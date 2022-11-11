Restaurant info

Fireside Foundry is a cozy neighborhood bar and restaurant, located right on Penn Avenue and 67th in Richfield! We serve pizza, pasta, sandwiches and much more! Fireside also offers a wide selection of speciality cocktails, and is known for having some of the coldest tap beer in town. Fireside has a dining side, perfect for family gatherings, work functions or dinner dates! Our bar side is vibrant and fun, great for any happy hour meet ups! Fireside stays true to its old school roots by continuing to make quality, made from scratch food, while adding some contemporary flare with options like our signature Asian Fries or the Seared Ahi Tuna. We offer daily specials, including any large pizza for the price of a small everyday from 11am to 3pm and two for one drinks all day Mondays! Fireside is the go to local spot where guests are always treated like family!

