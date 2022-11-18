WhirlyBall Twin Cities imageView gallery
WhirlyBall Twin Cities Bloomington

298 Reviews

$$

2405 E Old Shakopee Rd

Bloomington, MN 55425

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
BYOP! 14"
Deluxe 18"

Starters (Summer)

TopNotch Tots

$8.00

Loaded tater tots smothered with cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, bacon and tropico de gallo

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried all natural white cheddar cheese extravaganza

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Crispy fried with a side of BBQ

Chicken Wings

$10.00

(10) Choose from buffalo, BBQ, cajun, or lemon pepper wings with a sauce on the side.

Classic Sliders

$13.00

Trio of beef burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on brioche buns.

Pollo Loco Nachos

$9.50

Fire grilled chicken & queso blanco and tropico de gallo. Add Guac $2

Spring Rolls Pork

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy fried with sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls Veggie

$8.00

Crispy fried with sweet chili sauce.

Whirly Fries

$8.50

Our house fries are dusted with parmesan and served with a garlicky seasoned sour cream dip.

Ranch

$0.50

Burgers (Summer)

Whirly Burger

$9.00

Bacon, gorgonzola cheese, house BBQ and crispy fried onions.

That's Impossible

$9.00

Incredibly realistic plant based veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

CaliBurger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Sweet N Spicy

$8.50

Fried onions, jalapenos, & Bam Bam sauce

Pizza (Summer)

Deluxe 10"

$14.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, red and green peppers.

Deluxe 14"

$17.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, red and green peppers.

Deluxe 18"

$22.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, red and green peppers.

Veggie 10"

$12.50

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers.

Veggie 14"

$16.50

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers.

Veggie 18"

$21.50

Mushrooms, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers.

Buffalo 10"

$14.00

Chicken, red onion, celery and gorgonzola with tangy buffalo sauce.

Buffalo 14"

$18.00

Chicken, red onion, celery and gorgonzola with tangy buffalo sauce.

Buffalo 18"

$22.00

Chicken, red onion, celery and gorgonzola with tangy buffalo sauce.

BYOP! 10"

$9.50

Okay, build it yourself. Cheese pizza with house sauce and ...

BYOP! 14"

$11.50

Okay, build it yourself. Cheese pizza with house sauce and ...

BYOP! 18"

$17.00

Okay, build it yourself. Cheese pizza with house sauce and ...

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

NA DRINKS

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Root Beer (Can)

$2.00

Redbull (Can)

$4.00

Monster (Can)

$4.00

Fiji (To Go)

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
WhirlyBall Twin Cities image

