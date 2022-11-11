Fireside Foundry

Restaurant header imageView gallery
APPS

1/2 Cheese Bread

$5.95

Three Pieces of Garlic Toast Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Marinara

1/2 Garlic Toast

$4.95

Three Pieces of Garlic Toast. Served with Marinara.

Asian Fries

$15.99

Crispy French Fries Topped with Boneless Short Rib, Homemade Thai Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cilantro.

Bone In Wings

$15.99

Ten Breaded and Deep Fried Wings, Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ Sauce, Thai Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Cajun Dry Rub Seasoning.

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Six boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ, Thai or Buffalo Sauce.

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Made in House, Beer Battered and Served with Marinara.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Pickle Spears Battered and Deep Fries. Served with Marinara.

Basket of Fries

$10.99

Basket of Crispy French Fries.

Cheese Bread

$11.99

Fives Pieces of Garlic Toast Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Marinara.

Garlic Toast

$7.99

Five Pieces of Garlic Toast. Served with Marinara.

Meatballs

$13.99

Four Homemade Meatballs Covered in Marinara Sauce. Served with Three Pieces of Garlic Toast.

Nachos

$16.99Out of stock

Tortilla Chips Topped with Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Tomato, and Sour Cream.

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Melty, Cheesy Spinach Dip. Served with Toasted Bread and Tortilla Chips.

Basket of Potato Chips

$8.99

Basket of Crunchy Potato Chips, Served with Our Homemade Seasoned Sour Cream Dip.

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Pretzel Bites Served with a Spicy Cheese Dip.

Fireside Rings

$13.99

Made in House Beer Battered and Deep Fried Sweet Yellow Onions. Served with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.99

Ahi Tuna Seared Rare, Coated in Black and White Sesame Seeds and Dried with our Homemade Thai Sauce. Served over a Bed of Cabbage and Red Pepper. With Crispy Fried Wontons on the Side.

Thai Chicken Kabobs

$14.99

Three Grilled Chicken Kabobs Basted in Our Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Fried Wonton Strips, and Cilantro.

Thai Steak Kabobs

$16.99

Three Grilled Steak Kabobs Basted in Our Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Fried Wonton Strips, and Cilantro.

Tortilla Chips & Dip

$10.99

Basket of Tortilla Chips. Served with Your Choice of Pico de Gallo or Spicy Cheese Dip.

Basket of Tots

$8.99

Basket of Crispy Tots, Served with Homemade Seasoned Sour Cream.

Calamari

$15.99Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99Out of stock

Parmesan Shrimp

$12.99

BURGERS

Patty Melt

$14.99

Topped with American and Swiss Cheese, Along with Caramelized Onion. Served on Marble Rye Bread.

Mushroom Swiss

$14.99

Topped with Herb Sautéed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Asian Burger

$16.99

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese and Shredded Asian Short Rib Meat Tossed in our Homemade Thai Sauce.

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

$14.99

Topped with Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar cheese.

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Topped with Canadian Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Fried Onion Straws.

Black & Blue

$14.99

Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Cajun Seasoning.

Burger

$11.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

Southwest Turkey Burger

$14.99

SANDWICHES

Bahn Mi

$16.99

Slow Cooked and Shredded Beef Basted in Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Asian Vegetables, Fresh Cilantro and Chipotle Mayo. Served on a Hoagie.

Chicken Club

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Topped with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Spring Mix, Bacon and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.

Hoagie Cod

$18.99

Beer Battered and Deep Fried Cod topped with Tomato, Spring Mix, and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Hoagie.

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Melty Smoked Cheddar, Provolone, and Swiss Cheese, with Tomato and Caramelized Onions. Served on Sourdough Bread.

Meatloaf Melt

$16.99

Homemade Meatloaf with American Cheese, Tomato, Caramelized Onion and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.

Philly

$16.99

Shredded Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Served on a Hoagie.

Pot Roast Melt

$16.99

Slow Cooked Pot Roast, with Provolone Cheese and Mushroom Sauce. Served on Sourdough Bread.

Reuben

$16.99

Homemade Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread.

Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Three Grilled Chicken Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made Pico, Chipotle Mayo and Shredded Lettuce.

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.

Walleye Sandwich

$18.99

Beer Battered and Deep Fried Canadian Walleye with Tomato, Spring Mix, and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Hoagie.

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Atlantic Cod Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

BLT Wrap

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$18.99

SALADS/SOUPS

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.99

Ahi Tuna Seared Rare and Coated in Sesame Seeds with Napa Cabbage, Red Peppers, and Crispy Fried Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.

Asian Salad

$15.99

Crispy Fried Chicken with Napa Cabbage, Jicama, Red Peppers, and Crispy Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.

Buffalo Salad

$15.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Red Onions, Red Peppers, and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.99

Two Grilled Steak Kabobs with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Peppers, and Red Onions. and Crispy Fried Onion Straws. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.

Large House Salad

$11.99

A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

House Salad

$4.99

A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

Small Caesar

$4.99

Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.

Add House Salad

$2.99

A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.

Add Caesar

$2.99

Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.

Seasonal Soup

$4.99

Chili

$4.99

Soup Bowl

$8.99

Chili Bowl

$8.99

SIDES

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Potato Chips

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Green Beans

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side Sauces & Dressings

Large Side Sauces

Single Garlic Toast

$1.00

Single Meatball

$2.50

PIZZA

SM Cheese Pizza

$11.99

SM Fireside Special Pizza

$19.99

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Olives, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

SM Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.99

Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese

SM Pepper Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Green and Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Jalapeño Ranch

SM Vegetable Special Pizza

$18.99

Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Green and Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms

SM Fireside Delight Pizza

$18.99

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef

SM Kiss My Pizza

$18.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

SM Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

SM Breakfast Pizza

$18.99

Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese

SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.99

LG Fireside Special Pizza

$24.99

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Olives, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.99

Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Pepper Special Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Green and Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Jalapeño Ranch

LG Vegetable Special Pizza

$23.99

Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Green and Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms

LG Fireside Delight Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef

LG Kiss My Pizza

$23.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

LG Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99

LG Breakfast Pizza

$23.99

Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese

LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Fireside Calzone

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella, Served with Homemade Marinara

Cheese

$2.77Out of stock

Pepperoni

$2.77Out of stock

Sausage

$2.77Out of stock

DESSERTS

Foundry Cookie

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Baked in the Oven. Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich Stuffed with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Cup Ice Cream

$2.99

Two Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Cookie

$1.00

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Root Beer Float

$4.99

1919 Root beer Served Over Ice Cream.

Mini Donuts

$7.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$9.00

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

ENTREES

Parmesan Walleye

$23.99

Canadian Walleye Topped with Japanese Breadcrumbs and Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.

Homemade Meatloaf

$19.99

Homemade Meatloaf Smothered in Mushroom Sauce and Topped with Onion Straws. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.

Pot Roast Dinner

$19.99

Slow Cooked Pot Roast, Topped with Mushroom Sauce and Onion Straws. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Battered and Deep Fried Cod, Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce.

Boneless Asian Rib

$21.99

Slow-Cooked for Hours, Basted in Homemade Thai Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.99

Five Homemade Chicken Fingers Served on a Bed of Fries. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Tater Tot Hot Dish

$17.99

A Hearty Mixture of Ground Beef, Homemade Mushroom Sauce, Green Beans and Tater Tots. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven.

Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Toast.

Big Kid Mac

$14.99

Smoked and Mild Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Diced Bacon, Diced Tomato and Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99

Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast

Baked Rigatoni

$17.99

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Marinara and Rigatoni Noodles. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven. Served with Garlic Toast.

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Chicken. Served with Garlic Toast.

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Shrimp. Served with Garlic Toast

Maple Glazed Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$23.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99Out of stock

Beer

Fulton Lonely Blonde Ale

$6.95

Surly Furious

$6.95

Cream Ale

$6.95

Schells Deer Brand

$6.95

Schells Fireside Amber

$6.95

Rotator

$6.95

Penn Tap

$4.53Out of stock

2 for $7

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$5.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Budweiser

$4.95

Coors Light BTL

$4.95

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Corona

$5.95

Guiness

$5.95

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.45

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.45

High Noon Pineapple

$6.45

High Noon Watermelon

$6.45

Highlife

$4.95

Hornitos Lime

$5.95

Hornitos Mango

$5.95

Lagunitas

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Michgolden Light

$4.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

O'douls Amber

$4.95

O'douls Regular

$4.95

Schells IPA

$5.95

Stella

$5.95

Strongbow

$4.95

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.95

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.95

White Claw Lime

$5.95

White Claw Mango

$5.95

White Claw Raspberry

$5.95

Wine

House Cab

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

Concannon Cabernet

$9.00

Conquista Malbec

$9.00

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$9.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL House Cab

$25.00

BTL House Merlot

$25.00

BTL Concannon Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Conquista Malbec

$33.00

BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir

$33.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Riesling

$7.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

Hess Select Chardonnay

$9.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Glass Rosé

$9.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Twisted Moscato

$8.50Out of stock

BTL House Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL House Riesling

$25.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$21.00

BTL Hess Select Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Rosé

$33.00

BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Twisted Moscato

$30.00

Cocktails

Fuzzy Navel

$5.95

Long Island

$6.95

Mimosa

$9.95

Hennessy Sidecar

$9.95

White Russian

$6.95

Colorado Bulldog

$6.95

Iron Butterfly

$7.95

Top Shelf Long Island

$8.95

Specialty Cocktails

Foundry Bloody

$12.95

Spicy Pepper Infused Vodka with a Skewer of Mozzarella Cheese, Pickle, Olives, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper and Topped with a Homemade Meatball.

Margarita

$8.95

Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Fresh Muddled Lime, Lemon and Triple Sec

Old Fashioned

$8.95

Makers Mark Bourbon with Bitters and Simple Syrup. Muddled with Orange and Filthy Cherries.

Aperol Spritz

$8.95

Prosecco, Aperol and a Splash of Soda. Garnished with an Orange Slice.

Southern Peach Cider

$8.95

Jim Beam Peach Topped with Angry Orchard, Served Over Ice.

Skinny Splash

$8.95

Smithworks Vodka, Muddled Cucumber and Mint, Splash of St. Germain, Fresh Lime, Topped with Soda.

Mojito

$8.95

Bacardi Lime Rum, Fresh Muddled Mint and Lime, with Simple Syrup and Club Soda.

Saint Hendricks

$8.95

Hendricks Gin with Splash of St. Germain Topped with Tonic Water.

Trio Pepper Margarita

$8.95

Three Pepper Infused Altos Plata Tequila with Fresh Muddled Lime and Triple Sec.

Mule Midwest

$8.95

Smithworks Vodka with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.

Mule Kentucky

$8.95

Makers Mark Bourbon with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.

Mule English

$8.95

Beefeater Gin with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime

Mule Irish

$8.95

Jameson Irish Whiskey with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.

Mule Mexican

$8.95

Hornitos Reposado Tequila with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.

Mule Caribbean

$8.95

Bacardi Lime Rum with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.

Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur Specialty

$8.95

Shots

Mini Beer

$5.95

St. Jameo

$6.95

Breakfast Shot

$6.95

Grape Ape

$6.95

Shot- Lemon Drop

$6.95

Melon Ball

$6.95

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.95

Purple Hooter

$6.95

Red Headed Slut

$6.95

Scooby Snack

$6.95

Southern Hospitality

$6.95

Vegas Bomb

$6.95

Washington Apple

$6.95

Water Moccasin

$6.95

Jag Bomb

$7.95

N/A

Pepsi

$3.50

Can Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice Apple

$3.50

Juice Orange

$3.50

Juice Pineapple

$3.50

Juice Cranberry

$3.50

Juice Grapefruit

$3.50

Can Redbull

$4.50

Can Sugar Free Redbull

$4.50

Can Gingerbeer

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Water

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Diet Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$5.95

Titos

$5.95

Absolut

$6.95

Absolut Citron

$6.95

Absolut Lime

$6.95

Absolut Mandarin

$6.95

Grey Goose

$7.95

Ketel One

$7.95

Prairie Cucumber

$6.95

Smithworks

$6.95

Stoli

$6.95

Stoli Blue

$6.95

Stoli Citrus

$6.95

Stoli Lime

$6.95

Stoli Orange

$6.95

Stoli Razz

$6.95

Stoli Vanilla

$6.95

Rail Gin

$5.95

Beefeater

$6.95

Bombay Saphire

$6.95

Hendricks

$7.95

Tanqueray

$6.95

Hornitos

$7.95

1800 Reposado

$7.95

1800 Silver

$7.95

Altos Blanco

$8.95

Altos Reposado

$9.95

Casamigos Blanco

$11.95

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.95

Casamigos Reposado

$12.95

Don Julio Blanco

$8.95

Don Julio Reposado

$11.95

Patron Silver

$8.95

Casamigos Anejo

$13.95

Basil Haydns

$10.95

Blantons

$14.95

Booker

$9.95

Buffalo Trace

$10.95

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.95

Bulleit Rye

$8.95

Canadian Club

$6.95

Crown Apple

$6.95

Crown Black

$6.95

Crown Royal

$6.95

Crown Vanilla

$6.95

Eagle Rare

$12.95

Elijag Craig

$9.95

Fireball

$6.95

Fireside Co

$14.95

Fireside Peach

$14.95

Fistful of Bourbon

$7.95

Four Roses

$10.95

George Stagg JR

$24.95

George T Stagg

$85.00

Howler Head Banana

$8.95

Jack Apple

$6.95

Jack Daniels

$6.95

Jack Fire

$6.95Out of stock

Jack Honey

$6.95

Jack Rye

$6.95

Jameson

$6.95

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.95

Jameson Caskmates

$7.95

Jameson Orange

$6.95

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.95

Jim Beam

$6.95

Jim Beam Black

$7.95

Keepes Heart

$7.95

Knob Creek

$7.95

Makers 46

$8.95

Makers Mark

$7.95

Michters

$10.95

Michters Rye

$10.95

Old Forester

$10.95

Old Forester Prohibition

$14.95

Powers Irish

$9.95

Powers Three Swallows

$9.95

Rail Whiskey

$5.95

Red Breast 12

$12.95

Red Breast Lustau

$14.95

Revel Stoke Apple

$6.95

Revel Stoke Peach

$6.95

Revel Stoke Pecan

$7.95

Screwball

$7.95

Southern Comfort

$6.95

Special Release Jack Daniels

$14.95

Van Winkle 10yr

$75.00

Van Winkle 12yr

$95.00

Weller Red

$14.95

Welller Green

$13.95

Windsor

$6.95

Woodford Reserve

$10.95

Angels Envy

$15.95

Rail Scotch

$5.95

Belvenie 14

$14.95

Glenlivet

$8.95

J.W. Black

$8.95

J.W. Red

$7.95

Macallan

$14.95

Rail Rum

$5.95

Bacardi

$5.95

Bacardi Lime

$6.95

Bacardi Limon

$6.95

Captain Morgan

$6.95

Malibu

$6.95

Myers Dark Rum

$4.95

Bacardi Tropical

$5.00

Bacardi Coconut

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.95

Aperol

$6.95

Baileys

$6.95

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Campari

$6.95

Chambord

$6.95

Disaronno

$6.95

Frangelico

$6.95

Godiva

$6.95

Grand Marnier

$7.95

Jager

$6.95

Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur

$6.95

Kahlua

$6.95

Licor 43

$6.95

Midori

$6.95

Rumpleminze

$6.95

St. Germaine

$6.95

Rail Brandy

$5.95

E & J

$6.95

Christian Brothers

$6.95

Hennessy

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Fireside Foundry is a cozy neighborhood bar and restaurant, located right on Penn Avenue and 67th in Richfield! We serve pizza, pasta, sandwiches and much more! Fireside also offers a wide selection of speciality cocktails, and is known for having some of the coldest tap beer in town. Fireside has a dining side, perfect for family gatherings, work functions or dinner dates! Our bar side is vibrant and fun, great for any happy hour meet ups! Fireside stays true to its old school roots by continuing to make quality, made from scratch food, while adding some contemporary flare with options like our signature Asian Fries or the Seared Ahi Tuna. We offer daily specials, including any large pizza for the price of a small everyday from 11am to 3pm and two for one drinks all day Mondays! Fireside is the go to local spot where guests are always treated like family!

Website

Location

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423

Directions

Gallery
Fireside Foundry image
Fireside Foundry image
Fireside Foundry image

