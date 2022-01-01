Minneapolis American restaurants you'll love
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|vanilla cupcake
|$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|patticake slice
|$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
|szechuan salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepes
|$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
|American Skillet
|$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
|The Verb
|$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
|Tennessee Hot
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BEEF BOWL
|$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
|LOOP WINGS
|$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
|Wings
|$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cupcake
|$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
|HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Popular items
|The Dive
|$13.00
American cheese, cheese curds, cheese sauce, and potato chips on an egg bun.
|Crispy Wings
|$13.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a dipping sauce.
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
|Phuket Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
|Silverware Pack
GRILL
The North Bar & Grill
2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|Oh My Fajitas
|$15.00
Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas
Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00
Add guac for $0.69 cents
|Potstickers
|$10.00
Pork dumplings on a bed of slaw served with a asian infused sauce topped with scallions
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
|So Cal Burger
|$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
|Blue Plate Deluxe Burger
|$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
|HOUSEMADE TOTS
|$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
|ROCK ELM BURGER
|$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
PIZZA • SALADS
Cafe Fusion
8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
|Buffalo Soldier
|$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
|Thai Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
McCoy's Public House
3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$12.00
ellsworth creamery curds, 12-hour red sauce
|Hot Wings
|$17.00
choose from thai, buffalo or rooster wings, choice of dipping sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
hand-stretched mozzarella, 12-hour red sauce, basil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Popular items
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
|Double Royale with Cheese*
|$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
|Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
|Loop Wings
|$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
|Broadway Burger
|$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
|Pizza Croissant
|$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
The Kenwood
2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork CS
|$13.00
|Wild Rice Bowl
|$13.00
|Mini Burger CS
|$10.00
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Paczki
|$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
|BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
