club slaw in corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
Taco Salad$11.99
Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Boneless Wings

Pork Chops

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Pad Thai

Noodle Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Beef Fried Rice

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston