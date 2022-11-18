Bars & Lounges
WhirlyBall Twin Cities Bloomington
298 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2405 E Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington, MN 55425
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5-8 Club - Minneapolis - 5800 Cedar Avenue South
No Reviews
5800 Cedar Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant