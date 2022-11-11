Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

5-8 Club - Minneapolis 5800 Cedar Avenue South

No reviews yet

5800 Cedar Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Popular Items

American Juicy Lucy
The Saucy Sally
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy

OO Appetizers

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$29.99

6 Wings

$9.99

Half Fries

$4.99

Full Fries

$5.99

Half Jojos

$4.99

Full Jojos

$5.99

Ultimate Jojos

$8.99

Jojos topped with Cheddar-Jack cheese, chives & bacon. Served with our sour cream.

Golden Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Whole button mushrooms served with a side of homemade bleu cheese dressing.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Straws

$9.99

Very thinly sliced onions, hand-breaded and golden fried.

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Hand-breaded and deep-fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing.

Pig-Pen Egg Roll

$8.99

Our fresh ground beef, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced pickles and bacon bits all wrapped up and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

1/2 Ring

$4.99

RIngs

$5.99

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.

Chicken Drummies

$11.99

A basket of chicken drummies served with a side of honey mustard.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Juicy chicken strips hand-breaded in Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, pepper and garlic. Served with honey mustard.

Chicken Poppers

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast meat in a gluten free breading. Available plain or tossed in any of our wing sauces listed below.

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

OO Salads & House-Made Chili

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.

Chili Cup

$4.99

Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Marinated chicken, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese served on a bed of mixed greens.

Saucy Sally Salad

$14.99

We took our popular Saucy Sally and made her a sister salad. All American lettuce mix, tomatoes & diced pickles tossed in our secret Sally sauce & topped with a Juicy Lucy.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese on mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream in a crispy homemade shell.

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Fresh greens with tomato, green pepper, cheddar cheese and diced onions.

SM Slaw

$0.75

LG Slaw

$0.95

OO Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork roasted in our kitchen & simmered in BBQ sauce. Served with jojos and coleslaw.

Philly

$14.99

Thinly-sliced, roast beef smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers & melted Swiss cheese.

French Dip

$11.99

The Philly, but without the cheese and peppers.

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

A hand-battered cod fillet topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes on a french roll. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

A boneless chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce & topped with shredded lettuce. Served with a side of buffalo and bleu cheese dressing.

Cheesy Bacon and Tomato

$8.99

Swiss, American, and Cheddar cheeses with bacon & tomato. Served with chips & a pickle spear

Chicken Club

$12.99

A boneless chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & a smear of mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Seasoned & battered chicken topped with shredded lettuce & tomato served with chipotle mayo on the side.

Clubhouse

$10.99

BLT

$8.25

BLT High Stack

$10.25

Twice the Bacon

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Hot Dog

$6.25

Country Fair Corn Dog

$5.99

Chili Cheese Coney

$7.99

1/4 pound dog, coney style.

OO Burgers

American Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Bleu Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Swiss Juicy Lucy

$12.50

These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Our custom blend of ground chicken and seasoning is stuffed with pepper-jack and topped with bleu cheese, shredded lettuce and a dash of buffalo sauce. This one’s our latest creation.

Montana Jack

$14.99

Stuffed with bleu cheese and topped with Heinz 57, chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce & our famous onion straws. Served on a toasted bun.

Roadhouse

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.

The PB&J

$14.99

Stuffed with creamy peanut butter & American cheese, this delicious burger is topped with strawberry jam

The Saucy Sally

$14.99

Stuffed with American cheese and our secret sauce & then topped with shredded lettuce, raw onions, some more American cheese & a smear of Thousand Island dressing. Make sure you have plenty of napkins.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.25

Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.

California Burger

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Hamburger

$8.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.25

Impossible Burger

$15.25

The Impossible patty is topped with lettuce and tomato and served on a gluten free bun. This is a fantastic vegan alternative to our standard burger.

Supreme Burger

$11.25

Bacon, pepper-jack cheese and house made bbq sauce.

The GCB

$8.75

The twin cities one and only garlic cheeseburger originally made famous in green castle, Indiana. Our cheeseburger on a toasted garlic french roll.

OO Dinners

Chicken Supreme

$14.99

Two chicken breasts topped with bacon, Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with a side salad with your choice of dressing.

Basket of Sunnies

$11.99

Golden-fried sunfish served with jojos, coleslaw, tartar sauce and toast.

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Hand breaded and golden fried fish, topped with pico de gallo and our five to eight club slaw in corn tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.

OO Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.88

Buddy's Grape Soda

$2.99

Buddy's Orange Soda

$2.99

Can Bubly

$1.75

Can of Coca-Cola

$1.75

Can of Coke Zero

$1.75

Can of Diet Coke

$1.75

Can of Sprite

$2.01

IBC Rootbeer

$2.99

OO Desserts

Ice Cream Pie

$5.25

Our homemade chocolate cookie crust with caramelicious ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY! In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Hopkins