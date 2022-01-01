Tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tacos
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|vegan-o rajas con papas tacos
|$14.95
corn tortillas w/ charred poblano peppers, red onions, potatoes, mushrooms, cabbage & salsa verde
|hugo's baja mahi tacos
|$15.95
on romaine w/ spicy baja sauce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & corn tortillas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
|2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|House Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
|Pollo Asado Taco - Tacos & Trivia Special
|$11.00
Pollo asado, fajita peppers and onions, queso fresco, Mexican honey sour cream, cilantro
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Choice of chicken or impossible protein, on a bed of chips and romaine, with cotija cheese, onions and cilantro topped with honey chipotle. Salsa on the side.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Chili lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn & black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.00
Marinated flank steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and sriracha mayo
|SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER TACOS
|$15.00
Red cabbage slaw, sweet sesame vinaigrette, Szechuan glaze, crispy cauliflower, lime
|SPICY SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.00
Spicy marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado crema sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Tap Tacos
|$8.00
Two tacos served with chipotle marinated chicken, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro cream and cilantro.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|12" Superiore Taco Lovers
|$15.98
Seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced Roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. Paired with signature Taco salsa. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
|10" Superiore Taco Lovers
|$13.98
seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. paired with signature taco salsa. chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
|16" Superiore Taco Lovers
|$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, special seasoning, red onions, black olives, sliced Roma tomato, melted cheddar and mozzarella. Paired with signature Taco salsa. Chips, lettuce, and sour cream are provided on the side.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Calamari Tacos
|$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
|Michael's Tacos
|$13.00
House italian sausage, scrambled eggs, red and yellow peppers, flour tortillas, provolone cheese & creme fraiche
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips and mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, black bean salsa, and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream. Choose from seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or vegan black bean.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
3 flour tortillas, chicken, pork, or brisket with shredded lettuce, pico, and mixed cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
|Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
3 flour tortillas, grilled walleye , mango avocado salsa, red cabbage, and cilantro crema
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Pork Pastor Tacos ( 3 per order )
|$14.00
Thinly sliced pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, avocado sauce
|Kids Tacos
|$7.00
Two ground beef tacos with cheese
|Chicken Tinga Tacos ( 3 per order )
|$14.00
Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos.
|$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco
|$9.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco
|$10.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
|Birria Taco
|$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Two Tasty Tacos
|$15.95
Two delicious and tasty tacos, with your choice of seasoned walleye, marinated bison flank steak, or grilled chicken, each taco is dressed with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle sour cream. Comes with chips & queso and a small side of rancheros beans.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|TACO SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole in a tortilla shell
|FAJITA TACOS
|$17.00
Steak, red and green peppers, onions, avocado, and salsa verde
|SCALLOP TACOS
|$15.50
corn salsa, chili-lime slaw, green onion
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Street Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, pork al pastor, carnitas, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, a lime wedge, and tomatillo salsa.
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$13.49
Flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with chipotle tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$12.00
|So Cal Fish Tacos
|$13.00
impulse juice co.
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis
|walnut taco salad
|$9.50
walnut taco meat, cilantro cashew dressing, avocado on romaine
optional hot sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
|Birria Taco
|$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
El Travieso Taqueria
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Tacos
|$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Salad Taco
|$14.50
Choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef, mixed greens, cheddar, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, with salsa and sour cream
|Taco Burrito
|$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
|Street Tacos
|$12.95
3 warm corn tortillas filled with tinga chicken, verde chicken, or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, onions, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and a side of pico de gallo.
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Miso Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|12" Taco Lovers
|$15.98
|14" Taco Lovers
|$18.98
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Hot Beef Tacos
|$16.00
Shredded beef short rib, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and au jus.
|Szechuan Cauliflower Tacos
|$15.00
Red cabbage slaw, sweet sesame vinaigrette, Szechuan glaze, crispy cauliflower, and lime. Served in flour tortillas.
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered cod, sriracha mayo, cabbage carrot slaw, avocado and fresh lime. Served in flour tortillas
STEPCHLD
24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|One Birria Taco
|$5.00
|Roasted Maitake Mushroom Tacos
|$15.00
turmeric chapati, masala
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Birria Taco
|$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Hand breaded and golden fried fish, topped with pico de gallo and our five to eight club slaw in corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.
- 2