Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Highland Grill

3,774 Reviews

$$

771 Cleveland Ave S

St Paul, MN 55116

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Bowl
Hot Hash & Holly

Blue Plate Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.95

praline sauce, whipped cream, powdered sugar, choice of breakfast meat

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Breakfasts

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$14.95

eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast

Blueberry French Toast

$12.95

egg-dipped sourdough, blueberry compote, toasted almonds, whipped cream cheese

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.50

brown rice, pinto beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, charred corn, salsa roja, sunflower seeds, queso fresco (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

eggs, cheddar, hashbrowns, black beans, onions, corn spinach mix, cilantro lime sour cream, charred salsa [add sausage $3, add pulled pork $4]

Breakfast Melt

$13.95

parmesan toasted sourdough, american cheese, bacon, iceberg lettuce, spicy aioli, tomato, fried egg, hashbrowns

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns

Farmhouse

$13.50

hashbrowns, cheddar, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, toast

Full Stack

$10.50

Hot Hash & Holly

$14.50

hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white cheddar, hollandaise, cajun seasoning, eggs, toast

Jack Cakes

$12.50

banana oatmeal cakes, granola, peanuts, blueberries, local bare honey

Quinoa Oatmeal

Quinoa Oatmeal

$10.50

steel-cut oats, quinoa, bare honey, cream, blueberries

Short Stack

$6.95

tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter

Sweet Potato Hash

$15.50

diced sweet potatoes, onions, peppers, italian sausage, eggs, kale, jalapenos, guacamole, red pepper flakes, cilantro, toast

Side Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Side Breakfast Salad

$4.95

spring mix, arugula, parsley, chives, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon zest, herb vinaigrette

Side Egg

Side Hashbrowns

$4.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Real Maple Syrup

$0.95

Side Toast

$2.95

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

goat cheese, local bare honey, toasted almonds

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.50

no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Tater tots, cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, flash fried jalapeno, cilantro

Pierogies

$9.95

potato and white cheddar pierogies, crispy onions, horseradish cream sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

chipotle peanut pesto aioli

Tater Tots

$7.95
Wings

Wings

$16.50

herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$19.50

steak, mushroom blend, demi glace, pappardelle, chive sour cream, grilled ciabatta

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.95

no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, house-made tartar sauce

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

$18.95

chicken breast, brown rice, broccoli, red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, peanut sauce (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Mac & Cheese

$16.50

cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$14.95

asparagus, spinach, tomato, basil pesto, parmesan, red chili flakes, grilled ciabatta [add chicken $5 / add steak $8 / add salmon $10]

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.50

sushi grade yellowtail tuna, brown rice, arugula, kale, avocado, radish, wasabi, poke dressing (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Seared Salmon

$25.95

mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, white wine butter

Steak & Pierogies

Steak & Pierogies

$24.50

potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce

Handhelds

BLT-A

BLT-A

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil mayonnaise, toasted multigrain bread

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

$16.50

beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

$15.50

house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

beef patty, american cheese

Cubano

Cubano

$15.50

baguette, mustard, braised pork, smoked ham, pickles, swiss cheese

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

$13.50

"cheddar, provolone, tomato chutney, parmesan-crusted sourdough, tomato shooter"

Soup & Salads

Bachelor Salad

$12.50

lettuce mix with kale, avocado, tomato, fresh corn, blue cheese, special vinaigrette [add chicken $5 / add steak $8 / add salmon $10]

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, gold and red beets, goat cheese, carrots, olive oil, candied walnuts

House Salad Small

$7.50

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette[add grilled chicken $6 / add grilled steak $8 / add grilled salmon $10]

House Salad Large

$12.95

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish add cheese .50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids French Toast

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Kids Mickey Pancake

Kids Mickey Pancake

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Side Kids Bacon

$1.00

Side Kids Sausage

$1.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95

cheesecake, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar

Chocolate Torte

$8.95

flourless chocolate torte, orange creme anglaise, vanilla ice cream, raspberry syrup, fresh raspberry, mint

Extras

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Beans

$3.95

Side Breakfast Salad

$4.95

spring mix, arugula, parsley, chives, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon zest, herb vinaigrette

Side Cheese

$0.95

Side Chipotle Pesto Aioli

Side Ciabatta

$1.95

Side Dressing

Side Fries

$5.95

Side Fruit

$3.95

pineapple, red grapes, strawberries, seasonal fresh berries

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Protein

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Rice & Beans

$4.95

Side Sauce

Side Vegetable

$3.95

broccoli, carrots, red pepper

Other Beverages To-go

San Pellegrino

$4.95

Orange Juice.

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Iced Tea

$3.50

12oz coffee

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

IBC Rootbeer.

$5.00

Carafe of Coffee

$17.00

Takeout Supplies

Utensils & Napkins Please!

Just Napkins Please!

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Location

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116

Directions

