West Side restaurants you'll love

Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Large Family Feasts
|$35.00
Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry
|LARGE 14" PIZZA
|$13.00
|SMALL 10" PIZZA
|$9.00
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Combo 1
|$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Featured Batch Brew
|$2.50
Enjoy a cup of our featured brew, selected from one of our favorite, seasonally-crafted blends. Batch brew is available until 11am daily. After that, have a pour over made to order!
|Pour Over
|$2.50
Your choice of this week's coffee selection, brewed by the cup, just for you.
|Lavender Cardamom Latte
|$5.00
Back by popular demand, this latte features house made lavender/cardamom syrup, espresso & milk. It's lightly sweet, and raw sugar brings a depth to the floral sweetness. Yum!
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Pick Three
|$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|Tex Mex Pick Two
|$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|S*Crisp Taco
|$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Individual Taco (Online)
|$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
|Extra Tortillas (Online)
|$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.