Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Highland Grill
3,774 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
Location
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
No Reviews
1580 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurant