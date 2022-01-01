Highland restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.95
herbed goat cheese, local bare honey,
toasted almonds
|Lemongrass Thai Chicken
|$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Luci Ancora
2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|spaghetti carbonara
|$16.00
rustichella spaghetti, bacon, eggs, parmesan + black pepper
|mozzarella en carrozza
|$14.00
panko breaded & fried housemade mozzarella + tomato basil
|large insalata cesare
|$12.00
entree/shareable size
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Cajun Breakfast
|$11.25
Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice
|Everything
|$13.95
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.