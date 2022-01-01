Minneapolis burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Minneapolis

My Burger Skyway image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
The Fabled Rooster image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fabled Rooster

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whistle Stop BLT$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter Pickled Green Tomatoes, Wild Arugula on a Toasted Baguette
Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch$9.00
A Southern classic with a Northern twist
Brisket Sammie$14.50
Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles on Texas Toast
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Blue Door Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Jiffy Burger$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Mount Blucuvious$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Burger$3.79
Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Shakes$3.69
REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:
Double Burger$5.49
Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
French Raclette$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
Fra Mani Soppressata$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
HOUSEMADE TOTS$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
ROCK ELM BURGER$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
Smash Chzbrg$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
The Burger$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
My Burger Richfield image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Pork Meal$14.50
3 Meat Combo three separate meats$21.00
Hideaway Cabin Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$10.00
Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion
Hideaway Deluxe$10.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
Veggie (V)$10.00
Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COLT$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
Basic Bob$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
Blue Door Pub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Bacon Blucy$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
Cheese Curds$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Order Fries$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STRAWBERRY CREPES$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
Dave's Downtown Catering image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paczki$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Bowl$6.99
Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.
Gyro$5.99
Classic Gyro
A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, and our signature tzatziki sauce.
Slim's Burger$4.99
Slim's Cheeseburger
Our signature Chuck Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
My Burger- Stadium Village image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot seasoning, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Blues Burger$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Tacos Don Omar image

TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Tacos Don Omar

1405 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos*$9.00
Consumer pic

 

Dan Kelly's Pub

212 S 7th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
