Minneapolis burger restaurants you'll love

My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Original
|$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
|Tennessee Hot
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fabled Rooster
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Whistle Stop BLT
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter Pickled Green Tomatoes, Wild Arugula on a Toasted Baguette
|Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch
|$9.00
A Southern classic with a Northern twist
|Brisket Sammie
|$14.50
Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles on Texas Toast
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
|So Cal Burger
|$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Logan's
1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$3.79
Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
|Shakes
|$3.69
REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:
|Double Burger
|$5.49
Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
|French Raclette
|$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
|Fra Mani Soppressata
|$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
|HOUSEMADE TOTS
|$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
|ROCK ELM BURGER
|$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
|Smash Chzbrg
|$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
|The Burger
|$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Popular items
|Double California
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Kid's Burger
|$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.50
|Pulled Pork Meal
|$14.50
|3 Meat Combo three separate meats
|$21.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$10.00
Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion
|Hideaway Deluxe
|$10.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
|Veggie (V)
|$10.00
Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|COLT
|$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
|Basic Bob
|$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Bacon Blucy
|$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1/2 Order Fries
|$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|Popular items
|STRAWBERRY CREPES
|$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
|CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Paczki
|$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
|BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Popular items
|Small Bowl
|$6.99
Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.
|Gyro
|$5.99
Classic Gyro
A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, and our signature tzatziki sauce.
|Slim's Burger
|$4.99
Slim's Cheeseburger
Our signature Chuck Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double California
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Fountain Pop
|$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Tennessee Hot
|$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot seasoning, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
|Blues Burger
|$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Tacos Don Omar
1405 E Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Burritos*
|$9.00