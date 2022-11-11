- Home
Fireside Foundry
No reviews yet
6736 Penn Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
Popular Items
APPS
1/2 Cheese Bread
Three Pieces of Garlic Toast Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Marinara
1/2 Garlic Toast
Three Pieces of Garlic Toast. Served with Marinara.
Asian Fries
Crispy French Fries Topped with Boneless Short Rib, Homemade Thai Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cilantro.
Bone In Wings
Ten Breaded and Deep Fried Wings, Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ Sauce, Thai Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Cajun Dry Rub Seasoning.
Boneless Wings
Six boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of BBQ, Thai or Buffalo Sauce.
Cheese Curds
Made in House, Beer Battered and Served with Marinara.
Fried Pickles
Pickle Spears Battered and Deep Fries. Served with Marinara.
Basket of Fries
Basket of Crispy French Fries.
Cheese Bread
Fives Pieces of Garlic Toast Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Marinara.
Garlic Toast
Five Pieces of Garlic Toast. Served with Marinara.
Meatballs
Four Homemade Meatballs Covered in Marinara Sauce. Served with Three Pieces of Garlic Toast.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Chili, Cheese, Lettuce, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Tomato, and Sour Cream.
Spinach Dip
Melty, Cheesy Spinach Dip. Served with Toasted Bread and Tortilla Chips.
Basket of Potato Chips
Basket of Crunchy Potato Chips, Served with Our Homemade Seasoned Sour Cream Dip.
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel Bites Served with a Spicy Cheese Dip.
Fireside Rings
Made in House Beer Battered and Deep Fried Sweet Yellow Onions. Served with a Creamy Horseradish Sauce.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna Seared Rare, Coated in Black and White Sesame Seeds and Dried with our Homemade Thai Sauce. Served over a Bed of Cabbage and Red Pepper. With Crispy Fried Wontons on the Side.
Thai Chicken Kabobs
Three Grilled Chicken Kabobs Basted in Our Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Fried Wonton Strips, and Cilantro.
Thai Steak Kabobs
Three Grilled Steak Kabobs Basted in Our Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Fried Wonton Strips, and Cilantro.
Tortilla Chips & Dip
Basket of Tortilla Chips. Served with Your Choice of Pico de Gallo or Spicy Cheese Dip.
Basket of Tots
Basket of Crispy Tots, Served with Homemade Seasoned Sour Cream.
Calamari
Roasted Cauliflower
Parmesan Shrimp
BURGERS
Patty Melt
Topped with American and Swiss Cheese, Along with Caramelized Onion. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Mushroom Swiss
Topped with Herb Sautéed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.
Asian Burger
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese and Shredded Asian Short Rib Meat Tossed in our Homemade Thai Sauce.
Bacon Cheddar
Topped with Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar cheese.
BBQ Burger
Topped with Canadian Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Fried Onion Straws.
Black & Blue
Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Cajun Seasoning.
Burger
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
Southwest Turkey Burger
SANDWICHES
Bahn Mi
Slow Cooked and Shredded Beef Basted in Homemade Thai Sauce. Topped with Asian Vegetables, Fresh Cilantro and Chipotle Mayo. Served on a Hoagie.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Topped with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Spring Mix, Bacon and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.
Hoagie Cod
Beer Battered and Deep Fried Cod topped with Tomato, Spring Mix, and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Hoagie.
Grilled Cheese
Melty Smoked Cheddar, Provolone, and Swiss Cheese, with Tomato and Caramelized Onions. Served on Sourdough Bread.
Meatloaf Melt
Homemade Meatloaf with American Cheese, Tomato, Caramelized Onion and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.
Philly
Shredded Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Served on a Hoagie.
Pot Roast Melt
Slow Cooked Pot Roast, with Provolone Cheese and Mushroom Sauce. Served on Sourdough Bread.
Reuben
Homemade Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Chicken Tacos
Three Grilled Chicken Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made Pico, Chipotle Mayo and Shredded Lettuce.
Fish Tacos
Three Crisp Fried Tilapia Tacos Served on Soft Shell Flour Tortillas. Topped with Fresh Made pico, Chipotle Mayo, and Shredded Lettuce.
Walleye Sandwich
Beer Battered and Deep Fried Canadian Walleye with Tomato, Spring Mix, and Tartar Sauce. Served on a Hoagie.
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Atlantic Cod Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
BLT Wrap
Steak Sandwich
SALADS/SOUPS
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna Seared Rare and Coated in Sesame Seeds with Napa Cabbage, Red Peppers, and Crispy Fried Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.
Asian Salad
Crispy Fried Chicken with Napa Cabbage, Jicama, Red Peppers, and Crispy Wonton Strips. Served with Sesame Dressing.
Buffalo Salad
Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Red Onions, Red Peppers, and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Steak Salad
Two Grilled Steak Kabobs with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Peppers, and Red Onions. and Crispy Fried Onion Straws. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.
Large House Salad
A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
House Salad
A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
Small Caesar
Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.
Add House Salad
A Mix of Iceberg lettuce and Spring Mix topped with Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, and Cucumber. Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
Add Caesar
Romaine Tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing with Grated Parmesan and Croutons.
Seasonal Soup
Chili
Soup Bowl
Chili Bowl
SIDES
PIZZA
SM Cheese Pizza
SM Fireside Special Pizza
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Olives, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
SM Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
SM Pepper Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Green and Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Jalapeño Ranch
SM Vegetable Special Pizza
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Green and Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms
SM Fireside Delight Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef
SM Kiss My Pizza
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
SM Breakfast Pizza
Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese
SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Fireside Special Pizza
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Olives, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Smokey BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Pepper Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Green and Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Jalapeño Ranch
LG Vegetable Special Pizza
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Green and Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms
LG Fireside Delight Pizza
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef
LG Kiss My Pizza
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
LG Breakfast Pizza
Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese
LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Fireside Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella, Served with Homemade Marinara
Cheese
Pepperoni
Sausage
DESSERTS
Foundry Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Baked in the Oven. Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.
Ice Cream Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich Stuffed with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Cup Ice Cream
Two Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream.
Cookie
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Root Beer Float
1919 Root beer Served Over Ice Cream.
Mini Donuts
KIDS MENU
ENTREES
Parmesan Walleye
Canadian Walleye Topped with Japanese Breadcrumbs and Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.
Homemade Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf Smothered in Mushroom Sauce and Topped with Onion Straws. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.
Pot Roast Dinner
Slow Cooked Pot Roast, Topped with Mushroom Sauce and Onion Straws. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.
Fish & Chips
Battered and Deep Fried Cod, Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce.
Boneless Asian Rib
Slow-Cooked for Hours, Basted in Homemade Thai Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.
Chicken Finger Basket
Five Homemade Chicken Fingers Served on a Bed of Fries. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Tater Tot Hot Dish
A Hearty Mixture of Ground Beef, Homemade Mushroom Sauce, Green Beans and Tater Tots. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven.
Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Toast.
Big Kid Mac
Smoked and Mild Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Diced Bacon, Diced Tomato and Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Four Homemade Meatballs with Marinara, Served with Two Pieces of Garlic Toast
Baked Rigatoni
Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Marinara and Rigatoni Noodles. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven. Served with Garlic Toast.
Chicken Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Chicken. Served with Garlic Toast.
Shrimp Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Shrimp. Served with Garlic Toast
Maple Glazed Salmon
Salmon Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Beer
Fulton Lonely Blonde Ale
Surly Furious
Cream Ale
Schells Deer Brand
Schells Fireside Amber
Rotator
Penn Tap
2 for $7
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light BTL
Coors Light Can
Corona
Guiness
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Highlife
Hornitos Lime
Hornitos Mango
Lagunitas
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
Michelob Ultra
Michgolden Light
Miller Lite
O'douls Amber
O'douls Regular
Schells IPA
Stella
Strongbow
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
Wine
House Cab
House Merlot
Concannon Cabernet
Conquista Malbec
Murphy Goode Red Blend
Seaglass Pinot Noir
BTL House Cab
BTL House Merlot
BTL Concannon Cabernet
BTL Conquista Malbec
BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend
BTL Seaglass Pinot Noir
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House Riesling
House White Zinfandel
Hess Select Chardonnay
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Glass Rosé
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
Prosecco Split
Twisted Moscato
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Riesling
BTL House White Zinfandel
BTL Hess Select Chardonnay
BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
BTL Rosé
BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Twisted Moscato
Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Foundry Bloody
Spicy Pepper Infused Vodka with a Skewer of Mozzarella Cheese, Pickle, Olives, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper and Topped with a Homemade Meatball.
Margarita
Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Fresh Muddled Lime, Lemon and Triple Sec
Old Fashioned
Makers Mark Bourbon with Bitters and Simple Syrup. Muddled with Orange and Filthy Cherries.
Aperol Spritz
Prosecco, Aperol and a Splash of Soda. Garnished with an Orange Slice.
Southern Peach Cider
Jim Beam Peach Topped with Angry Orchard, Served Over Ice.
Skinny Splash
Smithworks Vodka, Muddled Cucumber and Mint, Splash of St. Germain, Fresh Lime, Topped with Soda.
Mojito
Bacardi Lime Rum, Fresh Muddled Mint and Lime, with Simple Syrup and Club Soda.
Saint Hendricks
Hendricks Gin with Splash of St. Germain Topped with Tonic Water.
Trio Pepper Margarita
Three Pepper Infused Altos Plata Tequila with Fresh Muddled Lime and Triple Sec.
Mule Midwest
Smithworks Vodka with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.
Mule Kentucky
Makers Mark Bourbon with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.
Mule English
Beefeater Gin with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime
Mule Irish
Jameson Irish Whiskey with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.
Mule Mexican
Hornitos Reposado Tequila with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.
Mule Caribbean
Bacardi Lime Rum with Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime.
Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur Specialty
Shots
N/A
Pepsi
Can Root Beer
Coffee
Milk
Hot Tea
Juice Apple
Juice Orange
Juice Pineapple
Juice Cranberry
Juice Grapefruit
Can Redbull
Can Sugar Free Redbull
Can Gingerbeer
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Bloody Mary
Water
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Dew
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Liquor
Rail Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandarin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Prairie Cucumber
Smithworks
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Lime
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Rail Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Hornitos
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Altos Blanco
Altos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Patron Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Basil Haydns
Blantons
Booker
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Eagle Rare
Elijag Craig
Fireball
Fireside Co
Fireside Peach
Fistful of Bourbon
Four Roses
George Stagg JR
George T Stagg
Howler Head Banana
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Rye
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Orange
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Keepes Heart
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Michters
Michters Rye
Old Forester
Old Forester Prohibition
Powers Irish
Powers Three Swallows
Rail Whiskey
Red Breast 12
Red Breast Lustau
Revel Stoke Apple
Revel Stoke Peach
Revel Stoke Pecan
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Special Release Jack Daniels
Van Winkle 10yr
Van Winkle 12yr
Weller Red
Welller Green
Windsor
Woodford Reserve
Angels Envy
Rail Scotch
Belvenie 14
Glenlivet
J.W. Black
J.W. Red
Macallan
Rail Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Lime
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Bacardi Tropical
Bacardi Coconut
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
Campari
Chambord
Disaronno
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Jager
Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur
Kahlua
Licor 43
Midori
Rumpleminze
St. Germaine
Rail Brandy
E & J
Christian Brothers
Hennessy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Fireside Foundry is a cozy neighborhood bar and restaurant, located right on Penn Avenue and 67th in Richfield! We serve pizza, pasta, sandwiches and much more! Fireside also offers a wide selection of speciality cocktails, and is known for having some of the coldest tap beer in town. Fireside has a dining side, perfect for family gatherings, work functions or dinner dates! Our bar side is vibrant and fun, great for any happy hour meet ups! Fireside stays true to its old school roots by continuing to make quality, made from scratch food, while adding some contemporary flare with options like our signature Asian Fries or the Seared Ahi Tuna. We offer daily specials, including any large pizza for the price of a small everyday from 11am to 3pm and two for one drinks all day Mondays! Fireside is the go to local spot where guests are always treated like family!
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423