Ryan's Cafe Bloomington

8400 Normandale Lake Blvd #70

Bloomington, MN 55437

8400 Normandale Lake Blvd #70
Bloomington, MN 55437

Boxed Lunch Wraps

All Boxed Lunch Wraps include silverware, a napkin, the selected wrap, fruit cup, homemade cookie, and a bag of chips.

Italian Wrap

$13.95

Italian Wrap Served in an individual box that contains silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, cookie, and a bag of chips.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Veggie Wrap

$13.95

The Veggie Boxed Lunch includes the veggie wrap, silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, homemade cookie, a bag of chips, and condiment packets.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

The Buffalo Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch includes the wrap, silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, homemade cookie, and a bag of chips. You select what sauce you prefer.

Turkey Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Boxed Lunch Sandwiches

Boxed Lunch Sandwiches include silverware, a napkin, your selected sandwich, a fruit cup, homemade cookie, a bag of chips, and condiment packets.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Ham Sandwich

$12.95

Roast Beef

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Boxed Lunch Chopped Salads

All Boxed Lunch Chopped Salads include the selected salad with dressing on the side, a slice of homemade naan bread, and a cookie. If Gluten Free we can REPLACE the bread and a cookie with a fruit cup.

Chicken Caesar Chop

$13.95

Santa Fe Chicken Chop

$13.95

Raspberry Chicken Chop

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Chop

$13.95

Greek Chicken Chop

$13.95

Italian Chicken Chop

$13.95

Veggie Chop

$13.95

Thai Chicken Chop

$13.95

Oriental Chicken Chop

$13.95

Wood Fired Pizza

All Pizzas are 11 inches and made with our homemade dough, prepared in our wood fired oven! One pizza serves 1-2 people.

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Sausage Pizza

$10.99

Margherita Pizza

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.99

Greek Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Thai Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Wood Fired Hoagies

All Hoagies come individually packaged with silverware and include one side.

Turkey Monster

$10.99

Buffalo Soldier

$10.99

BLT Shoulder

$10.99

Hot Italian

$10.99

Veggie Deluxe

$10.99

Wood Fired Wraps

All Wood Fired Wraps are delivered individually packaged and include the wrap, silverware, and your choice of side.

Chicken Tender Wrap

Greek Wrap

Veggie Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Italian Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Platters

Wrap Platter

$14.95

Sandwich Platter

$14.95

Sandwich & Wrap Platter

$14.95

Breakfast

Pastry Tray

$3.95

Pastry Tray's include an assortment of muffins, pastries, and bagels served on a platter. Please select the amount of pastries needed.

Small Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Small Individual Fruit Cup

$3.95

Fruit Bowl

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8400 Normandale Lake Blvd #70, Bloomington, MN 55437

Directions

Ryan’s Cafe image

