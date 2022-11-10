Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Rock Elm Tavern - Plymouth

905 Reviews

$$

16605 County Rd 24 #211

Plymouth, MN 55447

Order Again

Popular Items

VAT 17 BURGER
THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE
BONELESS WINGS

MERCH

3 PK SEASONING

3 PK SEASONING

$10.00

Can't decide on your favorite seasoning? Pick three for yourself or give as a part of a gift basket.

FULL ZIP SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

GIFT BASKET

$20.00

PUP FARE

$3.00
ROCK ELM BEER CAN GLASS

ROCK ELM BEER CAN GLASS

$8.00

16oz Rock Elm Tavern branded Beer Can Glass. Perfect for those takeout canned beers you added onto your order :)

ROCK ELM POM BEANIE

ROCK ELM POM BEANIE

$22.00

Gray & navy knit pom beanie with embroidered Rock Elm Tavern logo. Keep that noggin' warm this winter!

ROCK ELM SEASONINGS

ROCK ELM SEASONINGS

$4.00

Choose from one of our signature house seasonings. Perfect for grilling your favorite protein.

STARTERS

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$15.75

BONELESS choose sauced or dry-rubbed sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.75

bone-in choose sauced or dry-rubbed sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek

BUFFALO SHRIMP

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.25

crispy shrimp, honey blue cheese, celery

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$5.00

ellsworth curds, spicy pepper jam

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.25

amablu crumbles, Mike's Hot Honey drizzle

FEATURED FLATBREAD

$15.00

Inquire about today's selection

FRESH GUACAMOLE

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$5.00

housemade, queso fresco, tortilla chips

MUSHROOM TOAST

MUSHROOM TOAST

$13.25

herb ciabatta, walnut aioli, montamore cheese, roasted wild mushrooms, red onion marmalade, EVOO, balsamic reduction, smoked sea salt

TRIPLE TOMATO BURRATA

$12.25

tomato chutney, heirloom tomato salsa, tomato-basil relish, burrata cheese, crostini

SIDE NAAN

$3.00
BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

fresh, hot, classic french fries

HOUSEMADE TOTS

$11.25

BURGERS

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

$16.50

Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce

DRY HEAT BURGER

DRY HEAT BURGER

$16.50

ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, chili spiced tortilla strips, lettuce, avocado

MORNING AFTER

$16.50
ROCK ELM BURGER

ROCK ELM BURGER

$16.75

montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula

THE SAFETY ADAM

THE SAFETY ADAM

$12.50

Burger, plan & simple. No other additions please.

THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE

THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE

$14.00

Burger, plan & simple, with cheese. No other additions please.

VAT 17 BURGER

VAT 17 BURGER

$16.75

Deer Creek Vat 17 cheese, white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli

GREENS/SOUP

BEET

BEET

$12.25

pickled red & golden beets, farro, pistachios, spring mix, arugula, goat cheese, honey orange vinaigrette

BLTA SALAD

BLTA SALAD

$16.25

candied bacon, spring mix, grape tomato, avocado, fresh corn, manchego, lime vinaigrette, caramelized onion naan

CHOPPED

CHOPPED

$12.25

cucumber, grape tomato, blue cheese, carrot, crispy chickpea, red onion, roasted tomato balsamic, spring mix

SOUP

$6.25+

choose from French Onion or Soup of the Day in a cup or bowl size

SOUTHWEST

SOUTHWEST

$12.75

avocado, queso fresco, corn, tomato, cilantro, chili-spiced tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, spring mix

SPINACH

$14.25

mixed berries, candied walnuts, brie, sweet onion vinaigrette

WATERMELON

$15.25

arugala, cherry tomato, burrata cheese, agave nectar, white balsamic vinaigrette

STACKS

BLACKENED CHICKEN

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$13.50

roasted tomato aioli, tomato, onion, havarti, lettuce, hoagie

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$16.50

house roasted strip loin, caramelized beer onion, cheddar, garlic aioli, au jus, hoagie

MAHI TACOS

$15.75

PORTABELLA GRILL CHEESE

$14.50

Montamore crusted sourdough, Widmer cheddar, tomato chutney, chopped portabella mushrooms

SHORT RIB TACOS

$13.50

corn salsa, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado crema, cheddar, corn tortillas

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$15.25

house roasted turkey, avocado pesto, tomato chutney, pecan bacon, lettuce

ENTREES

BURRATA SHRIMP PASTA

$24.50

golden tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, angel hair

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

cornmeal crusted walleye, Rock Fries, lemon, roasted red pepper tartar, dill tartar

GLAZED SALMON

GLAZED SALMON

$28.50

bourbon maple glaze, cider farro, grape tomato, arugula, garlic green beans

I JUST WANT A STEAK

$32.00

Feller's Ranch Wagyu sirloin, choice of rock fries or gouda mashed potatoes

PESTO PASTA

PESTO PASTA

$16.75

pistachio pesto, roasted tomato, parmesan, arugula, fettuccine

SMOKY MAC

SMOKY MAC

$17.00

smoked cheddar & gouda, breadcrumb topping

ZA'TAR CHICKEN

$17.75

slow roasted half chicken, house potato salad

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

classic KRAFT, applesauce

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$5.00

garlic bread, applesauce

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.50

ranch, fries, applesauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

american cheese, sourdough, fries, applesauce

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.50

slider, fries, applesauce

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

slider, american cheese, fries, applesauce

KIDS STEAK

$10.00

steak bites, fries, applesauce

DESSERT

APPLE CIDER CAKE

$10.00

CARROT CAKE

$10.00
FRENCH SILK PIE

FRENCH SILK PIE

$10.00

oreo crust, chocolate mouse, ganache, merlot cherry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate shavings - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister store, Holman's Table

MINI DONUTS

MINI DONUTS

$10.00

choose from cinnamon sugar dusted or glazed

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$10.00

pecan crust, caramel swirled vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle (gluten sensitive) - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister restaurant, Holman's Table

CHOC STRAW DESSERT

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rock Elm Tavern was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.

Website

Location

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth, MN 55447

Directions

