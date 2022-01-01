Minneapolis American restaurants you'll love

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
vanilla cupcake$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
patticake slice$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Crepes$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
American Skillet$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
The Verb$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
More about Eggy's Diner
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
More about Red Cow
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KOREAN BEEF BOWL$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
LOOP WINGS$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - MPLS
Tap Society image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Social Burger$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Wings$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about The Copper Hen
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Dive$13.00
American cheese, cheese curds, cheese sauce, and potato chips on an egg bun.
Crispy Wings$13.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a dipping sauce.
Kid Chicken Strips$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
More about The Unofficial
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Phuket Bowl$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
The North Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The North Bar & Grill

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oh My Fajitas$15.00
Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas
Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00
Add guac for $0.69 cents
Potstickers$10.00
Pork dumplings on a bed of slaw served with a asian infused sauce topped with scallions
Cheeseburger$12.00
classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.
More about The North Bar & Grill
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
More about Red Cow
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
More about Longfellow Grill
Blue Door Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Jiffy Burger$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Mount Blucuvious$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
More about Blue Door Pub
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Dante's Double Smashed$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
HOUSEMADE TOTS$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
ROCK ELM BURGER$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Cafe Fusion image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cafe Fusion

8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Soldier$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
Thai Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
More about Cafe Fusion
McCoy's Public House image

 

McCoy's Public House

3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$12.00
ellsworth creamery curds, 12-hour red sauce
Hot Wings$17.00
choose from thai, buffalo or rooster wings, choice of dipping sauce
Margherita Pizza$14.00
hand-stretched mozzarella, 12-hour red sauce, basil
More about McCoy's Public House
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
More about Heather's
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Double Royale with Cheese*$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
More about The Block Food + Drink
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Murray's Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
Steak Burger$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
Steak Sandwich$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Loop Wings$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - West End
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
Broadway Burger$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
Pizza Croissant$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork CS$13.00
Wild Rice Bowl$13.00
Mini Burger CS$10.00
More about The Kenwood
Dave's Downtown Catering image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paczki$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
More about Fare Game
Borough and Parlour image

 

Borough and Parlour

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Greens$8.00
Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette
Parlour Pack$79.95
Includes:
Four ready-to-eat burgers! (no grilling required)
Four fries
Free Toy!
Cookie$4.00
Changes frequently
More about Borough and Parlour

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Wontons

Fried Rice

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston